Three Republican governors embrace Dr. Larry Arnn as a stalwart foe of “wokeism” and “left-wing ideology” in schools.Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee has entered into a “partnership” with Arnn to open dozens of new charter schools there. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has enlisted Arnn to help formulate a new civics curriculum in his state and offered a $3,000 bounty to teachers who train in it. And, along with commissioning an Arnn-inspired curriculum, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has offered to build a satellite campus in her state of the Michigan college that he heads.To get a firsthand sense of what...

