WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
dbusiness.com
Hickman Family Gifts $6M to MSU to Fund Cancer Research
Michigan State University in East Lansing announced that alumni Stephen Hickman, his wife Sally, their daughters Stephanie Hickman Boyse and Tracy Hickman, and Tracy’s spouse Chad Munger, have joined together to make a $6 million gift to support cancer research and treatment at Michigan State University. The gift will...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
jtv.tv
Events of August 26, 27, and 28, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items, and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Cruise In and Concert. The Jackson Downtown Development Authority presents the monthly Cruise-In from 5...
Lansing community center vandalized, over $100,000 in damages
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Sunday night, a community center was the victim of vandalism and suffered over $100,000 dollars in damage. Members of the nonprofit who run the center are working hard to clean the mess. Smashed windows, spray-painted walls, and destroyed water fountains were the sights that greeted community workers at the former […]
Gov. Whitmer shows off her 80’s hairstyle
Whitmer said the first days of school had her think about the advice she'd give her younger self. One thing seemed to stick out.
Sparrow nurses worry about high patient numbers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nurses from Sparrow Hospital’s emergency department said hiring and retention issues are making it hard to keep up with high patient numbers. Nurses 6 News spoke with said the patient-to-nurse ratio is just not safe, and it’s not getting better.One nurse said seasoned professionals are leaving the industry and the shifts […]
Students and staff at Galewood Elementary evacuated due to possible gas leak
This is only the third day of school for students and staff at Galewood Elementary School, and it was anything but boring.
wlen.com
Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours
Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
Jackson man starts recovery housing center to honor his son
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — “I’m trading off making money for making a real difference and that’s pretty rewarding,” said Andy’s Place founder Mike Hirst. When Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. That’s because he’d seen the […]
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Second night of high school football
Week 1 was basically broken up 50-50 between teams playing on Thursday and teams playing Friday.
965thecave.com
Week 1 Lenawee County High School Football Scoreboard
Adrian, MI – The local high school football season officially kicked-off Thursday night, with a handful of games played in Lenawee County. Here are the results:. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Clinton (96.5fm The Cave Game of the Week) Sand Creek at Quincy. Toledo Christian at Morenci.
WILX-TV
Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Three Stacks Music Festival, expected to take place Sept. 17 at Adado Riverfront Park, has been canceled. The cancelation was announced Thursday afternoon. According to organizers, the event was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Organizers said refunds will be sent out immediately.
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate makes bid for lieutenant governor
LANSING, Mich. — A former Republican candidate for governor has announced that he will be pursuing the nomination for the position of lieutenant governor at the party's convention this weekend. Ralph Rebandt, who finished last in the Republican primary election for governor with about 4% of the overall vote,...
See 44 photos as Napoleon tops Columbia Central in high school football opener
JACKSON, MI -- Napoleon dug themselves a little hole. A 14-point hole to be exact. But the Pirates were able to come back from a second quarter 21-7 deficit and reel off 30 unanswered points to top Columbia Central, 37-21, at the Napoleon athletic complex on Thursday, Aug. 25. The...
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
