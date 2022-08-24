Read full article on original website
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Chamber on the Go: Hosted by Thelma Castillo with guest Lisa Motte from The United Way
Thelma Castillo, President & CEO of the Blue Water Area Chamber of Commerce speaks United Way’s Lisa Mott. Lisa Motte explains her passion for the community and what The United Way has to offer in The Blue Water area. For more information about the Blue Water Area Chamber of...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Road to Restoration clinic series continues in southwest Detroit
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of the Attorney General, and community partners hosted the latest in the second series of Road to Restoration clinics in Detroit today, part of the joint effort to continue helping drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Live United: Hosted by Brent Gillette with guest Colleen Burrum, Volunteer & Community Engagement Coordinator with “Blue Water Safe Horizons”
Brent’s guest , Colleen Burrum is a Volunteer & the Community Engagement Coordinator at “Blue Water Safe Horizons”. Colleen discusses the inception of “Blue Water Safe Horizons” and the services they provide. Fleeing a situation and starting new can be a challenge , How “Blue...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
The “Blue Water Football Review”, 1st week of the season!
Blue Water Healthy Living brings you the weekly “Blue Water Football Review”, with highlights video from the first week of the football season. The Blue Water Football Review will highlight the latest on high school football in the Blue Water Area. Send us your highlights and get them...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Detroit Zoological Society encourages young environmentalists with the 2022-2023 GreenPrize Award Program
The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) is looking to reward students who are making their schools — and the world — greener with GreenPrize. The 2022-2023 GreenPrize Award Program is a sustainability-focused project meant to encourage student-led green programs and “Green Teams” in schools. Green Teams or similar clubs focused on environmental sustainability are full of motivated students who give back and create long-lasting change within schools and the greater community. For this program, Green Teams should develop and implement a sustainable and impactful project in their school or community. The winning team will receive a monetary award for their project. A total of $4,500 will be distributed among Green Teams at participating schools in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Caremy Snellenberger – Senior Mortgage Loan Officer, Amerifirst Home Mortgage in Port Huron
Caremy Snellenberger, Senior Mortgage Loan Officer for Amerifirst Home Mortgage in Port Huron, stops by the GBS Studio to talk about important mortgage information. Caremy gives updates on the current state of the economy and how that impacts mortgage rates & prime rates, how the stock market effects mortgage rates and new home sales.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Ottissippi: BWHL Excerpts Ch. 7 Part II, # 1
Although it may seem like Ottissippi is jumping out of order, rest assured it is for a good purpose. Cheryl has carefully laid out the order of the next few chapters of Ottissippi so that readers will learn of the history before exploring further into Chapters 2 and 5. Thank you, Cheryl, for your dedication and in-depth research into the lives of our local Native history.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dredging August 26th
The City’s Contractor will begin dredging sand from the Black River Canal entrance at Lake Huron on Friday, August 26, 2022. During the dredging operation, the Black River Canal will be closed to recreational watercraft in the area between the Tainter gate and Lake Huron. Following completion of the...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Croswell woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Watertown Twp.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s office reports that Wednesday morning accident in Watertown Township put a Croswell woman in the hospital. Receiving the call around 9:40 a.m. on August 24, deputies responded to the scene at French Line and South Sandusky Roads with Sanilac EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department to find the two vehicle crash.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
“Today’s Key to Confident Living” – Dr. Bill Hossler – Diligence Brings Rewards
Today’s Key to Confident Living began on Port Huron’s WPHM in 1994. Dr. Bill Hossler wanted to record moral lessons that made it easy for listeners of all ages to understand. Twenty-four years later and Today’s Key is recorded in a similar manner, broadcasting to over 150 radio stations, nationwide. The program is also available in Spanish and is enjoyed by 230 more stations.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
G.R Catholic Central VS. Port Huron at “The Big House” Michigan University Football Stadium
The first football game of the season kicked off on Friday, August 26th at the Michigan University Football Stadium in Ann Arbor. Blue Water Healthy Living brings you the entire game, along with interviews from the coaches!. Check out the full game, and stay tuned for more sports highlights!. Please...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
A Higher Outlook – DIRK S. VAN ENKEVORT / MICHIGAN TRADER
Paul Murray captures stunning footage of freighters passing through the St. Clair River and under the Blue Water Bridge. Today’s video features the DIRK S. VAN ENKEVORT / MICHIGAN TRADER going upbound Lake Huron on the St. Clair River, passing under the International Blue Water Bridges at Port Huron, Michigan.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch , with guest Bradlee Dean Part 2
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. In this episode, Eileen continues her zoom interview with Bradlee Dean, who has spoken at many school assemblies. Find out why...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
MDARD, Oakland County responding to invasive spotted lanternfly
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is working with Oakland County to limit the spread of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed a small population of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. This is the first confirmed case of live spotted lanternfly in Michigan.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Rare Bear: Sugar Beets
The sugar beet harvest is underway in Ontario, and huge truckloads of sugar beets are now making their way to Port Huron, and an area plant where the sugar is extracted from the beet. The sugar beet harvest was a mainstay of Kent and Essex Counties in the fifties, but...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron gets permission for ‘minor’ dredge of Black River Canal
There was no back-and-forth between the city of Port Huron and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy about getting an emergency amendment to the city’s permit to dredge 9,000 cubic yards from the Black River Canal, which connects Lake Huron to the Black River north of Lakeside Park.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sixth annual Hot-Wheels Weekend in Marysville features Micky Dolenz of The Monkees
Hot-Wheels Weekend in Marysville has always been more than a straight-line car show. It celebrates automotive culture, especially as it has percolated through the radios of American teenagers and the TVs of American families. 2022 is no exception. The two-day event features a cruise and a drive-in movie on Friday,...
