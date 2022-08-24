ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

rew-online.com

The Hazel Luxury Rental Launches Leasing in Stamford, CT

The Hazel Stamford, a premium new rental building ideally located near the Stamford, CT waterfront and minutes from Metro North trains into Manhattan, has officially launched leasing for its 183 upscale apartments. Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the stylish seven-story building offers a mix of studio and one-bedroom...
STAMFORD, CT
msn.com

NYC Restaurants Ordered Closed Aug. 20 - 26

NEW YORK — Evidence of vermin, contaminated food storage areas and improper use of utensils are just a few of the reasons restaurants across the city have dirty little secrets they'd rather not share. But New York City's Health Department is uncovering what happens behind the scenes. Every year,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Schools Face a Fiscal Cliff

Stamford Public Schools Finance Director Ryan Fealey has sounded an alarm for the Board of Education. Fealey told members that, if the school district wants to keep 120 positions – teachers, para-educators, technology specialists, security guards and more – it will have to come up with almost $9 million by June 2024.
STAMFORD, CT
tornadopix.com

Stamford’s affordable housing scheme faces a snag

A proposal to convert an aging community center into an affordable housing complex ran into another hurdle in Stamford. This is happening despite a push from Hartford to create more housing in Connecticut, and a push from Mayor Carolyn Simmons to create more of them in Stamford. City representatives and...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.

The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
DANBURY, CT
yonkerstimes.com

MGM-Empire City Casino Presents $100K+ in Grants to Local Westchester Nonprofits

Eight area nonprofits benefit from MGM Resorts employee and guest-driven Community Grants Program. Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts (“Empire City”) donated $102,000 to eight local nonprofit organizations through multiple grant funding opportunities. Grants were distributed to organizations providing services in the core MGM Resorts philanthropy areas. These areas include food insecurity programs that provide access to nutritious meals, educational programs that support academic success, workforce development initiatives providing educational and training programs to prepare individuals for sustainable career opportunities and a new initiative this year, the homelessness initiative, to support organizations making an impact in combating homelessness in our surrounding communities.
YONKERS, NY
Register Citizen

Norwalk developer avoids sanction for revealing $4.5 million settlement offer

NORWALK — As litigation surrounding the Wall Street Place project drags on, real estate developer and property owner Jason Milligan narrowly avoided court sanction after sharing a settlement offer from the city. In July, Milligan filed a court motion that included an email from a city attorney offering a...
NORWALK, CT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund

A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Bridgeport seeks $8.1M to redevelop blighted downtown property

BRIDGEPORT — As officials negotiate with a local developer to revive a key piece of blighted land on the border of downtown and the East End, adjacent to the Steelpointe peninsula, they need $8.1 million in state aid to prepare the site for new construction. The property is the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
rocklanddaily.com

Prospect Park Yeshiva Buys New City Property

An office property at 67 North Main Street in New City was sold to Prospect Park Yeshiva of Brooklyn. The $4.1 million multi-tenant office property is 23,000 square feet and three stories high. The property sits on 1.7 acres and offers 70 parking spaces. It has accommodated numerous office tenants since the building was constructed in 1985.
NEW CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Where to Dine on Summer Peaches in Westchester

This summertime fruit is making its way into salads, pies, and even Italian dishes all over Westchester County. There is nothing like a sweet, juicy peach on a hot, sunny day and, as summer starts to wind down, now is the prime time to take advantage of a few area restaurants that are incorporating this soon-to-fade summer staple onto their menus in Westchester.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
