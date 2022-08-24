Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Related
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic flexes muscles in convincing season-opening win (WATCH)
From the first whistle, NJ.com’s No. 2 team in Bergen Catholic picked up right where they left off from a year ago. The Crusaders used physicality to punish Cardinal Gibbons (NC) in a 49-14 season-opening final on Saturday in Oradell. The physicality was even extended to the sideline, where coach Vito Campanile got bumped and cut his mouth open.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco downs Archbishop Spalding (MD) in season’s 1st test (WATCH)
There will be some clips in Saturday’s film session for head coach Dan Sabella to nitpick, but his team got the job done on Friday. Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, put together its best offensive point total since 2019 on its way to a 48-28 season-opening win over Archbishop Spalding under the lights in Ramsey.
The heat was on, but Metuchen remained cool in Leitner’s head-coaching debut
A strenuous summer conditioning program tends to reap benefits in the latter stages of all games throughout the long football season. But it seems to be an especially beneficial thing to have in one’s background when you’re playing a real game and it’s still, well, summertime. That...
Football: Lawrence runs past Princeton to open season (PHOTOS)
Kandres Soto ran for three touchdowns to guide Lawrence to a 35-12 victory over Princeton in Lawrenceville. Soto’s first touchdown came on 4th-and-goal in the second quarter to give the Cardinals their first lead at 7-6. He then scored on an 11-yard run later in the quarter and recorded his third touchdown of the night to put Lawrence ahead 21-6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Gunslinger’ Londergan leads No. 15 Seton Hall Prep to win over No. 10 Delbarton
Liam Londergan said he couldn’t have scripted a better start to his career. Londergan, making his first start at quarterback at Seton Hall Prep, got the ball with less than two minutes remaining with 60 yards to go and his team trailing rival Delbarton by one. He was already...
Football: Lodi builds lead, beats Manchester Reg. to begin season
Ivan Larcier opened the scoring with a long touchdown run to help Lodi top Manchester Regional, 26-14, in the season opener in Haledon. After a scoreless first quarter, Larcier took a handoff and darted into the end zone from 70 yards out. Harun Agus connected on the extra point to give Lodi a 7-0 lead.
Football: West Essex rolls past Mount Carmel (MD) in road season-opener
Jack Massotto threw a pair of touchdowns while Vin Raniero and Riley Ruane also each scored twice to help West Essex roll to a 41-18 win over Mount Carmel (Md.), in Baltimore, Maryland. Massotto first put West Essex on the scoreboard by linking with Dante Sellari for a five-yard touchdown...
Question answered for No. 7 Red Bank Catholic; New QB shines in starting debut
The Red Bank Catholic High School football team brought back a strong nucleus from last year’s state Non-Public B championship team - solid runners, size and experience on the line and explosive wide receivers. But the Caseys had a question mark at quarterback with the graduation of Alex Brown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football: Somerville scores early and often versus Mastery Charter
Michael Miller threw three touchdown passes to lead Somerville to a 31-7, season-opening win over Master Charter in Somerville. The victory is Ian Pace’s first as head coach of the Pioneers, who took over for Dallas Whitaker who spent the last four years in charge of Somerville (six in total including as an assistant).
Football: Morristown bests Livingston to snap 18-game losing streak against NJ opponents
Morristown scored 17 points in the opening half to earn a 24-9 season-opening win over Livingston, in Livingston. The win gives the Colonials (1-0) its first win against an in-state opponent in 18 games. In addition to ending a losing streak that dated back to October 2019, the victory was Morristown’s first season-opener win since 2015.
Football: Dye leads Passaic Tech past Bridgewater-Raritan
Passiac Tech defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 32-7 in its season opener behind Trashon Dye’s 102 rushing yards on 20 attempts and two touchdowns. Passaic Tech (1-0) jumped out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and led 20-7 after a 70-yard punt return from Bridgewater Raritan (0-1). Passaic Tech closed the game out with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Timber Creek over St. Thomas Aquinas - Football recap
Nasir Reason-Dallas scored a pair of touchdowns to help Timber Creek take a 26-21 road season-opening win over St. Thomas Aquinas, in Edison. Timber Creek (1-0) led 19-0 at the half. Reason-Dallas scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns off a 13-yard run in the opening quarter and Zyheem Coleman-Fraizer contributed to the halftime lead with a passing touchdown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football: ‘New Spotswood’ ignores inauspicious start, rallies past Bishop Eustace
The old Spotswood football team would have folded — giving up an 60-yard touchdown on the game’s first play, missing a key PAT kick and throwing two interceptions -- would have sent old Spotswood off the deep end. Luckily this is new Spotswood — or at least it...
Scheuplein fuels attack as Wayne Valley tops Delran in Battle at the Beach
Alex Scheuplein knew things were going to be different. Coming off a 3-7 season a year ago, Wayne Valley was a changed team. The Indians were more experienced and the confidence level heading into a fresh campaign was much better. “I’m proud of this group in how far we’ve come,”...
What channel is the Eagles game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins
The Philadelphia Eagles face the Miami Dolphins in a preseason game on Saturday, August 27, 2022 (8/27/22) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Local fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream –– which carries the local NBC 10 (Philadelphia) and CBS 4 (Miami) affiliates. Fans in neither market can watch via a free trial to NFL+, which carries every out-of-market preseason game.
Football: Improved defense, Nigro’s big catch push Verona past Morris Hills
It’s no secret that if Verona was going to bounce back from a rare down year in 2021, it would need to drastically improve its defense this fall. It surrendered over 30 points per game last season, and was a big reason why the perennial power finished 4-5 with an early exit in the state playoffs.
Football: Chatham uses overtime to defeat Mount Olive in season-opener
Chatham started its season on the right foot thanks to a 21-14 overtime victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. John Tunny scored the game-winning touchdown in the extra period off a 27-yard pass from quarterback Giovanni Del Re. Mount Olive took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to...
Football: Edwards, North Hunterdon run wild over rival Central
On one hand, Kente Edwards and his North Hunterdon teammates got their season off and running on Friday night – literally and figuratively – taking care of archrival Hunterdon Central on the road. But once Lions coach Kevin Kley takes a closer look at the tape, they’ll be...
Football: Knights strike in the air as Old Bridge tops Trenton
Brady Cavallaro threw four touchdown passes to guide Old Bridge past Trenton, 40-6, in Old Bridge. The win gives head coach Matt Donaghue his first career victory. Tommy McAleavey was on the receiving end of two of Cavallaro’s touchdown tosses while Ben Lomicky and Luke Triantafillou each caught one. Dan Hennessey and Jordan Greco both scored rushing touchdowns as well.
Low enrollment for first-year and transfer students at Rutgers-Camden causing major concerns
Rutgers-Camden is experiencing a 27% decrease in enrollment for first-year and transfer students, raising concerns among faculty about how it will impact course offerings and employment. According to data from Rutgers AAUP-AFT, the union representing full-time faculty, as of Aug. 15, the number of first-year and transfer students at Rutgers-Camden...
NJ.com
NJ
206K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0