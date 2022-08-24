PennDOT employees earn Star of Excellence awards

Twenty-nine PennDOT employees have earned PennDOT's highest recognition for their outstanding performances.

Among recipients of the Star of Excellence awards are two employees from PennDOT's District 3, which includes Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, and Bradford counties.

The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance, and integrity.

“These employees represent the many incredible members of the PennDOT team,” Gramian said. “With a focus on innovation, customer service, mobility and community connections, they work tirelessly each day to provide safe and efficient transportation for Pennsylvania’s residents.”

Gramian and other department executives honored winners Marc Blair and Laurie Cristini during an event held at the Governor’s Residence.

“Marc and Laurie are two of many employees who have demonstrated great dedication and outstanding service to the district,” said Eric High, P.E., District Executive. “Marc and Laurie have exceeded our expectations with their quality of work, customer service outreach, innovative ideas, teamwork, and overall contributions to provide excellent transportation services to the public. We are proud to present them with this honor.”

Marc Blair began his PennDOT career in 2008, and currently serves as a Transportation Construction Manager (TCM). Prior to working at PennDOT, he worked for a contractor in the private sector. As a TCM, he is responsible to oversee construction projects throughout District 3.

Marc has gained knowledge, experience, and communication skills which have helped him navigate through complex issues during project construction, including traffic control concerns, geotechnical anomalies, and landowner and municipal official concerns.

Assisting with other duties, including serving as an Acting Highway Assistant Maintenance Manager, managing winter operations in Sullivan County, he also volunteered as the District Permits Manager learning the process of Highway Occupancy Permit (HOP) applications, ensuring permits were processed in an accurate and timely manner. Marc spent three months in the unit until the Permits Manager position was filled.

Marc has outstanding interpersonal skills, allowing him to work effectively with contractors, the public, maintenance staff, and our customers.

Laurie Cristini began her PennDOT career in District 3 over 31 years ago and is a Civil Engineer in our Highway Design Unit. She is a proactive employee who exhibits a high degree of integrity and empathy.

Laurie assesses the changes in our Computer Aided Design and Drafting (CADD) software and incorporates them into the design process while also training other designers and engineers in roadway design procedures and requirements.

She recognizes and addresses issues that impact highway projects, such as Traffic Control and Public Coordination, which is critical to the overall project success. She designs and delivers projects of all levels, including high priority, short-deadline projects to address emergency issues that arise. This often requires working extra hours, in difficult conditions to obtain information in the field at project sites and in inclement weather.

Beyond her normal job duties, she volunteers to serve on District-wide committees and always has a positive attitude and desire to provide excellent transportation projects.

The overall recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff and design and engineering specialists.