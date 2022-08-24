Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Warren man sentenced for keeping bruised, underfed 5-year-old in basement
A Warren man has been sentenced to eighteen years in prison after police found an emaciated five-year-old boy being kept in a basement and bruised from head to toe. James Jethroe, 34, appeared in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to eight counts of child endangering.
Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies
A woman who was shot by police after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died.
WYTV.com
1 dead after Youngstown shooting, suspect turns himself in
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person is dead following a shooting at a North Side gas station. Police responded to the Logan Gas Mart a little before 9 p.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found shell casings and blood, but the victim and suspect were gone.
WYTV.com
Bond set for woman accused of running man over
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a woman accused of running a man over during an argument in May. Kasodah Davenport, 25, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a charge of murder for the May 8 death of Richard Oliver, 66.
WFMJ.com
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station
The man who investigators say drove a shooting victim to Youngstown Police headquarters is now charged with the murder of that victim. Detectives charged 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver late Friday after they say he drove a 36-year-old wounded man to YPD HQ where that victim died. Police learned that the shooting...
WYTV.com
Teen charged, accused of threatening Girard school shooting
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old boy is facing a felony charge after police say he made a threat about “shooting the place up” regarding Girard City Schools. According to the Girard Police Department, a caller left an anonymous tip to the Ohio Safe School hotline, saying that a student had been heard saying that he was bringing a gun to school on Friday. The tipster reported hearing the student make the shooting threat in several classrooms during the day, and the name of the student was passed on to the hotline operator.
WFMJ.com
Suspect accused of murdering man on Youngstown's South Side indicted
The suspect of a homicide on Youngstown's South Side in late July has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. Forty-five-year-old John Morgan was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, all with firearm specifications, in reference to the murder of 46-year-old Daniel Peek.
Ohio teen dies after being shot in the head at party during game of Russian roulette; 2 arrested and charged
More details have come to light after a party occurred in Jefferson County, Ohio. 19-year-old Skyler Miller of Steubenville died Sunday morning after a shot to the head from a revolver. Police say that Miller was at a party when a game of Russian roulette broke out while participants were drinking. Officials believe the shooting […]
WFMJ.com
Woman dies after being shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff
The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
New Akron police body-cam footage shows moments after Jayland Walker shooting
New video shows insight into the evidence gathering process and Akron officers’ mindsets after the shooting of Jayland Walker
East Cleveland police chief indicted on several charges
The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed that East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner has been indicted on several charges, including grand theft and theft in office.
Car theft suspect wanted by multiple police departments
Multiple police departments in the area are searching for the suspect of several car thefts.
WYTV.com
Woman charged after gun found in bathroom at Struthers football game
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who told police that she took a gun to a football game in Struthers out of fear of someone is facing weapons charges. Leana Jenee Frazier, 29, of Boardman, turned herself in to police following the incident. According to a police report, Frazier...
WYTV.com
Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury after humane investigators say she is responsible for a dead dog that was found locked in a closet. Rayne Lynn Dunmire has been charged with cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals. On July...
Man charged after deputy finds 179 g. of meth, mushrooms
According to the U.S. District Court, Markus Shaw III, 37, of Warren, was pulled over by the Portage County Sheriff's Department for driving left of center on Stanley Road around 2:30 p.m. When the deputy was searching him, the complaint states that Shaw admitted to texting and driving.
Video: Adults charged after large fight at 1-year-old’s birthday party
Euclid police charged three adult females following a large melee at a birthday party for a one-year-old girl.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Mahoning County rape case
A jury in Mahoning County found a man accused of sex crimes against two children not guilty of all charges.
Man accused of trafficking drugs to New Castle from Detroit
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - An accused drug trafficker and his girlfriend were arrested after a big bust in New Castle. Agents seized nearly 1,700 grams of cocaine, more than 80 grams of heroin, crystal meth and four guns while carrying out a search warrant at a New Castle home and storage facility earlier this week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.The attorney general's office said investigators learned Dennis Reid, from the Detroit area, was trafficking drugs from Detroit to New Castle. Reid and his girlfriend Elizabeth Basham were arrested. Reid was charged with multiple drug and gun charges while Basham was charged with dealing in proceeds of illegal activities and conspiracy.The six-month investigation was conducted by the attorney general office's Bureau of Narcotics Investigations.
WATCH: Strange Ohio Crime Caught On Camera, Police At A Loss For Words
I am at a loss to explain this one,' one police chief said.
cleveland19.com
‘Phony’ director sentenced to jail for running illegal funeral homes in Northeast Ohio, other counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The minister who was found guilty of 31 crimes connected to operating illicit funeral home businesses throughout Ohio was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison. Shawnte Hardin was found guilty in Lucas County on charges that included:. 1 count of engaging in a...
