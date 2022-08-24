Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene Heslop
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Related
Mayor Lightfoot accuses conservative PAC of darkening her skin in anti-Gov. JB Pritzker TV ad
"News flash. I'm Black and I'm proud. Everyone knows it. No need to use cheap tricks to darken my skin and try to scare voters with false narratives about Chicago."
'Chicago has become the O.K. Corral,’: Bailey and Pritzker exchange verbal barbs at downstate election roundtable event
The candidates for the two top offices on the ballot this November - U.S. Senate and governor - presented their views in separate speeches in Lexington. The Schuler Farms in McLean County hosted the Illinois Farm Bureau Candidates’ Roundtable.
Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have the chance to sign up to send their ballots for November and spring elections by mail — forever. Elections officials are sending applications for permanent permission to vote by mail to each of the state’s 8 million registered voters. No...
Ald. Leslie Hairston announces retirement from Chicago City Council in 2023
Ald. Leslie Hairston, who represents Chicago's South Shore, announced her retirement once her term expires in 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qrockonline.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
Mayor Lightfoot disagrees with her special commission’s recommendations to take down problematic monuments in Chicago. The mayor said she will set up a group to study the issue further. The commission found that 13 civic monuments should be permanently removed, including the city’s three statues of Christopher Columbus. Those statues were taken down during the civil unrest that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd.
South Side Ald. Leslie Hairston announces she will retire at end of term
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) announced Friday that she will be retiring at the end of her current term next year, after 24 years in office. "For more than 30 years, I have held jobs serving the public and it is time for me to look at the next chapter of my life," Hairston said in a statement issued late Friday. "While I haven't made any decisions yet, rest assured it will be active, engaged and committed to making my community better. It just will not be as alderperson." Hairston's South Side ward includes much of the Hyde...
Ald. Leslie Hairston Won’t Seek Re-Election After 24 Years Serving Hyde Park
HYDE PARK — Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will step down from City Council in 2023,. Hairston announced Friday she would not seek a seventh term in next year’s election. “For more than 30 years, I have held jobs serving the public and it is time for me to look at the next chapter of my life,” Hairston said in a statement. “While I haven’t made any decisions yet, rest assured it will be active, engaged and committed to making my community better. It just will not be as alderperson.
Report: Cook County hides many hours youths are isolated
"No parent would be allowed to do this to their child."
RELATED PEOPLE
Chicago-based group Lettuce Entertain You, Do-Rite Donuts sued over COVID-19 surcharge
The plaintiff said he was not told about that 3% surcharge at the Tinley Park doughnut shop before ordering.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff
Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff. Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison did what he does best, taking care of himself but failing to help the Cook County Republican organization he is tasked to lead. Seven candidates he slated in a big PR stunt to run in the November elections have either quit the race or been thrown off the ballot, many for stupid mistakes that a good qualified party leader would have known to avoid. Republican Darren Bailey, who needs Republican support in the suburbs to unseat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, “Daddy Warbucks,” should force Morrison to step down and replace him with a better GOP leader.
This Queer Bolivian American Wants To Be Chicago’s Next Mayor
J Saxon swings a disco ball during a photo session with photographer and friend Sam Presser in Douglas Park in Chicago, Ill., Thursday, August 11, 2022. Saxon is dressed in a traditional Bolivian suit that they bought during a trip to Bolivia, where their mother was born. J Saxon was...
Efforts grow to fix 'real shortage' of Black social workers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a job filled with service and heart: social work.More and more are entering the profession, but how many newcomers are - or will be - Black?Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside allegations of racism in the social work licensing process. Trauma therapist Cassie Walker spends a lot of time in their home office with lights, a camera, and a lot of teletherapy action with their practice, Intersections Center for Complex Healing."There's a real shortage of people who look like me, serving people who look like me," said Walker, who identifies as Black and Queer. Recently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
Make up to $450 working the polls on Election Day
Max Beaver, the Director of Public Information for the Chicago Board of Elections, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s a shortage of poll workers for the upcoming election in November and how you can apply to be an election judge or an election coordinator.
Women seen throwing rocks, vandalizing Lakeview church supporting abortion rights
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women are seen in broad daylight vandalizing a Lakeview East church that supports abortion rights.The women throwing rocks at the Second Unitarian Church. It appears they are upset with the messaging on the sign out front.It reads: "We support abortion on demand without apology."Chicago police said the women broke a stained glass window and cracked the glass on an outdoor sign. A neighbor of the church on Barry near Broadway taped the women as it happened.The church is urging people to join a rally on Sunday, September 4th to urge legislators to protect abortion access.
wmay.com
Six Indicted For Pandemic Relief Fraud
Six Central Illinois residents… including five from Springfield… have been indicted on federal wire fraud charges related to pandemic relief payments and other government benefits. The defendants are accused of fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided assistance to small businesses impacted by pandemic shutdowns. Named...
Chicago Businessman Donates Staggering $1.6 Billion to Conservative Nonprofit
A Chicago businessman, who keeps a very low profile, has made the largest reported donation ever given to a political nonprofit, with the total amount far-exceeding $1 billion. Barre Seid, 90, just quietly donated $1.6 billion to a group led by the man that many credit with helping to populate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
secretchicago.com
This Lustrous West Side Landmark Will Move Forward With A Major Revamp In 2023
The Laramie State Bank building in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood has been an “endangered art deco gem” of the West Side since becoming vacant in 2012. Built at 5200 W. Chicago Avenue in 1929 the exuberant three-story bank was opened to great fanfare at the end of a decade when Austin’s population was thriving. The redevelopment of the historic Laramie State Bank in Austin is now making strides toward starting in the spring of 2023, with tenants moving in by 2025.
Chicago area brothers charged with attacking Capitol police in latest Jan. 6 arrests
The two latest Illinois residents charged in the January 6 attack are facing some of the most serious charges to date -- and potentially the worst punishment.
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
Comments / 16