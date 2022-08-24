ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

MLive.com

Jackson football roundup: Pair of 100-yard rushers as Jackson beats Monroe

The Jackson Vikings opened the season, and the Antonio Parker era, with a 35-20 win at Monroe on Thursday. The Vikings tallied 402 total yards, with 330 of those coming on the ground. Charles Thompson had 12 carries for 117 yards while Kyson Copper had 11 carries for 122 yards. Vikings quarterback Gibson Drummond was 8-of-12 passing for 72 yards.
MONROE, MI
WILX-TV

Okemos suffers blowout loss to Mason in season opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs opened the new season in their home stadium with a more than convincing 69 to 0 victory over Okemos. A.J. Martel got the Bulldogs rolling, scoring on the first play from scrimmage on a 59-yard run. Martel would score again later in the...
MASON, MI
99.1 WFMK

Why Michiganders Don’t Play Mini-Golf Anymore: A Theory

I remember when miniature golf was a big deal. EVERYone used to go. Mini golf began sometime between 1910-1916 and seemed to grow in popularity over the years. People from all walks of life of different statuses - rich, poor, in-between - played mini golf, goofy golf, and putt-putt. I used to enjoy the Putt-Putt golf on S. Pennsylvania in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Hickman Family Gifts $6M to MSU to Fund Cancer Research

Michigan State University in East Lansing announced that alumni Stephen Hickman, his wife Sally, their daughters Stephanie Hickman Boyse and Tracy Hickman, and Tracy’s spouse Chad Munger, have joined together to make a $6 million gift to support cancer research and treatment at Michigan State University. The gift will...
EAST LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Titus Joins Southern Michigan Bank & Trust

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank & Trust First Vice President/Head of Retail/Chief Deposit Officer Derek Naylor has announced the appointment of Brandy Titus to the position of Vice President/Retail Mortgage Sales Manager for their Hillsdale, Jackson, and Calhoun markets. Naylor says Titus brings over 15 years of...
HILLSDALE, MI
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Burger Restaurant Expanding

It’s always a good thing when a homegrown, Michigan brand expands and opens new locations across the state. The world has a ton of national chains, which can be tasty, but there’s something special about a Michigan chain that is gaining steam and spreading its wings across the Mitten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
swmichigandining.com

The Tangy Crab (Kalamazoo)

Continuing my week of eating out alone while my family was gone, I was really in the mood for wings. We had a gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings but every time I’ve tried to order online, I get to the cart and it tells me wings are “unavailable.” I thought about just going and sitting at the bar but I wanted to get home. The Kalamazoo Growlers were playing for the Northwoods League championship that night on ESPN+ and I wanted to watch some of it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

Lansing Airport Adds a Sunny New Florida Non-Stop

Starting in November, there's a sunny new Florida destination to which you'll be able to fly direct from Lansing. Avelo Air and Capital Region International Airport have announced that beginning November 11 and continuing into April, they will offer roundtrip service between Lansing and Fort Myers, Florida. The flights will depart Lansing on Fridays and Mondays.
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE

