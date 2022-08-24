ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Comments / 2

Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash to Palencia

A second location for Mr. Clean Car Wash in Northeast Florida is at U.S. 1 North and Regalo Road in Palencia in St. Augustine. MrCleanCarWash.com said it is entering Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. The first previously was identified as 890 Blanding...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Sharks fall to Bears in wet, defensive slugfest

It was a wet start for the Ponte Vedra High football team to begin the 2022 campaign, and the result was a 13-7 loss on the road to Bartram Trail High. The rainy conditions led to a low scoring game that was dominated largely by sticking to the ground game.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
904happyhour.com

New Cardroom and Sports Bar Opening in St. Augustine August 29th

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL. (August 24, 2022) – bestbet, Florida’s top poker, simulcast, and gaming operator, today announced August 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. as the official public opening date for its third location in North Florida. The new 40,673-sqaure foot facility marks bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.
msn.com

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.

All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
CHIPLEY, FL
lonelyplanet.com

Snorkeling for scallops on Florida's Gulf Coast is a find-and-feast underwater adventure

Snorkeling for scallops just off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico © Steven Martine / Lonely Planet. We boarded our scalloping boats at 9am. The temperature already had crossed into the 80s and the summer humidity floated at a muggy 85 percent. Less than an hour later, I was engulfed in a hide-n-seek hunt with Florida’s small and stealthy bay scallops. Ever since commercial scalloping was banned in Florida in the 90s, the only way to get a taste of this sweet meat is to strap on a snorkel and harvest them yourself.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching four tropical waves, one of which […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey

Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?

Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Is the housing market hitting bottom for now?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The housing market continues to come back to reality as sales have been declining over the summer and more buyers are pulling out of pending sales. The National Association of Realtors put out a report this week that shows contract signings on new homes fell almost 20% year over year from July 2021 to last month. In July, transactions were 19.9% lower than the July prior according to the Association’s pending home sales index.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
FLORIDA STATE
