Beach clean up, dog days, and charity softball: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Start shredding, adopt a dog, or help clean up the beach. Here's what to do this weekend. Ultracon of South Florida returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds. Featuring hundreds of vendors with collectables and original art, as well as a cosplay contest with...
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
Family members, bystanders help rescue and revive unconscious boy from hotel pool
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen girl and bystanders helped rescue and revive a young boy who nearly drowned in a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. The dramatic rescue happened Friday night at the Springhill Suites Hotel off Metrocentre Boulevard. Police said a 911 caller said...
Thomas Forester passes away
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sad news to pass along to our viewers. We regret to inform you that our friend and former colleague Thomas Forester passed away this week. Forester worked as a reporter and anchor on most all of our newscasts at one time or another over the years and he will be missed by all of us in the CBS12 family.
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
St. Lucie Mets hold Strike Out Hunger day
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie Mets are hosting the annual Strike Out Hunger Day on Thursday, in support of the Treasure Coast Food Bank. The St. Lucie Mets staff and players will help pack 600 boxes of food for people in need on the Treasure Coast.
Six car crash involving BSO patrol car causes delays in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A six car crash involving an unmarked Broward Sheriff's Office car caused delays early Friday in Boca Raton. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 6:33 a.m. on I-95 southbound near Yamato Road. The crash shut down 4 left lanes on...
Spotlight on Legal: LaBovick Law Group - Quantum House
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Emily Pantelides speaks CEO & Founder of LaBovick Law Group, Brian LaBovick, about his association with Quantum House, where hope has a home. A non-profit helping families in need.
Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
Tale of a parking ticket, trash talk and someone 'who will have the citation ripped up'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Using your position to get something — or get away with something — is usually frowned upon. An employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office learned that the hard way. The allegation was that Special Projects Coordinator Stacy Padilla used...
DeSantis axes school board members where massacre happened
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed four board members at the school district where a 2018 campus massacre occurred. DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order suspending Broward County school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. DeSantis says...
Two areas to watch in the tropics
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two areas to keep an eye on over the next several days. A trough of low pressure located near the Windward Islands is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next...
Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
Pahokee High School teacher pleads guilty to simple battery
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County teacher accused of touching female students inappropriately pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. Stephen Goodman, who taught at Pahokee High School, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery. As part of his plea, Goodman must resign from his job...
Cruz 'dreams of killing others' is 'not something you wait 3 months for,' doc testifies
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — One of Nikolas Cruz’s psychiatrists took the stand for his defense on Thursday and was asked about a letter sent about “some of the behavioral problems [Cruz] continues to display at home and school.”. The letter was dated June 5, 2014, and...
Greenacres to train Fire Rescue on system to improve survival from cardiac arrest
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Greenacres announced it is adopting the EleGARD Patient Positioning System in hopes to increase survival rates of people suffering from sudden cardiac arrest. According to the city, over 700,000 people in the US suffer a sudden cardiac arrest, with a survival rate...
Property appraiser cautions homeowners about solicitation letters in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Property Appraisers Office in Martin County is warning new homeowners to be wary of letters soliciting a service that you can get free from the county. The county says these letters, which hit mailboxes periodically, are encouraging people to pay a service fee for...
Three car crash leaves 71-year-old man in critical condition
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving three cars left a 71-year-old man in critical condition. According to Port St Lucie police, a vehicle traveling south on NW Selvitz Boulevard sideswiped another vehicle before colliding with a 3rd head on. The crash occurred Thursday night around 6:30.
Unredacted portions of FBI affidavit raises questions, expert says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The redacted affidavit that led to the recent search at Mar-a-Lago has been unsealed. We talked with a former FBI agent to get his take on what's in there. The government went right up to the noon deadline before submitting the redacted affidavit...
