IGN
The Death of Superman: DC Revisits the Iconic Crossover 30 Years Later
If you’re a comics fan of a certain age, The Death of Superman remains a watershed moment in fandom. The 1992 storyline that killed the Man of Steel broke sales records and sparked enough mainstream media coverage to fill two Fortresses of Solitude – and one memorable SNL skit. To this day, it remains a flashpoint for discussions about whether ‘events’ are good or bad for the industry.
IGN
WandaVision Director Drops Star Trek to Take Over Fantastic Four Movie
Marvel’s Fantastic Four just got a new director – WandaVision’s Matt Shakman. The 47-year-old filmmaker helped Marvel launch its MCU offerings on Disney+ and now, it looks as though he’s bringing Marvel’s first family to the big screen. According to Deadline, Shakman is in early...
IGN
Netflix’s Resident Evil Cancelled After Only One Season
Netflix has cancelled its Resident Evils series just after one season. The company is not going to renew the live-action adaptation of the survival horror video game series by Capcom, Deadline reports. The show debuted on the streaming platform on July 14 consisting of eight episodes in its first season.
IGN
Paddy Considine Says House of the Dragon Childbirth Scene Was Even More Brutal and Emotional to Shoot
The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon’s first episode The Heirs of the Dragon. House of the Dragon premiered on August 22 and old fans of the Game of Thrones series and prospective viewers flocked to check out the new HBO show. The first episode features all elements that one would come to expect from the prequel, as it introduces the setting and the main characters.
IGN
Entertainment
Warner Bros. May Have Found Its 'Kevin Feige' For The DCEU - IGN The Fix: Entertainment. Warner Bros. Discovery has finally narrowed down its search for its version of a ‘Kevin Feige’. The company is reportedly eyeing the executive producer of the It films, The Lego Movie and Godzilla: King of Monsters: Dan Lin. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Lin is in the running to be the company’s new DC chief, which would give him full reign to play in both film and television. He’d report directly to the CEO of WB Discovery, David Zaslav. The #DCEU is in need of some restructuring, so we’ll have to wait and see what this might mean for DC movies. In other news, the Fantastic Four movie might’ve just found its new director in Matt Shakman. And finally, Game of Thrones House of the Dragon season 2 has been greenlit.
IGN
Shazam! And Aquaman Sequels Delayed by Warner Bros. Discovery Again
If you thought the mess at Warner Bros. Discovery was all but over, well think again. In a not so surprising change, two tentpole DC movies have been delayed significantly, as it seems like the studio doesn't have the cash reserve to push these films with marketing and distribution prowess.
IGN
Ezra Miller Reportedly Meets With WB Discovery Execs to Save The Flash
Ezra Miller has been on an apology tour over the past couple weeks, with their latest stop reportedly being a meeting with the heads of the Warner Bros. film division. THR reports that Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, met with WB film chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, where they reportedly apologized for bringing negative attention to the The Flash. Miller also reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to the movie, which has been rumored to be under threat amid a flurry of controversy surrounding the actor.
IGN
6 Highlights from the 6-Hour Xbox Livestream at Gamescom 2022
Gamescom 2022 is here with tons of exciting updates, gameplay, trailers and exclusives. So far, there were several announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live, including the reveal of the DualSense Edge PS5 controller and much more. (To easily catch up on Gamescom Day 1, we've got you covered with our video of Every Reveal from Opening Night Live in 7 Minutes).
IGN
Gamescom 2022: The Best Stuff We’ve Seen So Far
From the bloodiest to the bloody brilliant, these are the very best things we've seen at Gamescom 2022 so far. We'll be adding to this feature as we see and play more games as the show goes on, so be sure to come back throughout the week!. Dead Island 2...
IGN
Version 3.0 Guide
The massive Genshin Impact 3.0 update has arrived, bringing with it the new Sumeru region and much, much more. This Genshin 3.0 page covers everything you need to know about the new update, including Archon quests, character banners, events, and more. Genshin 3.0 Guide. Want to skip to something specific?...
IGN
Immunizing Horn Charm
The Immunizing Horn Charm is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can enhance stats when worn. It has an upgraded version - the Immunizing Horn Charm +1. An accouterment worn by the ancestral followers. Raises immunity. Said to be a budding horn. The ancestral followers believed that the horns of a long-lived beast continue to bud like antlers, over and over again, until the beast one day becomes an ancestral spirit.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for August 26-30
The thing from the black lagoon, Xur, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one...
IGN
GoldenEra Review
GoldenEra is now available on digital. If you’re reading this GoldenEra review, then you — like myself — probably spent entire summer vacations, endless Saturday nights, and chilly snow days playing Rare's GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo 64. The console first-person shooter changed at-home gaming forever, paving the way for FPS titans like Halo: Combat Evolved and Call of Duty. Documentarian Drew Roller charts the history of Goldeneye 007's renegade developers, immense popularity, and everlasting legacies by interviewing everyone from Rare creators to IGN gaming journalists (I spy Peer Schneider). It's not exceptionally groundbreaking for the format, but as a niche video game doc about one of the N64's most iconic cartridges? GoldenEra shoots straight and clears its missions.
IGN
High on Life
High on Life - Xbox Booth Game Overview | gamescom 2022. High on Life from Justin Roiland has you taking the seat of an aimless Teenager fending off Aliens who consider humans the greatest drug in the galaxy. We get some additional insight from the team behind this fever dream.
IGN
Concealing Veil
The Concealing Veil is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can conceal the player when worn. Talisman put together from dark cloth with a lustrous sheen. Completely conceals the wearer's presence while crouching at a distance from foes. Part of one of the concealing veils used by the assassins on the Night of Black Knives.
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Below you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit Lopmon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
IGN
Sword of Milos
The Sword of Milos is one of the greatsword Weapons in Elden Ring. "Sinister greatsword fashioned from a giant's backbone. Metes out wounds like a lopsided saw-blade, and restores some FP upon defeating an enemy. Milos was undersized for a giant, and was viewed as sullied and terribly grotesque." Default...
IGN
Longtail Cat Talisman
The Longtail Cat Talisman is one of the Talisman items in Elden Ring that can redice fall damage when worn. A brooch depicting Lacrima, the long-tailed cat. Renders the wearer immune to fall damage. However, it cannot prevent falling to one's death. Lacrima features in the fables of Raya Lucaria, in which she is described as a faerie cat who was fond of playing in the great bell tower.
IGN
Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Video Review
Reviewed by Dan Stapleton. Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed does a fine job of updating the 2006 original to look like a modern game, but that game was a fairly unambitious sequel that didn’t do much to evolve its gameplay. And while I’d be fine with a somewhat repetitive story that breaks up its missions with comedy, this is some solid C+ material that only occasionally lands a chuckle – and more often some serious cringes. Split-screen co-op makes it more enjoyable to blast through and combat does eventually get tougher when bulkier enemies join the fray, but by and large it’s more of the same B-movie sci-fi homage without a lot of brain-popping new ideas.
Comments / 0