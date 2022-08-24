Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Game of the week: Tocoi Creek knocks off Beachside in St. Johns’ newest rivalry
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek’s players know exactly what their counterparts at Beachside are going through. Only a year ago, the Toros were the new kids in the area, the new football program with players trying to familiarize themselves with new teammates, coaches, terminologies and systems. Now,...
News4Jax.com
Photo gallery: Beachside, Tocoi Creek face off in Game of the Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a night for firsts for Tocoi Creek and Beachside in the Football Friday Game of the Week. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game between the two newest programs in St. Johns County in photos. For a recap of the game, check out the game...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash to Palencia
A second location for Mr. Clean Car Wash in Northeast Florida is at U.S. 1 North and Regalo Road in Palencia in St. Augustine. MrCleanCarWash.com said it is entering Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. The first previously was identified as 890 Blanding...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Sharks fall to Bears in wet, defensive slugfest
It was a wet start for the Ponte Vedra High football team to begin the 2022 campaign, and the result was a 13-7 loss on the road to Bartram Trail High. The rainy conditions led to a low scoring game that was dominated largely by sticking to the ground game.
904happyhour.com
New Cardroom and Sports Bar Opening in St. Augustine August 29th
ST. AUGUSTINE, FL. (August 24, 2022) – bestbet, Florida’s top poker, simulcast, and gaming operator, today announced August 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. as the official public opening date for its third location in North Florida. The new 40,673-sqaure foot facility marks bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.
msn.com
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
lonelyplanet.com
Snorkeling for scallops on Florida's Gulf Coast is a find-and-feast underwater adventure
Snorkeling for scallops just off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico © Steven Martine / Lonely Planet. We boarded our scalloping boats at 9am. The temperature already had crossed into the 80s and the summer humidity floated at a muggy 85 percent. Less than an hour later, I was engulfed in a hide-n-seek hunt with Florida’s small and stealthy bay scallops. Ever since commercial scalloping was banned in Florida in the 90s, the only way to get a taste of this sweet meat is to strap on a snorkel and harvest them yourself.
Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to get a burger in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripsToDiscover website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Florida and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
First Coast News
It could be days before a winner is determined in tight St. Johns County Commission race
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Too close to call. The results in a St. Johns County Commission race are so tight, a recount might be necessary. Incumbent Jeremiah Blocker has 49.75 percent of the vote and Krista Keating-Joseph barely took the lead with 50.25 percent. "I felt I could...
THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING
NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching four tropical waves, one of which […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
floridapolitics.com
What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey
Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?
Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
News4Jax.com
Is the housing market hitting bottom for now?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The housing market continues to come back to reality as sales have been declining over the summer and more buyers are pulling out of pending sales. The National Association of Realtors put out a report this week that shows contract signings on new homes fell almost 20% year over year from July 2021 to last month. In July, transactions were 19.9% lower than the July prior according to the Association’s pending home sales index.
travelexperta.com
Beachcomber Cottages in Vilano Beach, St. Augustine – A Nifty Idea for Families
Confession time – Staying on the beach for our St. Augustine, Florida trip was not my idea. Interestingly enough, when I contacted The Bayfront Marin House the owner, Sandy, recommended her new beach cottages, Beachcomber, on Vilano Beach Florida as a fun option for my family. Originally, my goal...
Florida was Mentioned in a List of the Best and Worst Places to Live, and Affordability was a Factor
Where to live can be a very individual choice, assuming one has a choice. Some of us must move for family or job obligations. Others are free to choose whatever locale suits themselves and their families best.
St. Johns County School Board will decide again whether to ban another list of books
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County School Board will be deciding whether to ban certain books inside school libraries. These books tackle topics like sexuality, sexual identity, racism and critical race theory. STORY: James A. Long briefly locked down after student takes airsoft gun on bus,...
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply love to spend your holidays in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy delicious food with your friends of family members then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Even though they serve fast food, all of them use fresh and high-quality ingredients so your food will taste absolutely delicious, there is no doubt about that. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
fox13news.com
Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
First Coast News
