Read full article on original website
Susan Ghent
3d ago
Hmm, Some of the ppl at the church were at the capital on J/6. They should be let go immediately. No one needs that. We know the FBI has been here talking to them.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Michigan Republicans to nominate lt. gov., AG & SOS candidates Saturday
The Michigan Republican Party will officially nominate candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state on Saturday.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Republican Convention Delegates Boo Party Chair Ron Weiser
Update: 5:30 p.m. Saturday -- Michigan Republicans officially picked former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as Tudor Dixon's lieutenant governor today at the convention, the Detroit News reports. ----------------------- From Earlier Saturday. As many expected the Michigan Republican Convention began Saturday in Lansing on a contentious note. Many delegates booed party...
Detroit News
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for lieutenant governor at occasionally combative convention
Lansing — Michigan Republicans officially set their ticket of candidates for November at an occasionally combative convention Saturday in downtown Lansing, where former state Rep. Shane Hernandez was selected as the party's nominee for lieutenant governor. The gathering began with boos against Chairman Ron Weiser and a two-hour fight...
POLL: Michigan Democrats hold leads in key races
Now that the November matchups are officially set, we have our first snapshot of how the statewide races are looking with less than a month before voting starts, and just over two months before election day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate makes bid for lieutenant governor
LANSING, Mich. — A former Republican candidate for governor has announced that he will be pursuing the nomination for the position of lieutenant governor at the party's convention this weekend. Ralph Rebandt, who finished last in the Republican primary election for governor with about 4% of the overall vote,...
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state's election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state's constitution.The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets and a random sample of signatures, state officials determined that the petition contains 596,379 valid signatures –- close to 150,000 more than was required.The report came after the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign turned in 753,759 signatures last month, a record-breaking number of signatures for a ballot initiative in the state. The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot...
Rejected county chair wants delegate fight at Michigan GOP convention
Mark Forton, the once-recognized head of Macomb County’s Republican Party says he will lead an effort Saturday to replace the county’s delegates at the Michigan GOP convention, an event supposed to be a show of statewide party unity. Republicans in Macomb, the state’s third-largest county, voted in April...
Tim Skubick breaks down the latest Michigan polls
WLNS Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick says while those numbers are good for Whitmer, they aren't really a surprise.
RELATED PEOPLE
wemu.org
Michigan Bureau of Elections recommends placing abortion rights, voter access amendments on the ballot
Michigan election officials said Thursday that two proposed amendments to the state constitution meet requirements to get on the November ballot. One of them would guarantee the right to abortion in Michigan. In a report out Thursday, State Bureau of Elections staff found the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign gathered...
WLNS
New poll paints picture of upcoming Michigan elections
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been back to back big weekends for Michigan politics. The Michigan Republican party is meeting this weekend for its nominating convention, which could bring fireworks. On this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown, we recap the Michigan Democratic Convention, where the four incumbent...
deadlinedetroit.com
Why isn't the Michigan GOP listening to Nolan Finley?
Those who read Edith Hamilton's "Mythology" in eighth grade English may remember Cassandra, the Trojan priestess whose fate was to speak prophecies that were always true, but never believed. Today Nolan Finley, the Detroit News' editorial-page editor and one of the highest-profile conservatives in the state, published his umpteenth column...
michiganradio.org
There's a debate over debates brewing in Michigan's race for governor
The campaigns for Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are debating over how many debates they should have — and when they should have them — before November’s election. Dixon’s campaign says she has agreed to two television debates and is open to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. election: How to apply
Michigan voters can now request an absent voter ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. As of Thursday, Aug. 25, applications are open for Michigan voters to request an absent voter ballot that will be mailed to them before the Nov. 8 general election. The application period always begins 75 days before Election Day.
wkar.org
Lansing Township plans legal action against Ingham County clerk over annexation proposal
Lansing Township plans to file legal action against Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum after she approved a ballot proposal that could turn part of the township over to the city of Lansing. Earlier this month, the Lansing City Council voted to include an annexation proposal on November’s general election ballot....
Detroit News
Court nixes certain Michigan's auto insurance cuts, but group promises appeal
A long-awaited court order Thursday ridding Michigan's auto insurance reform of a large swath of cost containment measures was greeted as a victory by patients and health care providers and as setback by the law's defenders. The order would stop the 2019 law's mandated fee cuts on certain services, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
Hillsdale County deputy to stand trial for misconduct in office
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A Hillsdale County deputy has been bound over for trial on charges alleging he used his position from sexual misconduct, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release Thursday. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, is charged with two counts of misconduct in office....
islandfreepress.org
UPDATED: Protest over residency of N.C. Senate candidate headed to state elections board
UPDATED, Tuesday Aug. 23, 4 p.m. While saying there was substantial evidence presented that Valerie Jordan does not live in the Third District, the Currituck Board of Elections voted 3-2 to forward their findings to the N.C. Board of Elections for a final decision. The Daily Advance reports Jordan attended...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reacts to judge's ruling to allow abortion access in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer reacted to an Oakland County Circuit Court judge's ruling to allow legal access to abortions in the state. Ruling: Michigan judge rules to keeps abortion access in place for now. Despite this ruling , Whitmer said the fight for abortion right advocates...
Comments / 2