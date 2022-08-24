ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herriman, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Herriman, UT
Herriman, UT
Accidents
State
Utah State
KUTV

Parents warned about attempted abduction near North Ogden Elementary

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Police have advised parents about a suspect at large after an attempted abduction near a Weber County elementary school and reports of a suspicious individual on school grounds. Officers with the North Ogden Police Department were called to a meeting house of The Church...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain View Corridor#Traffic Accident#Rosecrest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KUTV

Utah runner with cerebral palsy attempting half-marathon world record

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Emily Fairbanks said her mother told her she didn’t learn to walk, she learned to run, despite being diagnosed at six months old with cerebral palsy. Now the 46-year-old woman—mother, wife, and avid runner—will try to set a record half-marathon time for a...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

High School Football: Corner Canyon Defeats Bingham on FNR

(KUTV) - In Week 3 of the high school football season the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top. Corner Canyon looked impressive in a 38-28 win at Bingham. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove went on the road and a shutout Orem 47-0. Watch highlights of both of these games right here, plus 12 other matchups from around the state.
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

U of U student in custody after bomb threat made on social media

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police say a student has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made on social media early Friday morning at the University of Utah. Jason Hinojosa, U of U's Acting Chief of Police, said a call came in shortly after 1 a.m. from an individual who saw the post. The message reportedly involved an explosive device at the school's Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Tony Hawk's 'Vert Alert' returns to Utah State Fairpark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tony Hawk's "Vert Alert" returns to the Utah State Fairpark Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday Aug. 27 and once again it is free to the public. The preliminary rounds for men and women are Friday and Hawk will perform in the "Legends Demo". Saturday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy