Pawtucket Times

McGAIR: Cumberland "competitor" Bradshaw taking baseball talents to Merrimack

• Michael Bradshaw is a bulldog – a take-charge pitcher who seeks to avoid having the ball pried out of his hands before the final out. No doubt, that quality as a starter endeared the rising senior at Cumberland High to the coaching staff at Merrimack College. Last Saturday, Bradshaw took to his personal Twitter account to announce that his recruiting was over. Come the spring of 2024, the righthander plans to take the mound for the Warriors who compete in the Northeast Conference.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
rinewstoday.com

Uglinesss at Brown explained – David Brussat

Brown University’s new performing arts center, in the form of a stunted square pillar with flutes squatting atop a rectangular glass lobby, is almost ready for its dedication. It will be called the Lindemann Performing Arts Center, named for a billionaire family of Brown graduates and donors that has been in the news lately because of Brown’s decision to name the center for the family.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Local filmmaker finds inspiration at home

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Wakefield native and South Kingstown High School graduate James Walsh will soon bring home a new movie he created about a family embracing a difficult past with acceptance that opens an unexpected future. Walsh, an actor and director, filmed the movie “Jimmy and Carolyn” in...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Teacher shortage hits Rhode Island schools

(WJAR) — Students in several local communities head back to school on Monday, but many of their school districts are still looking for teachers. With school starting Monday, Rhode Island’s largest school district, Providence Public Schools, was still short at least 101 teachers as of Thursday. Former Classical...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Cranston moving into the ‘new era’ of learning with rebuilt elementary schools

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Cranston Public Schools are in the middle of some major renovations that school officials say will change the way students are taught in the classroom on a day-to-day basis. Construction on several elementary schools is currently underway, including a complete $53 million knockdown and makeover of the Garden City School.
CRANSTON, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
Pawtucket Times

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2. 2B_Verdugo (32). HR_Hernández (6). SB_Arozarena (24). Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Roberto Ortiz. T_2:24. A_34,036 (37,755).
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
msn.com

General Stanton Inn's reopening brings history back to life with a new touch

History is coming back to life with the reopening of the General Stanton Inn, that hosted presidents and gangsters alike over the centuries in Charlestown. The tavern and restaurant at the landmark welcomed guests starting last week, with more sections to open this fall. The General Stanton Inn sits on...
ABC6.com

Local woman helping kids in need get clothes in time for the school year

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – As you get set to send your kids back to the classroom, one Smithfield woman has stepped up to help dozens of families make sure their kids are comfortable as they head back to the classroom, by putting together a back-to-school “shopping spree” for some families working with family services.
Turnto10.com

Coventry makes switch at superintendent position

(WJAR) — North Kingstown is still searching for a permanent superintendent. One of the three finalists will not take the job and is part of a switch in leadership in Coventry. Starting October 1st, Coventry Superintendent Craig Levis will become his district's Assistant Superintendent. While his current assistant, Don...
COVENTRY, RI
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…

The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
independentri.com

WES parents withdraw appeal of school closing

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A parent-led effort against the closure of Wakefield Elementary School has withdrawn its appeal of the town’s decision to the state Department of Education. However, the group Parents of Wakefield Elementary School Students sent a detailed statement this week to the education department outlining...

