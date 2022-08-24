ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FanSided

Braves mascot Blooper is ready to join the Heisman House (Video)

Just give Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper the Heisman Trophy and be done with it already. Whoever wins the 2022 Heisman Trophy technically finishes in second behind only Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper. While his favorite team is polishing off the St. Louis Cardinals like Chip’s grandfather did to tall cool Budweisers...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
QUEENS, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ready or not, here comes Trey Lance

Trey Lance may or may not be ready to be the 49ers’ starting quarterback. He’s surely not a finished product, and given his path to the starting job that includes not playing a full season of football since 2019 at North Dakota State, his learning curve could be larger than usual for quarterbacks transitioning to the NFL. Regardless of whether he’s had enough work to ready himself for Sept. 11 in Chicago when the 49ers open their 2022 campaign, Lance is going to be the starter.
NFL
FanSided

Jackpot! UNLV football has the perfect turnover celebration

The UNLV Rebels brought back the slot machine for their turnover celebrations, and it is still fantastic. The college football season has officially started with Week 0. That means Saturdays from here on out will be occupied solely for football viewing purposes. That means there will be plenty of celebrations, whether that is after scoring a touchdown, picking up a first down, or recording a turnover.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

FanSided

