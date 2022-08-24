ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Football: Lawrence runs past Princeton to open season (PHOTOS)

Kandres Soto ran for three touchdowns to guide Lawrence to a 35-12 victory over Princeton in Lawrenceville. Soto’s first touchdown came on 4th-and-goal in the second quarter to give the Cardinals their first lead at 7-6. He then scored on an 11-yard run later in the quarter and recorded his third touchdown of the night to put Lawrence ahead 21-6.
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Football: Lodi builds lead, beats Manchester Reg. to begin season

Ivan Larcier opened the scoring with a long touchdown run to help Lodi top Manchester Regional, 26-14, in the season opener in Haledon. After a scoreless first quarter, Larcier took a handoff and darted into the end zone from 70 yards out. Harun Agus connected on the extra point to give Lodi a 7-0 lead.
HALEDON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Soccer Coaches#Athletics#Ncaa
NJ.com

Football: Somerville scores early and often versus Mastery Charter

Michael Miller threw three touchdown passes to lead Somerville to a 31-7, season-opening win over Master Charter in Somerville. The victory is Ian Pace’s first as head coach of the Pioneers, who took over for Dallas Whitaker who spent the last four years in charge of Somerville (six in total including as an assistant).
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Dye leads Passaic Tech past Bridgewater-Raritan

Passiac Tech defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 32-7 in its season opener behind Trashon Dye’s 102 rushing yards on 20 attempts and two touchdowns. Passaic Tech (1-0) jumped out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and led 20-7 after a 70-yard punt return from Bridgewater Raritan (0-1). Passaic Tech closed the game out with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Timber Creek over St. Thomas Aquinas - Football recap

Nasir Reason-Dallas scored a pair of touchdowns to help Timber Creek take a 26-21 road season-opening win over St. Thomas Aquinas, in Edison. Timber Creek (1-0) led 19-0 at the half. Reason-Dallas scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns off a 13-yard run in the opening quarter and Zyheem Coleman-Fraizer contributed to the halftime lead with a passing touchdown.
EDISON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

What channel is the Eagles game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles face the Miami Dolphins in a preseason game on Saturday, August 27, 2022 (8/27/22) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Local fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirecTV Stream –– which carries the local NBC 10 (Philadelphia) and CBS 4 (Miami) affiliates. Fans in neither market can watch via a free trial to NFL+, which carries every out-of-market preseason game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Football: Chatham uses overtime to defeat Mount Olive in season-opener

Chatham started its season on the right foot thanks to a 21-14 overtime victory over Mount Olive in Flanders. John Tunny scored the game-winning touchdown in the extra period off a 27-yard pass from quarterback Giovanni Del Re. Mount Olive took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter thanks to...
NJ.com

Football: Knights strike in the air as Old Bridge tops Trenton

Brady Cavallaro threw four touchdown passes to guide Old Bridge past Trenton, 40-6, in Old Bridge. The win gives head coach Matt Donaghue his first career victory. Tommy McAleavey was on the receiving end of two of Cavallaro’s touchdown tosses while Ben Lomicky and Luke Triantafillou each caught one. Dan Hennessey and Jordan Greco both scored rushing touchdowns as well.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
206K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy