Pawtucket Times
McGAIR: Cumberland "competitor" Bradshaw taking baseball talents to Merrimack
• Michael Bradshaw is a bulldog – a take-charge pitcher who seeks to avoid having the ball pried out of his hands before the final out. No doubt, that quality as a starter endeared the rising senior at Cumberland High to the coaching staff at Merrimack College. Last Saturday, Bradshaw took to his personal Twitter account to announce that his recruiting was over. Come the spring of 2024, the righthander plans to take the mound for the Warriors who compete in the Northeast Conference.
rinewstoday.com
Uglinesss at Brown explained – David Brussat
Brown University’s new performing arts center, in the form of a stunted square pillar with flutes squatting atop a rectangular glass lobby, is almost ready for its dedication. It will be called the Lindemann Performing Arts Center, named for a billionaire family of Brown graduates and donors that has been in the news lately because of Brown’s decision to name the center for the family.
independentri.com
Local filmmaker finds inspiration at home
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wakefield native and South Kingstown High School graduate James Walsh will soon bring home a new movie he created about a family embracing a difficult past with acceptance that opens an unexpected future. Walsh, an actor and director, filmed the movie “Jimmy and Carolyn” in...
Turnto10.com
Teacher shortage hits Rhode Island schools
(WJAR) — Students in several local communities head back to school on Monday, but many of their school districts are still looking for teachers. With school starting Monday, Rhode Island’s largest school district, Providence Public Schools, was still short at least 101 teachers as of Thursday. Former Classical...
ABC6.com
Cranston moving into the ‘new era’ of learning with rebuilt elementary schools
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Cranston Public Schools are in the middle of some major renovations that school officials say will change the way students are taught in the classroom on a day-to-day basis. Construction on several elementary schools is currently underway, including a complete $53 million knockdown and makeover of the Garden City School.
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
johnstonsunrise.net
La Salette holds third annual Italian Cultural Festival honoring Padre Pio
The Padre Pio Prayer Group of the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette at 947 Park Street in Attleboro, Massachusetts, is proud to announce the third annual Italian Cultural Festival honoring Padre Pio, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shrine. The Festival...
Pawtucket Times
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2. 2B_Verdugo (32). HR_Hernández (6). SB_Arozarena (24). Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T_2:24. A_34,036 (37,755).
ABC6.com
Coventry superintendent and assistant superintendent to swap roles starting in October
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Coventry School Department will be making a swap at the top come October. During Thursday’s School Committee meeting, the decision was made that Assistant Superintendent Don Cowart will step into Craig Levis’ role as superintendent as of Oct 1. Levis said during...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
msn.com
General Stanton Inn's reopening brings history back to life with a new touch
History is coming back to life with the reopening of the General Stanton Inn, that hosted presidents and gangsters alike over the centuries in Charlestown. The tavern and restaurant at the landmark welcomed guests starting last week, with more sections to open this fall. The General Stanton Inn sits on...
ABC6.com
Local woman helping kids in need get clothes in time for the school year
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – As you get set to send your kids back to the classroom, one Smithfield woman has stepped up to help dozens of families make sure their kids are comfortable as they head back to the classroom, by putting together a back-to-school “shopping spree” for some families working with family services.
Turnto10.com
Coventry makes switch at superintendent position
(WJAR) — North Kingstown is still searching for a permanent superintendent. One of the three finalists will not take the job and is part of a switch in leadership in Coventry. Starting October 1st, Coventry Superintendent Craig Levis will become his district's Assistant Superintendent. While his current assistant, Don...
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…
The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
independentri.com
WES parents withdraw appeal of school closing
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A parent-led effort against the closure of Wakefield Elementary School has withdrawn its appeal of the town’s decision to the state Department of Education. However, the group Parents of Wakefield Elementary School Students sent a detailed statement this week to the education department outlining...
fallriverreporter.com
Diocese of Fall River adds more names to its list of “Credibly Accused” clergy
FALL RIVER — The Diocese of Fall River has announced today the addition of the names of two priests to its list of “Credibly Accused” clergy posted on the Diocesan website and of one religious order priest to its list of “Publicly Accused” clergy. The...
ABC6.com
Chain of RI nail salons sued for retaliating against employees, unpaid wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — VIP Nails and Spa, a chain of nail salons in Rhode Island, has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for employment violations and unpaid wages. According to...
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
Pawtucket home struck by lightning
A Pawtucket homeowner was left reeling after her chimney was struck by lightning Friday evening.
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
