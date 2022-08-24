Read full article on original website
Officers had just dropped off suspect at detox before fatal struggle with SLC Police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The man who died after a struggle with Salt Lake City Police earlier this month had just been dropped off at a detox facility by officers from a different city. 35-year-old Nykon Brandon went unconscious and later died after fighting with officers near 350...
Driver injured after Nebo District bus transporting 45 students crashes into field
GOSHEN, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a Nebo School District bus on Friday was transported in fair condition after the vehicle crashed while transporting approximately 45 students to class. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety, none of the children on board were taken...
Two people stabbed during pickup basketball game at West Jordan fitness center
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing two people after an argument got out of control while playing basketball at a Salt Lake County fitness center. The incident happened at the VASA Fitness center at 7836 South Redwood Road in...
Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit. This is video of Ethan Elvoid Hall jumping a fence in Murray provided to 2News Investigates by the homeowner. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Friday night. Sgt. Melody...
Salt Lake City Police body cams show pursuit, arrest of suspect who later died at hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department on Friday released body cam footage of the moments before officers arrested a man who died after being taken into custody. The Aug. 14 incident prompted authorities to activate the officer-involved critical incident protocol. Police arrested the individual,...
DA says no charges in deadly, 'deeply troubling' Salt Lake City police shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — No charges will be filed against a Salt Lake City police sergeant who shot and killed a domestic violence suspect nearly four years ago, a shooting DA Sim Gill still called "deeply troubling." Gill announced Friday morning he took the case to a grand...
Parents warned about attempted abduction near North Ogden Elementary
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Police have advised parents about a suspect at large after an attempted abduction near a Weber County elementary school and reports of a suspicious individual on school grounds. Officers with the North Ogden Police Department were called to a meeting house of The Church...
Police release body cam video of officer-involved shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — West Valley City police released body cam video showing one of their officers shooting suspect 39-year-old Michael Halsey. The shooting happened on Aug. 7 in the parking lot of the Indoor Swapmeet Market at 1400 West 3500 South. The video is one minute...
Stockton issues emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses fighting Jacob City Fire
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton issued an emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses sustained while fighting the Jacob City Fire. In a letter released from the town's mayor, he said they will need to take out a $3 million loan to replace the water system. He also states...
Debate brewing over how to pay for new high school in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The debate continues to brew over how to pay for a new Wasatch County high school. On Thursday Aug. 18, more than 100 Wasatch County residents poured into the small meeting room at the Wasatch School District building. Kirsta Albert, the media director for...
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
CATNAPPING: Owners beg suspected cat thieves to return their cat 'Thrasher'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Owners of a Flame Point Siamese cat are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate their stolen pet. Gabriel McClister said that her cat Thrasher was kidnapped, or “catnapped,” from her front yard by two individuals who stopped to pet her cat around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
Utah runner with cerebral palsy attempting half-marathon world record
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Emily Fairbanks said her mother told her she didn’t learn to walk, she learned to run, despite being diagnosed at six months old with cerebral palsy. Now the 46-year-old woman—mother, wife, and avid runner—will try to set a record half-marathon time for a...
High School Football: Corner Canyon Defeats Bingham on FNR
(KUTV) - In Week 3 of the high school football season the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top. Corner Canyon looked impressive in a 38-28 win at Bingham. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove went on the road and a shutout Orem 47-0. Watch highlights of both of these games right here, plus 12 other matchups from around the state.
U of U student in custody after bomb threat made on social media
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police say a student has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made on social media early Friday morning at the University of Utah. Jason Hinojosa, U of U's Acting Chief of Police, said a call came in shortly after 1 a.m. from an individual who saw the post. The message reportedly involved an explosive device at the school's Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building.
GALLERY: Pictures of pooches from 2News viewers on National Dog Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, is a very important day. In celebration, we're sharing photos of 2News viewers' pet pooches that have been sent to our Chime In page. We'll keep adding delightful dogs to the gallery throughout the day as long as long as we keep receiving them.
Tony Hawk's 'Vert Alert' returns to Utah State Fairpark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tony Hawk's "Vert Alert" returns to the Utah State Fairpark Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday Aug. 27 and once again it is free to the public. The preliminary rounds for men and women are Friday and Hawk will perform in the "Legends Demo". Saturday...
Emergency meeting called as Stockton's failing water infrastructure could dissolve town
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton residents called an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss water problems that could lead to the town dissolving entirely. The mayor of Stockton put out a letter to residents saying the water system needs to be replaced. That project would require a $3 million loan...
Davis County community theater spreads hope to cancer patients, families
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Davis County theater is giving back through the performing arts. Each show that runs at Hopebox Theatre in Kaysville is dedicated to helping someone who is battling cancer. "I am a four-time cancer survivor myself," said Jan Williams, the founder of Hopebox Theatre. Williams...
