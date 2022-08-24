ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ooltewah, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for Aug. 27

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The caller advised a rude guest was refusing to leave. On scene the male was not at the room. They advised they would call back if there were any more issues. 22-011914- 4400 Bennett Road- Unconscious Person- Police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Missing Tennessee 8-year-old found safe Thursday morning, says TBI

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — GOOD NEWS UPDATE:. Just after 8 a.m., the TBI reported that Kallie Jean Lynette Graham has been found SAFE. An endangered child alert has been issued by the Crossville Police Department for 8-year-old Kallie Jean Lynette Graham. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says she was...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Suspect sought for shooting in Cleveland Thursday night

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday morning):. Cleveland Police have identified a suspect in this case. They're looking for 25-year-old Shaquay Dodd on attempted second degree murder charges. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the victim, a 27-year-old man, went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was later...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

New US-64 Bridge Opens Up in Polk County Over Ocoee River

OCOEE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Polk County drivers have a new bridge to drive across on US-64 over the Ocoee River. The new 600 foot-long bridge was constructed to the north of an older bridge that will be used to connect Western Polk County to the Ocoee River Valley. Construction began on the bridge in September 2020 and cost $14 million to build.
POLK COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

Motorist shot on interstate following apparent accident in slow moving traffic

Jasper, Tenn. – Though not corroborated by law enforcement, multiple reports overlap, painting a picture of an already tragic day compounded. Despite much of the collective attention being fixed several miles east near Whiteside, Tenn., because of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash, tragedy also struck in the backed-up traffic near Jasper, Tenn. What was described as a minor accident escalated into something much more significant as one motorist shot and killed another.
JASPER, TN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
mommypoppins.com

Chattanooga with Kids: 25 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee is known as the Scenic City, and it's not hard for visitors to see why. Set along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, this southern town is brimming with beauty and fascinating attractions. Though not as high-profile as Nashville or Memphis, Chattanooga is an affordable and easily accessible place. And with so many family-friendly things to do in Chattanooga, it's a great destination for a trip with kids.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
msn.com

News 2 Gives Back: Honoring Sgt. Lee Russell and Deputy Matt Blansett

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - News 2 Gives Back works to honor the families of fallen law enforcement officers, who were killed in the line of duty in Tennessee. Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Pilot, Sgt. Lee Russell and Marion County Deputy Matt Blansett tragically died in a helicopter crash Tuesday, as they were carrying out a mission in the Chattanooga area.
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.
nypressnews.com

Two Tennessee officers killed in chopper crash

WHITESIDE, Tenn. — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt....

