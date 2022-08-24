Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Stamford floats possibility of realizing its longstanding dream of ferry service to New York City
STAMFORD — The tide has turned once more on one of Stamford’s most longstanding dreams: A ferry to Manhattan. Mayor Caroline Simmons’ administration is “exploring the opportunity of providing a passenger ferry,” according to a survey circulated by Government Center officials on the topic. Mayoral...
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale
One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York
A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State
That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
Pet Rescue Plans Cookie Party In Middletown, New York
It is never too early to start the Countdown to Christmas especially when you are taking Christmas Cookies. Planning your annual cookie swap can take some time even if it is the same group every year. I say the earlier you get to it the faster you'll be ready for the swap.
Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try
Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?
There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
Where Is the Town Named “Southeast” in New York State?
There are so many places across New York State, that you may or may not have heard of. Places that are considered areas, but not necessarily towns. You might even consider them the 'area of' type thing. So when someone asked me if I knew where the Town of Southeast...
Register Citizen
The Dish: Price dropped on former Greenwich home of the Trumps; The Tobacconist holds a summer soirée
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… The Tobacconist of Greenwich celebrated its 15th annual cigar dinner at Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. About 300 people attended the summer soirée featuring fine cigars and good food and drink. Owner Michael Cafagno has carried on the traditions of the popular landmark’s late owner/founder Jim Lacera with the annual dinner, as well as Lacera’s traditional Friday Night Club, where 20 cigar lovers gather together to smoke, eat and drink.
Pharmaceutical Collection & Waste Disposal for Orange County Residents
I was doing some house cleaning back in 2020 and wedged in the back of some cabinets were some old medication bottles. Some were even from when I was a baby! Most of them were empty, a couple of them had a couple thing still left in them. I was wondering why we still had them after all these years. Why didn't we get rid of them sooner? Turns out, to dispose of them properly, it's harder than I thought.
RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs
RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
rew-online.com
The Hazel Luxury Rental Launches Leasing in Stamford, CT
The Hazel Stamford, a premium new rental building ideally located near the Stamford, CT waterfront and minutes from Metro North trains into Manhattan, has officially launched leasing for its 183 upscale apartments. Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the stylish seven-story building offers a mix of studio and one-bedroom...
SOLD! Famous Thousand Island Castle Crumbling For 70 Years Getting New Life
The famous mansion that has sat abandoned in the Thousand Islands for more than 70 years is getting new life. It'll be transformed from a crumbling castle into a beautiful bed and breakfast. The Carleton Island Villa finally has a new owner and he's got big plans. Ronald Clapp, a...
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
newyorkupstate.com
Stores requiring ID to buy whipped cream in New York state under new law
Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
