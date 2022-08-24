Read full article on original website
Bartonville Police Blotter — August 2022
The Bartonville Police Department from June 1–June 30 had 349 calls for service. Eleven resulted in incident reports, 1 arrest was made, and 6 motor vehicle crash reports were taken. We received 592,513 license plate reads from June 19–July 18 from the 14 Flock LPR cameras located throughout town, none of which capture FM 407 traffic.
Highland Village Police Blotter — August 2022
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On June 22 at 10:11 p.m., an officer checked out a suspicious vehicle parked behind Heritage Elementary School and found two juveniles getting intimate in the car. No citations were issued because nothing lewd was observed or reported by the public, and the parents were called to pick up the juveniles.
Southlake DPS seeing uptick in pool cleaner thefts
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Lock your gates. Turn on your cameras. Southlake Department of Public Safety is warning pool owners of a growing crime in the area – pool cleaner thefts. The department says Southlake police officers have responded to at least eight thefts since May 2022. These devices...
Flower Mound Police Blotter — August 2022
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On July 3, police responded to the 2100 block of Justin Road, where a caller reported an SUV struck a curb while leaving a business and got a flat tire. The driver was trying to change the tire, and the caller thought she appeared to be intoxicated. Officers conducted a DWI investigation and arrested the woman for DWI. During the blood draw at a local hospital, she physically resisted and had to be restrained. Police charged her with resisting arrest.
From the Firehouse — August 2022
August is National Back to School Safety Month and as children in our community return to school, the Denton County ESD #1 would like to share bus transportation safety tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:. Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down — don’t speed...
Double Oak Police Beat — August 2022
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department. 6/23 – Fraud – Timberview – Officer responded to a report of online sales fraud. The physical transaction occurred in California and the victim was told to contact the agency in that state that had jurisdiction.
Double Oak mourning death of police sergeant
The Double Oak Police Department announced Friday morning that Sgt. Clint Murphy has died at the age of 50. Murphy was a 27-year police veteran, serving nearly eight years in Double Oak. No cause of death was given. “He was an outstanding supervisor and detective,” DOPD said in a statement....
thegarlandmessenger.com
Downtown Garland Coming and Going
Maneuvering around barricades and cones, we tried to discern just what was open and what. was closed. We learned that vehicular traffic between Fifth and Sixth on State Street is closed,. but the sidewalks are passable for pedestrians. The Plaza Theater is open, and will be offering. free classic movies...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Dies in Flash Flood-Swept Car
A woman died after her car was swept off a bridge on Scyene Road in Mesquite during flash floods from high quantities of rain that hit the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex earlier this week. Joleen Jarrell, 60, of Dallas, was identified by the Dallas County medical examiner as having been killed...
dpdbeat.com
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PELATZKY, BRUCE ALAN; W/M; POB: CONNECTICUT; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: MARRIOTT/FOOD...
KTEN.com
Three injured in Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
Off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
Denton County ESD #1 selects next fire chief
Denton County Emergency Services District #1 has named Ricky Vaughan as fire chief after a nationwide search. Vaughan has previously served as the Assistant Chief of Operations for Carrollton Fire Rescue since 1995 where he served in every rank up to his most recent appointment of Assistant Fire Chief in April 2017, according to a press release from ESD #1.
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
Texas woman dead after driver hits her and drives away, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A driver hit and killed a North Texas woman without stopping Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with Arlington Police responded to an accident between someone driving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. This is southeast of the University of Texas at Arlington and southwest of AT&T Stadium.
Hurst police investigate after accused drunk driver hit pedestrian
An accused drunk driver hit a pedestrian in Hurst around 2:30 this morning, one day before police blanket the streets for Saturation Saturday. Police say the victim hit a disabled vehicle on eastbound Airport Freeway
fox4news.com
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
Here are some tips to prevent catalytic converter theft from Farmers Branch Police
It only takes a criminal just a few minutes or less to steal your car's catalytic converter.
