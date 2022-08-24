ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

105.5 The Wolf

After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Putnam County, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State

That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
94.3 Lite FM

Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try

Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
NEWBURGH, NY
i95 ROCK

Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?

There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

The Dish: Price dropped on former Greenwich home of the Trumps; The Tobacconist holds a summer soirée

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… The Tobacconist of Greenwich celebrated its 15th annual cigar dinner at Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. About 300 people attended the summer soirée featuring fine cigars and good food and drink. Owner Michael Cafagno has carried on the traditions of the popular landmark’s late owner/founder Jim Lacera with the annual dinner, as well as Lacera’s traditional Friday Night Club, where 20 cigar lovers gather together to smoke, eat and drink.
GREENWICH, CT
101.5 WPDH

Pharmaceutical Collection & Waste Disposal for Orange County Residents

I was doing some house cleaning back in 2020 and wedged in the back of some cabinets were some old medication bottles. Some were even from when I was a baby! Most of them were empty, a couple of them had a couple thing still left in them. I was wondering why we still had them after all these years. Why didn't we get rid of them sooner? Turns out, to dispose of them properly, it's harder than I thought.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs

RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
rew-online.com

The Hazel Luxury Rental Launches Leasing in Stamford, CT

The Hazel Stamford, a premium new rental building ideally located near the Stamford, CT waterfront and minutes from Metro North trains into Manhattan, has officially launched leasing for its 183 upscale apartments. Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the stylish seven-story building offers a mix of studio and one-bedroom...
STAMFORD, CT
Beach Radio

New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast

New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
TRAVEL
newyorkupstate.com

Stores requiring ID to buy whipped cream in New York state under new law

Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
FOOD & DRINKS
