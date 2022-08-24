Preparing your pets for emergencies.

Just as we do with our family’s emergency supply kit, you can do the same for your pets. So just remember these basic guidelines:

1. Food and water. Consider two kits. In one, put everything you and your pets will need to stay where you are.

The other should be a lightweight, smaller version you can take with you if you and your pets have to get away.

Plus, be sure to review your kits regularly to ensure that their contents, especially foods and medicines are fresh.

Food.

Keep at least three days’ worth of food in an air tight container.

Water.

Store at least three days’ worth of water for your pets, this is in addition to water you need for yourself and your family.

2. First aid kit.

Talk to your veterinarian about what is most pressing for your pet’s emergency medical needs. Most kits should include:

Bandage materials to cover wounds

Animal antiseptic ointment

Clippers

Latex gloves

Pet first aid reference book. (The Red Cross has a nice first aid app for your pet.

http://www.redcross.org/get-help/prepare-for-emergencies/mobile-apps)

Also, try to keep an extra supply of medicine your pet takes on a regular basis in a separate waterproof container. This would also be a good time to consider talking with your veterinarian about permanent identification such as microchipping, and enrolling your pet in a recovery database

3. Collar with ID tag, along with a harness or leash.

Your pet should wear a collar with its rabies tag and identification at all times. Include an extra leash, collar and ID tag in your pet’s emergency supply kit. Muzzles may be needed to control agitated and aggressive animals. A muzzle or towel can be used for cats. A towel can be used to restrain your bird if it becomes agitated and aggressive during the confusion. In addition place copies of your pet’s registration information, vaccination documents and medical records in a waterproof container and also add them to your kit.

4. Crate or other pet carrier.

If you need to evacuate in an emergency situation take your pets and animals with you provided that it’s practical to do so A secure pet crate which should be easily accessible and large enough for your pet to stand up and turn around. Since animals may be sheltered in open facilities, make sure there is enough bedding to keep them warm. You should also label the crate with your pet’s name, your name and where you can be reached.

5. Sanitation.

Include pet litter and litter box if appropriate, newspapers, paper towels, plastic trash bags and household chlorine bleach to provide for your pet’s sanitation needs. You can use bleach as a disinfectant, just use 16 drops of regular household bleach per gallon of water.

Do not use scented or color safe bleaches, or those with added cleaners.

6. A picture of you and your pet together. If you become separated from your pet during an emergency, a picture of you and your pet together will help you document ownership and allow others to assist you in identifying your pet. Include detailed information about species, breed, age, sex, color and distinguishing characteristics

Also, to help keep your pet from all the extra stress, bring with you some of their familiar items, like their bed and some of their toys.

For further information, please visit: http://www.humanesociety.org/issues/animal_rescue/tips/pets-disaster.html.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call The Athens Fire Department at 740-592-3301