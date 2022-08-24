Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Michigan GOP nominates Hernandez for lieutenant governor at occasionally combative convention
Lansing — Michigan Republicans officially set their ticket of candidates for November at an occasionally combative convention Saturday in downtown Lansing, where former state Rep. Shane Hernandez was selected as the party's nominee for lieutenant governor. The gathering began with boos against Chairman Ron Weiser and a two-hour fight...
Former Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy to stand trial for misconduct
A Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial for allegedly coercing a defendant into an inappropriate sexual relationship, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
wkar.org
Lansing Township plans legal action against Ingham County clerk over annexation proposal
Lansing Township plans to file legal action against Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum after she approved a ballot proposal that could turn part of the township over to the city of Lansing. Earlier this month, the Lansing City Council voted to include an annexation proposal on November’s general election ballot....
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate makes bid for lieutenant governor
LANSING, Mich. — A former Republican candidate for governor has announced that he will be pursuing the nomination for the position of lieutenant governor at the party's convention this weekend. Ralph Rebandt, who finished last in the Republican primary election for governor with about 4% of the overall vote,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
DeKalb County mulling buggy tax
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — William Hartman, president of DeKalb County Commissioners, first considered implementing an ordinance fee for horse-drawn vehicles after a county resident expressed their concern for the situation. Now, DeKalb County has proposed an ordinance that will require anyone with horse-drawn vehicles to pay a $250...
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining...
3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
Juveniles caught after ATV damages bean fields in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Juveniles on an ATV being driven recklessly and damaging crops were caught by police after a short chase Tuesday in Jackson County. At about 12:15 p.m. Aug. 23, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the ATV driving recklessly on Wolf Lake Road in Napoleon Township, southeast of Jackson.
Traffic backups expected as I-94 ramp, lane close for construction in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – An I-94 entrance ramp and lane is closing for rebuilding. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the Elm Road entrance ramp to eastbound I-94 in Jackson at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The ramp will be closed until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. A posted...
I Took Hillsdale College’s Trash Citizenship Course
Three Republican governors embrace Dr. Larry Arnn as a stalwart foe of “wokeism” and “left-wing ideology” in schools.Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee has entered into a “partnership” with Arnn to open dozens of new charter schools there. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has enlisted Arnn to help formulate a new civics curriculum in his state and offered a $3,000 bounty to teachers who train in it. And, along with commissioning an Arnn-inspired curriculum, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has offered to build a satellite campus in her state of the Michigan college that he heads.To get a firsthand sense of what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Whitmer shows off her 80’s hairstyle
Whitmer said the first days of school had her think about the advice she'd give her younger self. One thing seemed to stick out.
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
Jackson man starts recovery housing center to honor his son
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — “I’m trading off making money for making a real difference and that’s pretty rewarding,” said Andy’s Place founder Mike Hirst. When Hirst first got the idea to build Andy’s place back in 2016, he knew it would make an impact on people struggling with drug addiction. That’s because he’d seen the […]
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
DEFIANCE MAN INDICTED FOR RAPE AND AGGRAVATED BURGLARY BY LOCAL GRAND JURY
A Defiance man has been indicted by the Defiance County Grand Jury on felony charges of Rape, Aggravated Burglary, and other charges. 30 year old Kevin W. Moore was indicted in connection with an incident that occurred on Kiser Road near Defiance on July 17th. It’s alleged Kevin Moore broke into the residence, and forced the victim to engage in sexual conduct. The grand jury indictments for Moore also included Gross Sexual Imposition, and Attempted Felonious Assault.
Cost overages boost price of major improvements to Jackson County road near new technology park
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Higher material costs and added work is boosting the price of safety improvements needed on County Farm Road to accommodate a new technology park being built in Blackman Township. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved allocating about...
965thecave.com
Lenawee County Football Preview: The Tri-County Conference
Adrian, MI – As the local high school football season kicks off tonight and tomorrow in Lenawee County, 96.5fm The Cave will wrap-up our Football Coach’s Preview with a look at the two participants in the Tri County Conference… Sand Creek and Madison. The Trojans will be...
Overnight closures coming to U.S. 23 near Ann Arbor for work on damaged overpass
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A temporary fix has been designed to reopen a U.S. 23 overpass north of Ann Arbor struck by a too-tall load in February, and drivers will see the first round of short-term closures for the project Aug. 27-28. Construction crews removed a section of the bridge at the Warren Road overpass in Ann Arbor Township more than six months ago after an excavator on a trailer that exceeded height limits collided with the structure and severely damaged it.
Comments / 0