Erik ten Hag warns Harry Maguire of Man Utd status
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Harry Maguire will not always be selected just because he is the club captain, particularly with Raphael Varane fighting for his position.
Georgia Stanway explains decision to leave Man City for Bayern Munich
Georgia Stanway has revealed she opted to move to Bayern Munich to put herself out of her comfort zone, after admitting she felt at a 'standstill' during her final year at Manchester City.
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Preview of Nottingham Forest's Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's Champions League draw
Jurgen Klopp has given his first impression of Liverpool's group for the 2022/23 Champions League.
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Reds equal biggest margin of victory in Premier League era
Player ratings as Liverpool dismantled Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield to equal the Premier League record.
Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Haaland hat-trick inspires comeback
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace
Champions League fixtures & results: 2022/23 season
The complete fixture list for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage and knockout stage.
Europa League group stage draw: Man Utd & Arsenal learn confirmed opponents
Manchester United and Arsenal are among the sides who will discover their fate in Europa League group stage draw.
How to watch the Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw
How fans can watch the Champions League 2022/23 group stage draw on TV and live stream.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 4
Predictions for Gameweek 4 of the 2022/23 Premier League.
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: Player ratings as Sterling brace sees 10-men Blues prevail
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Chelsea & Leicester at Stamford Bridge - 27 August 2022.
Jurgen Klopp details clear-the-air meeting with Liverpool squad
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he held a 'frank' meeting with his players to address their disappointing start to the season.
Antonio Conte press conference: Transfer latest; Son form; Champions League draw
Antonio Conte has addressed the media ahead of Tottenham's trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Premier League done deals: Every 2022/23 summer transfer
Every confirmed Premier League done during the 2022 summer transfer window.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Aubameyang's Chelsea move; FFP investigation reports; Pepe's departure
Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media ahead of Arsenal's home match against Fulham on Saturday.
Viborg 0-3 West Ham (1-6 agg): Hammers reach Europa Conference League group stage
West Ham United will compete in the group stages of European competition for two years running for the first time after beating Danish side Viborg in their Europa Conference League play-off.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Casemiro debut; Man Utd spirit; Potential transfers
Erik ten Hag has held a press conference ahead of Manchester United's trip to Southampton for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's Man Utd debut
Erik ten Hag hopes Casemiro's debut for the club has provided the midfielder with an insight into the Premier League.
