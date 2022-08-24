ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NJ.com

N.J. legal weed: A quick guide to rolling sheets

Joints, jays, doobies, spliffs and “whiteboys.” These are all familiar names used to describe loose-ground cannabis flower sealed up in a sheet of rolling paper. We all know that smoking is bad for you — no matter what you are smoking or smoking out of — but if you find yourself curious enough to try rolling and sparking some weed, the choice of rolling papers seems to be a never ending list of options.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
MLB
NJ.com

Here are 5 N.J. lakefront homes that you can buy before summer ends

Lakefront living has its allure. Boating, fishing, swimming — and don’t forget the sunsets. For those shopping for the ultimate backyard accessory in New Jersey — a lake — there are quite a few homes to choose from. Realtor.com has 157 current listings in New Jersey that contain the word “lakefront.”
REAL ESTATE
New Jersey 101.5

New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’

Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
DRINKS
#Lessons Learned#Spotted Lanternfly#Pesticides#Insect#Birds#Nj Advance Media#The Penn State Extension
NJ.com

Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home

A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
SCIENCE
PennLive.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. this year

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Mass., plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking

New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast

New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
TRAVEL
