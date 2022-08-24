Read full article on original website
Manitowoc Builder Discusses Supply Chain Issues & Delays
The owner of Bartow Builders said this week that supply chain issues continue to cause problems for his company and other trade partners. During Tuesday’s “Welcome Home” program on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Brandon Bartow said they’ve been very busy doing planning and bidding with their customers, but with a notable change from previous years.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Looks to Hire for Several Positions
The City of Two Rivers is joining the large group of employers looking for workers. In this month’s City Manager’s Report, City Manager Greg Buckley outlined several areas of need now and down the line. Already posted jobs are Public Works Director/City Engineer and a Program and Events...
wtaq.com
Artstreet Moves To A New Home
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Artstreet is back in Northeast Wisconsin, but for the first time in it’s 40 year history, it’s not in downtown Green Bay. So far, organizers have heard mixed reviews about the new location in Ashwaubomay Park. As Artstreet officials and visitors alike begin...
whby.com
Developers unveil plans for redesign of City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–Developers have unveiled plans for a complete redesign of the City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton. Dark Horse Development has created a website with initial designs for the building in the 100-block of West College Avenue–and will be renamed Fox Common. It currently houses the Building for...
pleasantviewrealty.com
1707 Sunset Lane New Holstein WI
City living with the quiet, country feel. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is in a great location on the Southern edge of New Holstein. It has updated bathrooms and new carpet in the living and dining rooms. It has an attached 2 car garage and a concrete pad on the side of the garage. The home sits on a large corner lot and has a large sandbox and playground in the backyard as well as a wood deck that is great for entertaining. The home is near the aquatic center, parks and walking trails.
pleasantviewrealty.com
1730 North 4th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Fantastic home with 3+ bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms on Sheboygan’s northside with updates around every turn! This gorgeous property is only a few blocks from Lake Michigan and has a THREE car garage! The main level offers a lovely living room with built-in, main level bedroom, stunning bathroom with shiplap wall, kitchen with complementary cabinets, and a fabulous mudroom. The upper level has 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and a bonus area for a perfect toy room/office/craft room or anything in between. Envision gorgeous summer nights from your enclosed, three seasons porch & head to the backyard to find your outdoor oasis. The meticulous landscaping offers a wonderful view year-round. Updates include, but are not limited to, siding, roof, windows, trim, garage doors, furnace, water heater.
seehafernews.com
Jagemann Stamping Celebrates 75 Years in Manitowoc
In 1946, William P. Jagemann started a small stamping company in Manitowoc. Now, 75 years later, his modest beginnings have spread into a worldwide supplier of quality, deep draw stampings, progressive stampings, fineblank stampings, and insert-/over-molded plastic capabilities. In a news release, Jagemann Stamping thanked their employees over the years...
wearegreenbay.com
Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
seehafernews.com
WPS Foundation awards MFRD Scene Safety Lighting Equipment
Representatives from Wisconsin Public Service were at The Manitowoc Fire and Rescue Department Friday to present them new scene safety lighting equipment through their WPS Foundation Rewarding Responders Grant. Matt Cullen is The Director of Media Relations for Wisconsin Public Service, says these grants, up to $2,000,are awarded annually to...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Vein Center Holds a Ribbon Cutting for their New ECOLCE Technology
The Wisconsin Vein Center in Manitowoc has introduced its’ new state-of-the-art services in Body Sculpting, skin tightening and muscle toning. It’s called EVOLVE, according to Dr. Kimberly Ridl, Physician and Owner at their clinic, located at 940 Maritime Drive. Following a Ribbon-Cutting and Open House late Thursday afternoon,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Milwaukee Tool Opens Wisconsin Plant Focused on "Hand Tool Innovation"
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Manufacturing company Milwaukee Tool celebrated the opening...
wuwm.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
seehafernews.com
How is Cattle Judging Performed?
With the Cattle Judging portion of the Manitowoc County Fair taking place today, we decided to figure out how the judging is actually performed. We spoke with Brian Behnke, who judges cattle all around the state. He said there are a few things he looks for. “Dairy cattle have to...
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay roads closing, Public Works Dept. cites why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two roads in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are scheduled to close soon. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the University Avenue and Baird Street intersection are scheduled to close for five days. Specifically, officials said University Avenue will be closed from Irwin Avenue...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish De Pere duplex fire
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The blazing fire that ignited at a De Pere duplex on Friday night has been extinguished. Officials confirmed with Local 5 that the flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way had been put out. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the incident. Local...
seehafernews.com
Gov. Evers and DOT Award the Port of Manitowoc $900,000
The Port of Manitowoc is getting some additional funding from the state. Yesterday, Governor Tony Evers and the state DOT announced that the Port will be getting $900,000 through the Harbor Assistance Program. This grant will go toward the construction of new rail platform extensions, which will end up supporting...
Door County Pulse
Improvement Coming to Culver’s Intersection
The intersection of Highway 42/57 and Gordon Road/County BB – also known as the “Culver’s intersection” – in Sevastopol will soon have at least a temporary fix to try to prevent accidents and injuries. The busy intersection has long been a cause of concern for...
WNCY
Scammers At Work In Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department’s Family Safety Day.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
