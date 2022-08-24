• Michael Bradshaw is a bulldog – a take-charge pitcher who seeks to avoid having the ball pried out of his hands before the final out. No doubt, that quality as a starter endeared the rising senior at Cumberland High to the coaching staff at Merrimack College. Last Saturday, Bradshaw took to his personal Twitter account to announce that his recruiting was over. Come the spring of 2024, the righthander plans to take the mound for the Warriors who compete in the Northeast Conference.

