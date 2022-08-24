ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

1 dead after Youngstown shooting, suspect turns himself in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person is dead following a shooting at a North Side gas station. Police responded to the Logan Gas Mart a little before 9 p.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found shell casings and blood, but the victim and suspect were gone.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Bond set for woman accused of running man over

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a woman accused of running a man over during an argument in May. Kasodah Davenport, 25, was arraigned before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court on a charge of murder for the May 8 death of Richard Oliver, 66.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
Boardman, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Suspect arrested for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station

The man who investigators say drove a shooting victim to Youngstown Police headquarters is now charged with the murder of that victim. Detectives charged 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver late Friday after they say he drove a 36-year-old wounded man to YPD HQ where that victim died. Police learned that the shooting...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Teen charged, accused of threatening Girard school shooting

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old boy is facing a felony charge after police say he made a threat about “shooting the place up” regarding Girard City Schools. According to the Girard Police Department, a caller left an anonymous tip to the Ohio Safe School hotline, saying that a student had been heard saying that he was bringing a gun to school on Friday. The tipster reported hearing the student make the shooting threat in several classrooms during the day, and the name of the student was passed on to the hotline operator.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect accused of murdering man on Youngstown's South Side indicted

The suspect of a homicide on Youngstown's South Side in late July has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. Forty-five-year-old John Morgan was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, all with firearm specifications, in reference to the murder of 46-year-old Daniel Peek.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Felonious Assault#Police#Violent Crime#Salinas Trail
WFMJ.com

Woman dies after being shot in 18-hour Austintown standoff

The woman who was shot by a state trooper in an 18-hour standoff in Austintown has passed away after being on life support. Police sources tell 21 News that 31-year-old Imonie Hackett passed away at a medical facility in Cleveland on Thursday while on life support. In late July, officers...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYTV.com

Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury after humane investigators say she is responsible for a dead dog that was found locked in a closet. Rayne Lynn Dunmire has been charged with cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals. On July...
WKBN

Man charged after deputy finds 179 g. of meth, mushrooms

According to the U.S. District Court, Markus Shaw III, 37, of Warren, was pulled over by the Portage County Sheriff's Department for driving left of center on Stanley Road around 2:30 p.m. When the deputy was searching him, the complaint states that Shaw admitted to texting and driving.
WINDHAM, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of trafficking drugs to New Castle from Detroit

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - An accused drug trafficker and his girlfriend were arrested after a big bust in New Castle. Agents seized nearly 1,700 grams of cocaine, more than 80 grams of heroin, crystal meth and four guns while carrying out a search warrant at a New Castle home and storage facility earlier this week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.The attorney general's office said investigators learned Dennis Reid, from the Detroit area, was trafficking drugs from Detroit to New Castle. Reid and his girlfriend Elizabeth Basham were arrested. Reid was charged with multiple drug and gun charges while Basham was charged with dealing in proceeds of illegal activities and conspiracy.The six-month investigation was conducted by the attorney general office's Bureau of Narcotics Investigations.
NEW CASTLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy