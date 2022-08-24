Read full article on original website
The Morning After: Apple’s big iPhone event is happening September 7th
Apple has just sent invites for its next hardware event. As expected, the company will share what it's been working on for the past year on September 7th, with a live broadcast from Apple Park starting at 1 PM ET. The invite features the words "Far out", so hit up Reddit for what that could possibly mean. We're expecting new phones and wearables from Apple.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Samsung’s outdoor-minded watch isn’t that different from its non-outdoorsy counterpart. Aside from a larger screen, bigger battery and more durable glass, in terms of applications it offers few upgrades from the Watch 5. Still, with its rugged build and the company’s capable wellness-tracking software, the Watch 5 Pro is an excellent Android smartwatch for those who don’t mind big wrist wear.
Google's Pixel Buds Pro drop to $175, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Labor Day deals are already starting to pop up across the web....
Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro review: The best Android watch gets a modest update
Until we see how the Pixel Watch performs, Samsung's wearable is the Wear OS watch to beat. In this article: gear, wear os, samsung, galaxy watch 5, google, fitness, smartwatch, review. The best non-Apple smartwatch has long been Samsung's Galaxy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HP's new PCs include its first Dragonfly Folio and a 34-inch all-in-one
HP's work PCs typically focus more on performance than clever features, but you can't accuse it of playing it safe this time around. The company has unveiled a pair of computers that each have their share of tricks for remote workers. To start, HP has introduced the first Folio hybrid in its Dragonfly line, the Dragonfly Folio G3. As with earlier Folios, you can pull the 13.5-inch screen forward to convert the machine from a laptop to a presentation device or tablet. Don't expect the Snapdragon chip from the Elite Folio, though — this is a conventionally-powered PC with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7, up to 32GB of RAM and a new cooling system that promises to maximize performance without extra bulk.
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad falls to an all-time low of $280
Just ahead of Apple's next big event.
LG unveils its first curved OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate at IFA
LG has presented its upcoming premium monitors at IFA Berlin this year, and one of the models it unveiled is a 45-inch curved display that was specifically design for more immersive gaming experiences. The company says the model (45GR95QE) is its first curved display under the UltraGear brand of gaming monitors and is also its first OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio for an ultrawide view, has a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution, and it supports HDR10 and HDMI 2.1.
You can bend Corsair’s new OLED gaming monitor into a curved display
If you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor, one of the early decisions you need to make is whether to buy a flat or curved display. The two formats offer different advantages and frequently mean the difference between picking up an when considering an LCD screen. Corsair is developing a new monitor that would seem to offer the best of both worlds.
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Big sound in a tiny package
Samsung's best earbuds yet. In this article: Music, gear, audio, true wireless, samsung, galaxy buds 2 pro, headphones, earbuds, review. At this point, Samsung has a lot of experience making true wireless earbuds. While the company flexed its design muscle...
Meta will create a customer service division to help people who have lost their accounts
Currently, users who lose their accounts have few options for help getting them back. Meta is finally addressing a problem that's long vexed users: its lack of customer support. Bloomberg that Meta is now planning to build a customer support division, which will be able to help users "who have had posts or accounts removed unexpectedly."
Purchase Babbel Language Learning for $199 for a limited time
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Many skills can benefit you professionally and personally, one of them being multilingualism. According to Babbel, American college graduates who are fluent in more than just English see two percent higher salaries. Aside from that, learning a new language could lead to enriching interactions with people you would never communicate with otherwise. So if you want to bolster your linguistic range for a great deal, you can until September 18.
Learn how to program robots, IoT devices and more for $50
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Raspberry Pi and similar single-board computers (SBCs) are highly versatile for their size. They can , act as and even . On top of that, they offer a great way to learn robotics and coding. If you're interested in learning how to bring these devices to life, consider the Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle, .
Engadget Podcast: What to expect at Apple's 'Far Out' event on September 7th
This week, Cherlynn is joined by UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith to discuss what they expect Apple to announce at its upcoming event on September 7th. Besides new iPhones and Watches, what might the company launch? Our hosts are also joined by senior reporter Jess Conditt to go over the highlights from Gamescom, including Sony’s new DualSense controller and PSVR2 update. We’ll be taking a break next week, so come back in two weeks for a new episode!
Google is taking reservations to talk to its supposedly-sentient chatbot
At the I/O 2022 conference this past May, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company would, in the coming months, gradually avail its experimental LaMDA 2 conversational AI model to select beta users. Those months have come. On Thursday, researchers at Google's AI division announced that interested users can register to explore the model as access increasingly becomes available.
Our first look at Lucid's Sapphire performance EV
A 1,200-horsepower, tri-motor beast. In this article: gear, feature, transportation, ev, lucid, tomorrow. Lucid has a mission: to take on the German luxury brands. Those automakers all have their own performance sub-brands, so Lucid now does. At the annual Monterey Car Week festivities, Lucid unveiled its Sapphire performance brand. As expected, the Air was the first to get the high-powered treatment. The Lucid Air Sapphire has 1,200 horsepower and will do zero to 60 in under two seconds.
T-Mobile says subscribers will be able to connect to Starlink's second-gen satellites for coverage
T-Mobile and SpaceX have announced a new technology alliance they're calling "Coverage and Above and Beyond" that aims to end mobile deadzones. In an event at SpaceX's Starbase facility, the companies have revealed that they're working on integrating a slice of T-Mobile's mid-band 5G spectrum into the second-gen Starlink satellites launching next year. It's like putting a cellular tower in the sky, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said during the event. He also said that they're envisioning a future wherein if you have a clear view of the sky, you are connected on your mobile phone — even if it's the middle of the ocean. No more getting worried that you won't be able to get in touch with first responders or friends and family while driving or hiking in places where there's typically no coverage.
Anker adds more affordable ANC earbuds and headphones to its Soundcore line
Soundcore brand has built a reputation for delivering audio devices with . Its latest active noise canceling (ANC) headphones and earbuds may fit that ethos, though we haven't yet tried them to determine how good they sound. The Space Q45 headphones cost $150 and include a four-microphone hybrid ANC system....
Some Authy 2FA accounts were compromised in Twilio data breach
Hackers used the access to link additional devices to the accounts. Secure messaging app isn't the only platform dealing with the aftermath of the recent Twilio data breach. In an spotted by , the company disclosed that hackers gained access to 93 individual Authy accounts. The platform is one of the more popular two-factor authentication apps on the market. It was acquired by Twilio in 2015 and has approximately 75 million users.
DuckDuckGo opens up its free email privacy service to everyone
Last year, DuckDuckGo announced a free service designed to fend off email trackers and help people protect their privacy. The Email Protection beta was initially available through a waitlist. Now, it's now in open beta, meaning everyone can try it without having to wait for access. Email Protection is a...
DJI's Avata is a cinewhoop-style FPV drone
DJI has launched a new cinematic drone called Avata, which was made to work with the new DJI Goggles 2 video headset. While it's in the same category as the brand's previous first-person view (FPV) cinematic model, it takes on a more usual "cinewhoop" form factor with prop guards protecting its quad propellers. Since it's a cinewhoop, the Avata was designed to have the speed and agility of racers but with the stabilization technology needed to be able to capture smooth and vivid footage.
