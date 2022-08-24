ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
BOCA RATON, FL
Thomas Forester passes away

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sad news to pass along to our viewers. We regret to inform you that our friend and former colleague Thomas Forester passed away this week. Forester worked as a reporter and anchor on most all of our newscasts at one time or another over the years and he will be missed by all of us in the CBS12 family.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Tequesta, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The winning ticket for the latest Fantasy 5 drawing was sold in Boynton Beach. The ticket, which is worth $178,041.99, was sold at the Publix on N Congress Avenue. The winning numbers were 19-21-28-31-36.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
St. Lucie Mets hold Strike Out Hunger day

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie Mets are hosting the annual Strike Out Hunger Day on Thursday, in support of the Treasure Coast Food Bank. The St. Lucie Mets staff and players will help pack 600 boxes of food for people in need on the Treasure Coast.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Six car crash involving BSO patrol car causes delays in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A six car crash involving an unmarked Broward Sheriff's Office car caused delays early Friday in Boca Raton. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 6:33 a.m. on I-95 southbound near Yamato Road. The crash shut down 4 left lanes on...
BOCA RATON, FL
DeSantis axes school board members where massacre happened

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed four board members at the school district where a 2018 campus massacre occurred. DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order suspending Broward County school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. DeSantis says...
FLORIDA STATE
Two areas to watch in the tropics

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two areas to keep an eye on over the next several days. A trough of low pressure located near the Windward Islands is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This system is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Man lying in middle of road fatally struck by car

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while lying in the street in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 64-year-old Kevin Bronson was lying in the middle lane of Congress Avenue when he was struck by a driver in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Pahokee High School teacher pleads guilty to simple battery

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County teacher accused of touching female students inappropriately pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. Stephen Goodman, who taught at Pahokee High School, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery. As part of his plea, Goodman must resign from his job...
PAHOKEE, FL
Three car crash leaves 71-year-old man in critical condition

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving three cars left a 71-year-old man in critical condition. According to Port St Lucie police, a vehicle traveling south on NW Selvitz Boulevard sideswiped another vehicle before colliding with a 3rd head on. The crash occurred Thursday night around 6:30.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

