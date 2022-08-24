ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

PennDOT employees earn Star of Excellence awards

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2HGN_0hTLQ4ZF00

Twenty-nine PennDOT employees have earned PennDOT's highest recognition for their outstanding performances.

Among recipients of the Star of Excellence awards are two employees from PennDOT's District 3, which includes Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and Bradford counties.

The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity.

“These employees represent the many incredible members of the PennDOT team,” Gramian said. “With a focus on innovation, customer service, mobility and community connections, they work tirelessly each day to provide safe and efficient transportation for Pennsylvania’s residents.”

Gramian and other department executives honored winners Marc Blair and Laurie Cristini during an event held at the Governor’s Residence.

“Marc and Laurie are two of many employees who have demonstrated great dedication and outstanding service to the district,” said Eric High, P.E., District Executive. “Marc and Laurie have exceeded our expectations with their quality of work, customer service outreach, innovative ideas, teamwork, and overall contributions to provide excellent transportation services to the public. We are proud to present them with this honor.”

Marc Blair began his PennDOT career in 2008, and currently serves as a Transportation Construction Manager (TCM). Prior to working at PennDOT, he worked for a contractor in the private sector. As a TCM, he is responsible to oversee construction projects throughout District 3.

Marc has gained knowledge, experience, and communication skills which have helped him navigate through complex issues during project construction, including traffic control concerns, geotechnical anomalies, and landowner and municipal official concerns.

Assisting with other duties, including serving as an Acting Highway Assistant Maintenance Manager, managing winter operations in Sullivan County, he also volunteered as the District Permits Manager learning the process of Highway Occupancy Permit (HOP) applications, ensuring permits were processed in an accurate and timely manner. Marc spent three months in the unit until the Permits Manager position was filled.

Marc has outstanding interpersonal skills, allowing him to work effectively with contractors, the public, maintenance staff, and our customers.

Laurie Cristini began her PennDOT career in District 3 over 31 years ago and is a Civil Engineer in our Highway Design Unit. She is a proactive employee who exhibits a high degree of integrity and empathy.

Laurie assesses the changes in our Computer Aided Design and Drafting (CADD) software and incorporates them into the design process while also training other designers and engineers in roadway design procedures and requirements.

She recognizes and addresses issues that impact highway projects, such as Traffic Control and Public Coordination, which is critical to the overall project success. She designs and delivers projects of all levels, including high priority, short-deadline projects to address emergency issues that arise. This often requires working extra hours, in difficult conditions to obtain information in the field at project sites and in inclement weather.

Beyond her normal job duties, she volunteers to serve on District-wide committees and always has a positive attitude and desire to provide excellent transportation projects.

The overall recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff and design and engineering specialists.

Comments / 1

Related
wkok.com

CSVT Related Road Work Set to Begin on Grangers Road in Winfield

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that planned road work will close a portion of Route 1020 (Grangers Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County. On Tuesday, September 6, Grangers Road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 southbound, while the contractor constructs a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road. This work will also include new mountable curbs and paving a portion of Grangers Road. A detour using Park Road, Sunbury Road (T-520/Route 1021), and Route 15 will be in place for the duration of the project.
WINFIELD, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looking to hire

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a series of job fairs. In Lancaster County, PennDOT is down 40 operators currently, which is more than some other counties. On Wednesday, the agency talked about the benefits of the job. "We work no matter what the weather's doing outside. A lot...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northumberland County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Tioga County, PA
Government
County
Snyder County, PA
City
Tioga, PA
Northumberland County, PA
Government
County
Bradford County, PA
County
Tioga County, PA
Lycoming County, PA
Government
Bradford County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Snyder County, PA
Government
County
Lycoming County, PA
County
Montour County, PA
Montour County, PA
Government
NorthcentralPA.com

Area schools can now apply for mental health, school safety grants

Harrisburg, Pa. — Schools throughout Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties can apply now to receive additional health and safety grant funding of up to $200,000. “As part of this year’s budget negotiations, the Legislature made a historic investment in the safety of Pennsylvania’s students and staff,” state Sen. Gene Yaw said in his announcement. “This includes $95 million for school safety and security grants and an additional $95 million for school mental health grants.” ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#District Executive
NorthcentralPA.com

Embankment repair project on Route 154 in Sullivan County begins in September

Forksville, Pa. — A portion of Route 154 in Forks Township will be closed in September for an embankment repair project. On Monday, Sept. 19, Route 154 will be closed in both directions between the intersection with Route 3009 (Worlds End Road) and the Worlds End State Park Entrance, approximately 3 miles northwest of Rock Run Road (T-346), while the contractor, Clearwater Construction, Inc., begins work on the embankment repair project. ...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Reagan Street Opens In Time for Thursday Rush Hour in Sunbury

UPDATE: Reagan Street Opened In Time for Thursday Rush Hour in Sunbury. Reagan Street opened prior to 5pm Thursday. UPDATE: Reagan Street opened prior to 5pm Thursday. The one million dollar Reagan Street project has consisted of installing new sewer and stormwater management lines. Sunbury City Councilman Jim Eister says...
SUNBURY, PA
abc27 News

Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: No air conditioning at Shamokin Area

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, no air conditioning in schools, sending a rocket to the moon, and a friendly bet. But first, we begin with the possible sale of alcohol at Beaver Stadium. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
SHAMOKIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
therecord-online.com

Clinton County hires first county engineer

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday hired the county’s first fulltime engineer. Stephen P. Gibson was unanimously approved as the county’s Director of Planning/County Engineer, his pay established at $115,000. All three commissioners were upbeat on establishment of the new position and the...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Construction detour continues in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Construction on the Route 11/487 project in Bloomsburg continues this week. The roadwork improvement project will continue near the intersection of Sixth Street and Columbia Boulevard and East Street and will continue to E. Main Street. Saturday, Aug.27 Today, Phase 7B of the reconstruction project will begin on East Street between Third and Fifth streets. Route 11 southbound/487 northbound traffic will be returned to the Route 11...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Ag and youth grant program now accepting applications

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Department of Agriculture is inviting proposals for this year’s Ag and Youth Grant Program. The program provides direct grants of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote development in agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship. The grant program was created by the Legislature in 2019. Additional information about the program is available here. Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications are due by 4:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Lane restrictions to start for I-81 pothole patching

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 starting Friday to conduct pothole patching through Lackawanna into Susquehanna County. The lane restriction will be done on both north and southbound lanes between Exit 194 Clarks Summit in Lackawanna County down to exit 206 Glenwood/Lenoxville in Susquehanna County The roadwork […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bridge Cracked By Tractor-Trailer Stuck On I-83: PennDOT

A tractor-trailer crash along Interstate 83 has closed the roadway in both directions in York County, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The crash happened at the overpass between Exit 16B: PA 74 North Queen Street and Exit 15: I-83 BUSINESS - South George Street around 3 p.m., PennDOT officials say.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sweltering start to Shamokin school year

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — With warm temperatures outside and no indoor air conditioning, students at Shamokin Area High School in Coal Township were dismissed at noon on Thursday. Students from the nearby elementary school also got an early bus ride home. "It's hot enough to where I can't concentrate," Aiden...
SHAMOKIN, PA
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy