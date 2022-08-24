City living with the quiet, country feel. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is in a great location on the Southern edge of New Holstein. It has updated bathrooms and new carpet in the living and dining rooms. It has an attached 2 car garage and a concrete pad on the side of the garage. The home sits on a large corner lot and has a large sandbox and playground in the backyard as well as a wood deck that is great for entertaining. The home is near the aquatic center, parks and walking trails.

NEW HOLSTEIN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO