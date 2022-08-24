Read full article on original website
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Second night of high school football
Week 1 was basically broken up 50-50 between teams playing on Thursday and teams playing Friday.
MLive.com
Jackson football roundup: Pair of 100-yard rushers as Jackson beats Monroe
The Jackson Vikings opened the season, and the Antonio Parker era, with a 35-20 win at Monroe on Thursday. The Vikings tallied 402 total yards, with 330 of those coming on the ground. Charles Thompson had 12 carries for 117 yards while Kyson Copper had 11 carries for 122 yards. Vikings quarterback Gibson Drummond was 8-of-12 passing for 72 yards.
WILX-TV
Okemos suffers blowout loss to Mason in season opener
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs opened the new season in their home stadium with a more than convincing 69 to 0 victory over Okemos. A.J. Martel got the Bulldogs rolling, scoring on the first play from scrimmage on a 59-yard run. Martel would score again later in the...
See 44 photos as Napoleon tops Columbia Central in high school football opener
JACKSON, MI -- Napoleon dug themselves a little hole. A 14-point hole to be exact. But the Pirates were able to come back from a second quarter 21-7 deficit and reel off 30 unanswered points to top Columbia Central, 37-21, at the Napoleon athletic complex on Thursday, Aug. 25. The...
Why Michiganders Don’t Play Mini-Golf Anymore: A Theory
I remember when miniature golf was a big deal. EVERYone used to go. Mini golf began sometime between 1910-1916 and seemed to grow in popularity over the years. People from all walks of life of different statuses - rich, poor, in-between - played mini golf, goofy golf, and putt-putt. I used to enjoy the Putt-Putt golf on S. Pennsylvania in Lansing.
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy (On a Thursday): Mid-Michigan High School football scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first week of High School football started with a bang! With two Frenzys in a row, it’s hard to imagine day two can top Thursday’s action. Check below for scores and game recaps for Thursday, August 25th!. East Lansing 21, Portage Central 15.
dbusiness.com
Hickman Family Gifts $6M to MSU to Fund Cancer Research
Michigan State University in East Lansing announced that alumni Stephen Hickman, his wife Sally, their daughters Stephanie Hickman Boyse and Tracy Hickman, and Tracy’s spouse Chad Munger, have joined together to make a $6 million gift to support cancer research and treatment at Michigan State University. The gift will...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
Ann Arbor psychedelic shroom fest plans return to University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — A festive celebration of entheogenic plants and fungi, including psychedelic mushrooms, is planned to return to the University of Michigan campus. Organizers have scheduled Ann Arbor’s second-annual Entheofest for 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on UM’s Central Campus Diag. The event now awaits UM’s official approval.
wcsx.com
Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding
It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Big portions await at Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant & Cantina in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Many great restaurants have been in the building David Hernandez now has, and he’s ready to continue that legacy. The building at 2241 Brooklyn Road was home to Giglio’s Italian Restaurant until 2015, and then was taken over by Casa Rodriguez in 2019. Now, Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant & Cantina #2 is at home in the spot..
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
swmichigandining.com
The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)
Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
Lansing Airport Adds a Sunny New Florida Non-Stop
Starting in November, there's a sunny new Florida destination to which you'll be able to fly direct from Lansing. Avelo Air and Capital Region International Airport have announced that beginning November 11 and continuing into April, they will offer roundtrip service between Lansing and Fort Myers, Florida. The flights will depart Lansing on Fridays and Mondays.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
