ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbusiness.com

Hickman Family Gifts $6M to MSU to Fund Cancer Research

Michigan State University in East Lansing announced that alumni Stephen Hickman, his wife Sally, their daughters Stephanie Hickman Boyse and Tracy Hickman, and Tracy’s spouse Chad Munger, have joined together to make a $6 million gift to support cancer research and treatment at Michigan State University. The gift will...
EAST LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
HILLSDALE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Hillsdale, MI
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Hillsdale, MI
Education
Washington, DC
Education
jtv.tv

Events of August 26, 27, and 28, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. A wide variety of produce is available from local farmers. Plants, flowers, crafts, home goods, bakery items, and more. Corner of Mechanic and Glick, Downtown Jackson. Cruise In and Concert. The Jackson Downtown Development Authority presents the monthly Cruise-In from 5...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Lansing community center vandalized, over $100,000 in damages

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Sunday night, a community center was the victim of vandalism and suffered over $100,000 dollars in damage. Members of the nonprofit who run the center are working hard to clean the mess. Smashed windows, spray-painted walls, and destroyed water fountains were the sights that greeted community workers at the former […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Sparrow nurses worry about high patient numbers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nurses from Sparrow Hospital’s emergency department said hiring and retention issues are making it hard to keep up with high patient numbers. Nurses 6 News spoke with said the patient-to-nurse ratio is just not safe, and it’s not getting better.One nurse said seasoned professionals are leaving the industry and the shifts […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsdale College#College Admissions#High School#Leadership Skills#K12
wlen.com

Over $70,000 raised in 48 hours

Adrian, MI – A tragic fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 24th, temporarily closed Associated Charities of Lenawee and derailed their Back-to-School program. In response, WLEN and WQTE Radio stations immediately addressed their need for funds with a curbside collection of monetary donations and gift cards. The drive lasted 2 days, ending today (Thursday) at the radio studios in downtown Adrian.
ADRIAN, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jackson man starts recovery housing center to honor his son

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — “I’m trading off making money for making a real difference and that’s pretty rewarding,” said Andy’s Place founder Mike Hirst. When Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. That’s because he’d seen the […]
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
965thecave.com

Week 1 Lenawee County High School Football Scoreboard

Adrian, MI – The local high school football season officially kicked-off Thursday night, with a handful of games played in Lenawee County. Here are the results:. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Clinton (96.5fm The Cave Game of the Week) Sand Creek at Quincy. Toledo Christian at Morenci.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Three Stacks Music Fest canceled ‘due to circumstances beyond our control’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Three Stacks Music Festival, expected to take place Sept. 17 at Adado Riverfront Park, has been canceled. The cancelation was announced Thursday afternoon. According to organizers, the event was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Organizers said refunds will be sent out immediately.
LANSING, MI
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy