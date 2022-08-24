ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings' WR depth is becoming clearer – maybe stronger than expected

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhq8J_0hTLU7MG00

The Vikings cut Albert Wilson, but will they keep a sixth receiver?

EAGAN — When training camp began, there were a few questions on the table that have mostly been answered after three weeks of practices and two preseason games.

For starters, we wondered if KJ Osborn would maintain his hold on WR3 or if anyone would challenge his spot. He almost instantly shook off that notion with a number of strong showings in practice. On Saturday, he stood alongside Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on the sideline and watched the others battle for position. It’s not a duo now, it’s a trio.

We asked if veteran Albert Wilson would make a run at carving out a role — maybe he could be a pure slot guy in an offense that consistently uses three-receiver personnel groupings. Wilson had been pretty effective in some of his previous stops, gaining over 500 yards with Kansas City in 2017 and caught 94 passes in 34 games over his last three seasons in Miami. By the end of the first preseason game, Wilson was out of the competition for spot. While he toasted a Raiders corner for a long touchdown, it took place in the fourth quarter, a spot that no veteran would be seen if they were going to make the team. He was cut loose on Monday.

We opined about Bisi Johnson’s return from ACL surgery. Could he pick up where he left off or would he be left behind with another group of developing receivers around to chase him down? Johnson has been one of the most reliable players at his position day after day. The high IQ that got him on the field as a seventh-rounder in 2019 has carried over to the new system. Despite his lack of raw athletic talents, being in the right place at right time has plenty of value.

“I see Bisi doing consistent things, doing so many things to help our offense,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said.

On two separate occasions Kirk Cousins mentioned that he believed Johnson was going in a good direction before he got hurt and noted that he was trustworthy in fill-in situations.

“Bisi’s kind of a guy who’s kind of a jack of all trades,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. “He’s detailed in the pass game with his routes. He’s strong – in route contact, he’s very strong, and then he does a lot of dirty work. I think you’ve seen in some of these games – I mean, he’s cutting off defensive ends on the back side. He’s inserting on some of our gap-scheme runs on safeties that are playing hard downhill. The touchdown we had in the game that Ty Chandler scored, Bisi stuck his face right in there and the safety was hitting him pretty hard in there.”

Whether Johnson is WR4 or WR5 may still be up in the air, though coaches usually lean toward consistency over flash. That flash has come from Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

“Ihmir's got pure ability that everybody can see,” O’Connell said.

Smith-Marsette has caught seven passes on eight targets in preseason for 58 yards. He had a tremendous long touchdown on the final day of joint practices against the 49ers but doesn’t appear to have mastered the details in the same way as Johnson. He’s bobbled a catch, dropped a pass, fumbled a kick return, dropped a kickoff — things that would bring some hesitation about putting him on the field too often. But Smith-Marsette may have opened the door to a role and future growth in that spot.

In that way the Vikings have gotten close to the best-case scenario. They can walk out of camp with a reliable receiver and high-upside receiver as WR4 and WR5, in whatever order they choose. It wasn’t clear at the start that they would have anything to write home about at either spot.

The question that hasn’t been answered yet is whether there will be a WR6. Trishton Jackson, who spent time with the Rams in 2020 and was on the Vikings’ practice squad last year, has consistently seen second-team reps and has three receptions for 43 yards in preseason action. Trailing behind are rookie Jalen Nailor, who has four catches for 33 yards, and second year former UDFA Myron Mitchell with two grabs for 37 yards.

“I felt that group pressing a little bit tonight but across the board, we feel very good about our depth,” O’Connell said about the competing receivers.

The Vikings could cut Jackson and Mitchell with the sense that they would be easier to slide through to the practice squad than a sixth-round pick that another team might have had eyes on — although we have not often seen teams pluck draft picks that have been cut out of camp. The only one in recent memory was 2018 sixth-round linebacker Elijah Lee.

They might need room for other spots and cut all of them. The running back position is likely to have five players on the roster, for example.

As the Vikings head into the third preseason game, there aren’t many questions left but which depth receiver can make a case for the 53-man or practice squad is still up in the air.

Related: Jefferson, Thielen snubbed as PFF predicts 1,000-yard WR duos

Related: Will Jefferson be considered the best WR in football soon?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Eagan, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Jefferson
The Spun

Jaguars Released Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran quarterback Jake Luton on Friday. In corresponding moves, the team also picked up kicker Jake Verity and waived linebacker Grant Morgan. The release of Luton leaves E.J. Perry as the only active quarterback for tomorrow's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN NFL insider...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season

Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Bills' Handling Of Allegations Against Matt Araiza

On Thursday night, troubling allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged. Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. In the immediate aftermath of the allegations becoming public, fans wondered when the Bills learned of his alleged conduct.
FanSided

Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon

With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022

With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
NFL
The Spun

Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
683
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy