‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake
Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Laurie Strode and Michael Myers Face Off in New Poster
Today saw the announcement that Halloween Ends will be landing on Peacock the same day it lands in theaters, with that reveal also coming with the debut of an all-new poster for the highly anticipated film. The previous poster for the movie focused on the charred visage of the masked Michael Myers, while this new promo teases the showdown he's about to have with Laurie Strode. With this showdown being teased as the final bout between the iconic characters who have battled for more than four decades, the upcoming release is one of the most anticipated horror events of the year. Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
Shia LaBeouf reveals name of his and Mia Goth’s 5-month-old daughter
Five months after becoming a father, Shia LaBeouf has finally revealed his daughter’s name. “I have a little girl, Isabel,” the actor, 36, wrote in an email published by Variety Friday. “She is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,” LaBeouf went on to write. The “Even Stevens” alum also praised his on-again, off-again partner, Mia Goth, in his email to Olivia Wilde. “My wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect,” he gushed. Goth, 28, gave birth to their baby girl in March,...
Popculture
'Yellowstone': What Kelly Reilly Leaked About Season 5
Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly recently dropped some Season 5 leaks that reveal major details about the new episodes. In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories, Reilly shared a picture of the scripts for the upcoming season. Based on the photo, which was published by Taste of Country, we know the titles of a few episodes.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: New Look at Michael Myers Released
There are a number of iconic elements about the Halloween franchise, one of which is the eerie mask of Michael Myers, with a new photo from Halloween Ends offering a new look at the unsettling disguise. Over more than 40 years, Myers' mask has earned various tweaks to its design, and while that mask has often appeared a stark white, the current narrative embraces all of the damages and deterioration it has undergone since 1978. With four years having passed in the narrative since its last appearance in Halloween Kills, the mask appears more decayed than when we last saw it. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
The Best Horror Movies On Peacock Right Now
If you are as big a fan of scary slashers and creepy classics as I am, you are always on the lookout for all the new horror movies (or older ones) that each of your favorite streaming services have to offer. While every platform boasts a healthy selection of titles that are sure to feed your bloodlust, a very impressive amount of the best movies on Peacock fall under that particular category – the fact that most of the films come at no cost, notwithstanding. If you find yourself in the mood for a good scare, look no further than our picks for some of the best horror movies in Peacock’s “Fright Night” section.
ComicBook
New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia
We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.
ComicBook
New Friday the 13th Movie: Series Creator Teases Film for 2023
Unlike many of its counterparts in the horror genre, Friday the 13th hasn't been able to enjoy on the renewed appreciation for slasher franchise revivals. Stuck in legal limbo due to the lawsuit brought on by screenwriter Victor Miller, the rights to the franchise have been stuck at an impasse; but series producer Sean S. Cunningham may have just revealed that the series might finally have a new entry. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the filmmaker's official Cameo account has been updated to read: "Sean S. Cunningham directed and produced the seminal horror film Friday the 13th, creating the iconic villain Jason Voorhees. The movie has spawned 12 installments with a 13th scheduled for next year."
Collider
'Creepers': Shane Paul McGhie Replaces Skylan Brooks in Upcoming Horror Film
It is being reported that Unbelievable star Shane Paul McGhie is joining the cast of the Suretone Pictures-Lionsgate horror film Creepers, steeping in for one of the film's leads Skylan Brooks. As reported by Deadline, McGhie will be one of the members of the titular Creeper group. He will play Vernon, the fourth Creeper in the group, a wise-cracking tech-nerd who harbors secret feelings for Cora, a fellow Creeper played by Francesca Reale (Stranger Things).
Collider
'Something in the Dirt' Trailer Sees a Chilling Supernatural Mystery Unfold
Filmmaking duo Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson are teaming up once more to bring viewers a creepy supernatural feature, titled Something in the Dirt. The film first premiered at the 2022 installment of the Sundance Film Festival, a first for the pair. While general audiences still have to wait to see the feature, XYZ Films has released the first teaser trailer.
Mara Wilson Was ‘Completely Humiliated’ on Her Last Movie Set Before She Quit Acting
These days, 'Matilda' star Mara Wilson is using her platform to discuss the predatory tactics of those in power in Hollywood.
ComicBook
Stallone: Samaritan is a "Cautionary Tale" About Superheroes
Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan is coming to Prime Video this week, marking the first time the superstar has taken a starring role in a superhero movie. The movie is a gritty, darker take on superhero universes than fans might be used to after a decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe dominance, and it seems like that's what attracted Stallone to the role. The actor, whose characters in movies like Rocky, Rambo, and Demolition Man have long bordered on the superhuman anyway, took the opportunity of headlining Samaritan and used it to humanize and de-mythologize the concept of the superhero a bit.
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Halloween Ends Set Photo As The Slasher Threequel Approaches
The horror genre has been thriving for a number of years, as fans enjoy the renaissance with projects streaming and in theaters. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters thanks to new sequels, including John Carpenter’s Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode in the current trilogy, sharing a Halloween Ends set photo as the slasher threequel approaches.
Danny Huston Joins Bill Skarsgard in ‘The Crow’ (Exclusive)
Veteran actor Danny Huston has joined Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs in The Crow, the new adaptation of the comic created by James O’Barr. Rupert Sanders is directing the feature which is now weeks-deep in production in the Czech Republic.More from The Hollywood ReporterFKA Twigs Joins Bill Skarsgard in 'The Crow' RebootBill Skarsgard to Star in 'The Crow' Reboot, Rupert Sanders Directing (Exclusive)Scarlett Johansson Reteams With 'Ghost in the Shell' Director for True-Life Massage Parlor Film 'Rub & Tug' Crow was an indie comic written and drawn by James O’Barr in the late 1980s that told the dark tale of a man...
Every Halloween film ranked from worst to best
When John Carpenter and Debra Hill’s indie horror Halloween hit cinemas in 1978, they had no idea it would still be going 44 years later. Their low-budget film about a masked babysitter killer turned a young Jamie Lee Curtis into horror’s favourite scream queen and gave us one of cinema’s most iconic monsters: Michael ‘The Shape’ Myers.
Polygon
The Invitation is a waste of perfectly good evil vampires
Vampires are cinema’s most malleable monsters. They can sparkle, skateboard, yell “bat”, or do gymnastics, all while fulfilling their bloodsucking duties. In the horror movie The Invitation, vampires take on their more familiar role as society’s rich and powerful, as an unlucky human guest joins them for the weekend. The Invitation comes from director Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), and while it pulls inspiration from several recent and successful out-of-place houseguest horror movies like Get Out and Ready or Not, The Invitation never manages to be scary, and it hides its vampires behind a lifeless love story.
Idris Elba vs. the Lion in ‘Beast’ Is the Best Movie Scene of the Year
Nothing could prepare me for the final scene in Beast.Not our stellar review, nor the weeks full of jokes amongst our staff about The Daily Beast (I mean, our Twitter handle is @beastobsessed, so) readied me for the jaw-dropping five minutes of pure ecstasy at the end of Idris Elba’s new action-thriller.At the end of the film, Nate (Elba), an ER doctor, engages in hand-to-hand combat with a giant, Jaws-sized lion. Read that again. Hand-to-hand combat. With a big honkin’ lion.You should also know that this is the entire premise of Beast: Idris Elba battles a lion. OK, there’s a...
Essence
Brandy To Star In A24’s New Horror Film, ‘The Front Room’
Directed by the Eggers Brothers, the upcoming psychological thriller will mark the award-winning musician’s first film role since 2016’s ‘The Perfect Match.’. Today, A24 announced that Brandy will star in the upcoming psychological thriller from the Eggers Brothers titled The Front Room. According to Variety, Max and...
Polygon
It’s a good time to revisit The Ghost and the Darkness, the Beast movie of the 1990s
The new Idris Elba movie Beast is a lean, propulsive creature feature, the kind of efficient man-versus-nature horror story that ladles on the scares, then wraps before the conceit gets old or overstretched. In the film, Elba plays a widower and father of two who has to protect his children from a man-eating lion in South Africa. It’s a comparatively small, intimate movie in scope and character, more like Crawl or Prey than like the Jurassic Park films it’s openly referencing.
