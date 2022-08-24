Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, near Larchwood on charges of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon; first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of windshield and window requirements; defective or unauthorized muffler system; no valid driver’s license; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
INWOOD—A 40-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Brandie Joy Severson stemmed from her admitting to drinking while working at Oak Street Station in Inwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. She consented to...
nwestiowa.com
PRIMGHAR—A 50-year-old Primghar man was cited Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Ray Milton Booth II stemmed from him allegedly taking a motor jack stand and engine block from another Primghar resident earlier in the month, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
nwestiowa.com
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested for the second time in two days on a charge of public intoxication Tuesday, Aug. 23. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from Shell Sioux-Per Center in Sioux Center refusing to sell him alcohol due to his intoxication, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are looking for a 36-year-old woman wanted for witness tampering. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for Cassandra Kay Grant. According to court documents, Grant posted on Facebook on Monday “a picture of a female …...
Sioux City Journal
SIOUX CITY -- A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men suspected of breaking into vehicles at three Moville, Iowa, homes and stealing numerous items, including a handgun. A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Andrew Squibb at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday for failing to obey a traffic control device after receiving a report of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 20. The deputy became suspicious after talking with Squibb and his passenger, Carter Crum, who were giving him inconsistent accounts of their activities.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Larchwood man who’s been wanted in connection with thefts in the area was arrested on Wednesday, August 24th, and faces at least seven felony counts and several misdemeanor counts. According to criminal complaints filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s office, 36-year-old...
nwestiowa.com
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Orange City on second-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Corbin Joseph Van Briesen stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Ford Mustang at...
nwestiowa.com
SHELDON—A 53-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Angela Sue Maae stemmed from her being found lying in the traveled portion at the intersection of Highway 18 and Seventh Avenue, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
INWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, motorcyclist has pleaded guilty and been sentenced after facing numerous charges from leading Lyon County authorities on a high-speed chase that topped 120 mph in March. The arrest of Bradley Michael Thooft stemmed from an attempt to stop him about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, March...
dakotanewsnow.com
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report officers and responding firemen attempted to coax an intruder off the roof of an unoccupied house in central Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a neighbor saw the the suspect enter the unoccupied house. Clemens did not specify what time this took place, but the suspect ended up on the roof while multiple officers attempted to persuade the suspect to safely descend from the roof using a ladder.
nwestiowa.com
HARTLEY—A 26-year-old Laguna Hills, CA, man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Hartley on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Colby Jamison Roa stemmed from him walking west along Highway 18, according to the Hartley Police Department. He reportedly was attempting to hitchhike a...
KELOLAND TV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information on a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on I-90 near Humboldt. Investigators believe the motorcycle was going west in a construction zone when it crossed the center line and crashed into a car driving east. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was...
kscj.com
AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A DROWNING THAT OCCURRED AT A HOME IN RIVERSIDE WEDNESDAY EVENING. SIOUX CITY FIRE AND RESCUE AND POLICE PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A DROWNING AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 2000 BLOCK OF FAIRBANKS STREET AROUND 6:10 P.M. A 2-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS FOUND UNRESPONSIVE IN AN...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Rock Valley teen was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Monday, August 22, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 4:05 p.m., 15-year-old Caleb Baker of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Othe moped northbound on 19th Avenue in central Rock Valley. They tell us that 72-year-old Helen DeKam of Doon was westbound on 14th Street in a 2010 Chevy Equinox.
