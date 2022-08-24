Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,926 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Positive tests continue to decline.
New Jersey health officials on Saturday reported another confirmed 1,926 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths as the seven-day average for positive tests have begun to decline. New Jersey’s rate of transmission on Saturday was 0.87, a drop from 1.01 at the beginning of the month. A transmission rate below...
N.J. legal weed: A quick guide to rolling sheets
Joints, jays, doobies, spliffs and “whiteboys.” These are all familiar names used to describe loose-ground cannabis flower sealed up in a sheet of rolling paper. We all know that smoking is bad for you — no matter what you are smoking or smoking out of — but if you find yourself curious enough to try rolling and sparking some weed, the choice of rolling papers seems to be a never ending list of options.
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year Reagan Reese...
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
Here are 5 N.J. lakefront homes that you can buy before summer ends
Lakefront living has its allure. Boating, fishing, swimming — and don’t forget the sunsets. For those shopping for the ultimate backyard accessory in New Jersey — a lake — there are quite a few homes to choose from. Realtor.com has 157 current listings in New Jersey that contain the word “lakefront.”
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
How unhappy is New Jersey? We have the results and it’s not pretty!
New Jersey is unhappy, very unhappy, according to HouseFresh, an indoor air quality company. They used Microsoft’s Azure feature to read thousands and thousands of selfie pictures including pictures from the top 100 cities across the country. The app focuses on telltale signs in the pictures for emotion and...
N.J. reports 2,067 COVID cases, 8 death. 3 counties remain ‘high risk’ for transmission
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,067 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of “high risk” counties in the Garden State to three. Only Cape May, Atlantic and Mercer counties remain in the “high risk”...
Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home
A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. this year
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Mass., plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
364 days for beating puppy to death not enough time for NJ creep (Opinion)
When did the American judicial system become the game show “Let’s Make A Deal?” Are prosecutors today only concerned with good enough and clearing caseloads? Seems it. Take for example the case of a 24-year-old guy from Linwood, Kyle Blythe. He pleaded guilty to beating his own puppy Dolce to death after getting angry that she chewed his clothing.
The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking
New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.
NJ health official cautions against use of unregulated cannabis cousin
Before recreational marijuana became legal in New Jersey earlier this year, a similar product that is technically considered hemp was being sold across the Garden State, in head shops, convenience stores and even in some gas stations. The product known as delta-8 is derived from the same plant as marijuana,...
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Virginia is in an agreement to follow California's emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday, Aug. 25, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
These great ‘Jersey’ subs are just outside Six Flags Great Adventure, NJ
What do you do after you serve your country literally putting out fires all over the world? You open an incredible sub shop of course!. That's what John Erichsen did with Hot Shot Subs on Monmouth Road in the Clarksburg section of Millstone Township, just ahead of the entrance of Six Flags Great Adventure and just up the road from the Jackson Outlets.
America’s oldest standing, operating lighthouse is right here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
