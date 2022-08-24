Read full article on original website
Experienced Riverside volleyball focusing on 'One Day Better'
(Oakland) -- Riverside volleyball opened their season with a pair of wins earlier this week. The Bulldogs took down both Bedford and Essex in a triangular on Tuesday to open up the 2022 season. “I thought we did really well,” Coach Brooke Flathers told KMA Sports. “We’ve been focusing a...
KMAland 8-Player Week 1 (8/26): CAM holds off F-M, Exira/EHK's Flathers gets POTN
(KMAland) -- CAM held off Fremont-Mills in a classic, Exira/EHK’s Aiden Flathers won some KMA hardware & East Mills, Stanton-Essex, Bedford, Lenox, SE Warren, East Union, Boyer Valley, West Harrison and Mormon Trail all picked up wins in KMAland 8-Player on Friday. CAM 26 Fremont-Mills 25. Collin Bower secured...
