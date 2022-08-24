Read full article on original website
Related
L'Observateur
Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian in Lafourche Parish
Lafourche Parish – On August 25, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a serious injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The crash ultimately claimed the life of a pedestrian whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
Driver accused of striking and killing a pedestrian in hit-and-run in Louisiana
According to LSP, the crash killed a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316.
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1
Louisiana Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Crossing Centerline on LA 1. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 24, 2022, that on August 23, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane in Lockport, Louisiana. Marcelo Garcia-Lopez, 38, of Lockport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
WDSU
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
38-Year-Old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Lockport (Lockport, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop responded to a motor vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish on Tuesday evening. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
38-year-old man killed in head-on crash on LA Highway 1 Tuesday evening: LSP
According to LSP, 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport was killed in the crash while driving on LA Highway 1 near Norma Lane around 6:00 p.m.
Two car crash kills one outside Lockport
Tuesday evening shortly after 6:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Norma Lane, between Lockport and LaRose.
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Man Arrested in Vermillion Parish for Threats Made Shoot Lafourche Parish Family
A Vermillion Parish man has been arrested in reference to threats he made to a Lafourche Parish woman and her family. Armon Walker, 24, of Abbeville was charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking. On August 25, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating threats made by Walker to a woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Thibodaux man critically injured in overnight shooting, police say
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police said information about the victim or a suspected motive will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
L'Observateur
Marrero Resident Pleads Guilty to Role in Interstate Car Theft Ring
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that TAWUAN SYLVESTER, age 47, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on August 23, 2022 before Chief U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to conspiring to transport and sell stolen cars across state lines in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 (conspiracy).
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person With Critical Injuries
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been transported to a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his critical injuries.
brproud.com
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houmatimes.com
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation
UPDATE: A suspect who reportedly made threats has been taken into custody in Vermillion Parish. We will be following up with a full news release with more information on this case, including his identity, at a later time. Original article:. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat...
Man shot and killed near Algiers Point Friday afternoon: NOPD
According to the police, a male victim was shot in McDonough at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way.
WTH? Louisiana Woman Hides In Box To Rob Dentist Office
There are some things you just can't make up, and this is one of those stories. Seriously, if "America's Dumbest Criminals" was still airing this video would be perfect for the show. KLFY Lafayette reported a female resident used a life-sized, rectangle cardboard box, to block security cameras at a local dentist's office from recording her break-in.
L'Observateur
New Orleans man pleads guilty to stealing cars from dealerships and rental facilities
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that GREGORY BUTLER, age 38, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on August 24, 2022 before Chief U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to conspiring to transport and sell stolen cars across state lines in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 (conspiracy).
brproud.com
Man arrested for multiple financial crimes; APSO searching for accomplice
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 46-year-old man and are attempting to arrest a 42-year-old woman for their connection to financial crimes. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call on Oct. 5, 2021, which deputies were informed...
L'Observateur
3 Edgard men arrested for catalytic converter theft
On August 24, 2022, at 1:15 AM, witnesses were leaving a business establishment in the 2400 block of Williams Boulevard when they observed subjects in the parking lot of a closed auto dealership. The witnesses contacted the police and reported what they observed. Officers quickly responded to the business on...
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Comments / 0