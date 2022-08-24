Read full article on original website
As archery hunting season opens, elk hunters face new limits in much of eastern Oregon
The archery hunting season starts as usual today, on the last Saturday in August, but this year is anything but ordinary in one respect. For most of northeastern Oregon, the archery season for elk is a controlled hunt for the first time. In August 2021 the Oregon Fish and Wildlife...
COVID-19 in Oregon: These are the counties with the highest death rate
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New protections proposed for scenic Oregon creeks
Expanded monitoring in Oregon’s Siuslaw National Forest would protect the health of two scenic tributaries. The final draft of a new conservation plan was released Wednesday. It targets the Franklin and Wasson Creeks, homes to significant beaver and fish populations. In 2019, Congress designated the sites as Wild and Scenic Rivers.
Catch lumberjacks and buckin’ broncos at the Oregon State Fair
The 156th Oregon State Fair in Salem kicked off Friday with a full schedule of magic shows, acrobats and fried treats, running up to Labor Day. This year’s lineup includes some familiar faces for people who were teenagers in the early aughts: Shaggy, TLC and Nelly are scheduled to perform, as well as a couple of country favorites: Scotty McCreery and Gary LeVox, the lead singer of Rascal Flatts. Concert tickets are available on the fair’s website.
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
Swastika Mountain in Oregon is getting a new name
EUGENE, Ore. — Swastika Mountain, located about 35 miles southeast of Eugene in the Umpqua National Forest, is getting a new name. The Oregon Geographic Names Board, which supervises the naming of geographic features in the state, is in the process of updating the 4,197-foot-tall mountain's title. The moniker predates the rise of Nazi Germany, but now unavoidably bears the distasteful connotation.
N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Sees Disheartening 16 Ocean Rescues, One Death
(Seaside, Oregon) – A rather stunningly bad weekend for water rescues in one Oregon coast town is leading local officials to vehemently urge caution. Seaside had some 16 people in distress while in the ocean this past weekend, which wound up including one death. (Photo Seaside Fire & Rescue)
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August
This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
Oregon panel approves renaming Swastika Mountain southeast of Eugene
The name of a mountain southeast of Eugene, Oregon, will soon be changed. The Oregon Geographic Names Board confirmed Wednesday that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed, KOIN-TV reported. The mountain earned its moniker before the rise of the Nazi Party...
Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together
Your browser does not support the audio element. On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
Crabbing for Beginners on the Oregon Coast
Oregon has a way of reeling you in. The magnificent views. The thrill of the catch. Time spent with family and friends. The reasons are endless, but the choice is clear. Go wild. Get outdoors and experience it all, right here. It gets you outside, into the refreshing air and...
Oregon Plans To Phase Out New Gas Vehicles ‘like California, Washington’! Will The Oregon New Gas Policy Be Helpful?
With new gas vehicles completely phased out by 2035, both California and Washington made it clear Thursday that they want to enforce stricter emissions limits over the coming ten years. Although not necessary in the same stage of development as its two neighbors, Oregon might eventually do the same. KGW...
Following California’s lead, Oregon exploring ban on gas-powered vehicles
As California adopts the nation’s strictest law to transition to zero-emissions vehicles in the next decade, Oregon officials say they’re set to follow suit. The California law bans the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs in the state by 2035 as a way to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions. It also requires car manufacturers to produce more hydrogen- or electric-powered vehicles.
UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL
Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
FireWatch: large livestock evacuation help for Rum Creek Fire area
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Wildfire evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire today can apply to livestock, too. Southern Oregon Emergency Aid (SOEA) says today it is staged and ready to help with livestock evacuation in Josephine County and nearby communities because of wildfires in the area. While the Josephine...
Lamprey Swim Past Oregon’s Soda Springs Dam, After 10 Years Of Waiting
Two Pacific lamprey have made history. The eel-like fish have made it past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. It seemed like a normal Monday morning. Rich Grost pulled his truck into work and went to see what fish had swam past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River.
Oregon school administrators worry families could be caught off guard by end of free meals for all students
During the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of families in Oregon became used to students receiving free meals at school. A variety of federal waivers meant every student could receive free breakfast and lunch during the pandemic, but those expired on June 30. With many families now having to pay for meals,...
Candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot
SALEM, Ore. — Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor, has officially qualified to appear on November ballots. Her campaign announced the news in a statement on Thursday. “Damn straight. This is a momentous day for Oregon," Johnson said. "We have an incredible opportunity this year to reject...
