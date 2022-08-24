Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
KCCI.com
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
KCCI.com
Iowa woman formerly employed by heating company faces forgery charges
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman is accused of misappropriating $100,000 from her workplace. Officials say Doni Lang, of Grundy Center, was working for Whink's Plumbing and Heating. She faces a laundry list of forgery charges. Lang is in the Grundy County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Did You Know Iowa Has a Giant Dormant Geyser?
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
KCJJ
Johnson County encourages residents to review the State of Iowa Broadband Availability Map
Johnson County residents are encouraged to review their broadband availability and provide input through a new map released by the State of Iowa. The Broadband Availability Map identifies broadband coverage by individual address locations, showing whether broadband service greater or equal to 100 megabits per second download speed and 20 megabits per second upload speed is available. Johnson County residents are invited to review the map and submit a challenge if broadband information about their household is incorrect by September 2nd.
iheart.com
Iowa DNR: Go Fish!
(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
KCRG.com
Iowa financial expert gives tips for parents
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The onramp to Highway 30 from Highway 151 was closed for a...
kiwaradio.com
West Iowa numbers lower, but better than some expected
IARN — The Pro Farmer Crop Tour is wrapping up today in Southern Minnesota and Central & Eastern Iowa. Yesterday the Western leg of the tour went through the Western third of Iowa in crop districts one, four, and seven. Many marketers were holding their breath on this part of the trip, because Iowa is a top corn producer and has been the only one of the three “I States” that has been having drought. The west has been taking the brunt of the adverse conditions, and many were expecting the tour to be pulling bad numbers.
KCRG.com
Showers and storms expected this weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to a mix of sunshine and clouds across Eastern Iowa this morning, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Isolated sprinkles are also possible as we start our day. We could see isolated showers and storms this afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-80s. As a warm front moves through Iowa, better chances for showers and storms are possible overnight. Saturday night lows will cool into the low 60s.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 26, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn reacted to the decision of the Spirit Lake School District to arm some staff members by blaming Republicans. Wilburn is also a state representative from Ames and says Republicans have created a downward spiral for gun laws in the state. Democrat State Senator Herman Quirmbach of Ames says turning schools into armed camps is "just the absolute wrong way. The Spirit Lake plan would allow ten staff members who go through training to be armed. The district superintendent says statistics show quick intervention is the best way to limit the damage by a school shooter.
kjan.com
A long-standing Pottawattamie County employee receiving recognition from the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC)
(West Des Moines, Iowa) – A long-time County Employee in Pottawattamie County was honored recently. Officials with ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) report Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County Auditor, was presented with the prestigious “Golden Eagle” award on Wednesday, during ISAC’s 2022 Annual Conference in Des Moines. The Golden Eagle is given to commend extraordinary public service to ISAC and county government. The honor was created to recognize elected or appointed county officials, business or civic leaders, persons rendering assistance to counties as trainers, consultants or advisors, and former members of ISAC staff also are eligible.
kjan.com
Honor flight carrying 130 Iowa veterans flies to DC on Saturday
(Radio Iowa) – Veterans from at least 15 northern Iowa counties will be spending tomorrow (Saturday) in the nation’s capital as part of the latest Honor Flight from Iowa. Russ Naden of Webster City is one of the coordinators of the flight, which will fly out of the Fort Dodge Regional Airport early in the morning. “We’ve probably got 130-some veterans on it,” Naden says. “I think last count was about eight or nine Korean vets, the rest are mainly Vietnam vets.”
