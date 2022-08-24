ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

WANE-TV

DeKalb County mulling buggy tax

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — William Hartman, president of DeKalb County Commissioners, first considered implementing an ordinance fee for horse-drawn vehicles after a county resident expressed their concern for the situation. Now, DeKalb County has proposed an ordinance that will require anyone with horse-drawn vehicles to pay a $250...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
KRMG

Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining...
LANSING, MI
MLive

3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Mark Wiley
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
HILLSDALE, MI
TheDailyBeast

I Took Hillsdale College’s Trash Citizenship Course

Three Republican governors embrace Dr. Larry Arnn as a stalwart foe of “wokeism” and “left-wing ideology” in schools.Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee has entered into a “partnership” with Arnn to open dozens of new charter schools there. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has enlisted Arnn to help formulate a new civics curriculum in his state and offered a $3,000 bounty to teachers who train in it. And, along with commissioning an Arnn-inspired curriculum, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has offered to build a satellite campus in her state of the Michigan college that he heads.To get a firsthand sense of what...
FLORIDA STATE
WLNS

Jackson man starts recovery housing center to honor his son

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — “I’m trading off making money for making a real difference and that’s pretty rewarding,” said Andy’s Place founder Mike Hirst. When Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. That’s because he’d seen the […]
JACKSON, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
iheart.com

DEFIANCE MAN INDICTED FOR RAPE AND AGGRAVATED BURGLARY BY LOCAL GRAND JURY

A Defiance man has been indicted by the Defiance County Grand Jury on felony charges of Rape, Aggravated Burglary, and other charges. 30 year old Kevin W. Moore was indicted in connection with an incident that occurred on Kiser Road near Defiance on July 17th. It’s alleged Kevin Moore broke into the residence, and forced the victim to engage in sexual conduct. The grand jury indictments for Moore also included Gross Sexual Imposition, and Attempted Felonious Assault.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
965thecave.com

Lenawee County Football Preview: The Tri-County Conference

Adrian, MI – As the local high school football season kicks off tonight and tomorrow in Lenawee County, 96.5fm The Cave will wrap-up our Football Coach’s Preview with a look at the two participants in the Tri County Conference… Sand Creek and Madison. The Trojans will be...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Overnight closures coming to U.S. 23 near Ann Arbor for work on damaged overpass

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A temporary fix has been designed to reopen a U.S. 23 overpass north of Ann Arbor struck by a too-tall load in February, and drivers will see the first round of short-term closures for the project Aug. 27-28. Construction crews removed a section of the bridge at the Warren Road overpass in Ann Arbor Township more than six months ago after an excavator on a trailer that exceeded height limits collided with the structure and severely damaged it.
