Former Tennessee high school booster club president indicted on theft and forgery
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former booster club president has been inducted over allegedly misappropriating $1290 in funds. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has reported that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of Amanda Rosie Tidwell, the former president of the 1st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles.
Animal advocates protest 'big lick' Tennessee Walking Horse, cite cruelty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
'There is no exception' Nashville attorney breaks down Tennessee's trigger law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee’s abortion “trigger law” is now in effect—meaning it will become a Class "C" felony for a person who performs an abortion in most cases. Nashville Attorney David Raybin joined FOX 17 News This Morning to discuss the ramifications of the...
Chattanooga abortion rights activists hold rally as state 'trigger law' goes into effect
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga abortion rights activists gathered in Miller Park for a rally Thursday as the state's 'trigger law' went into effect. The law makes it a class c felony for a person to perform an abortion in most cases. This trigger law has no exemptions for rape...
Tennessee first lady diagnosed with lymphoma, governor says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's first lady has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the governor has disclosed. Gov. Bill Lee released a statement Friday saying his wife, Maria Lee, will begin treatment immediately. He says while the news was unexpected, her prognosis is good. Read the full statement from the...
Bridgestone plans $550M expansion at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet. The expansion will increase...
$10 million in federal funds to improve water quality, farming in Southeast Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — $10 million in federal funds will soon benefit farmers and the aquatic life living alongside them. The money will support water-friendly agricultural improvements in the rolling uplands of the state’s southeastern corner. Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the allocation of more than...
