ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Caroline Jane McCreary

Caroline Jane McCreary, 81, of Rockland Township, died Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. Private funeral arrangements will be completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. Interment will be in the Rockland Cemetery. To express online condolences to her family, please visit www.hilebest.com. Copyright ©...
SENECA, PA
explore venango

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Forest County

There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region. (Pictured above: on the Allegheny River at Tionesta, 22.5-acre island.) We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the 5 counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Forest County.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
CLINTONVILLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Investigating Arson at Dollar General in Fryburg

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an arson that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Dollar General store in Fryburg. PSP Marienville received a report of arson around 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, at the Dollar General located at 2337 State Route 157, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
FRYBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Venango County, PA
City
Seneca, PA
explore venango

Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals

Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals, age 65, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA. Born January 3, 1957 in Long Beach, California, Kathy was the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Bailey Jr. and Betty Jo Davis. Before retirement, Kathy served...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Kay R. Weller

Kay R. Weller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Kay had resided at Highland Oaks. Kay was born in Turkey City on January 22, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Katherine Klingler DeHart. Kay was a 1952 graduate...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Tractor on Route 208

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Wednesday evening on State Route 208 in Washington Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, as an unidentified...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Lavonne D. Hutchinson

Lavonne D. Hutchinson, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in the early morning on August 26, 2022, at SouthWoods Assisting Living Facility in Titusville. Born on August 7, 1934, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Earl and Elizabeth Burneisen Karns. On January 1, 1954,...
OIL CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
explore venango

R. Kelly Trusel

R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health. On February 11, 1959, in New Castle, PA, he became the fourth son of the late Rev. James A. and Patricia A. (Sadler) Trusel.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Custard Ice Cream

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Custard Ice Cream – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Don’t doubt your cooking skills… you can totally create this delectable recipe!. Ingredients. 2 cups sugar. 1/4 cup all-purpose flour. 1/4 teaspoon salt. 4 cups whole milk. 4 large...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Scott Eugene Lee George

Scott Eugene Lee George (Sang Gook Lee), 44, of Philiadelphia, formerly of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, passed from this life into the next on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1978 in Kang Won Do Province, South Korea, he was adopted by Marsha and Terry George. Scott and his biological brother, Kevin, arrived at JFK airport in New York City on July 3, 1984 and were met by his adoptive parents and sisters.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
explore venango

Sandy Lee Stewart

Sandy Lee Stewart, age 36, of Rossiter, PA died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. Born on October 30, 1985, in Clarion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Clark and Melody Moats Clark. Sandy married Ruth Stewart on September 15, 2011. She survives. She was...
ROSSITER, PA
explore venango

John Branson Dick

John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 PM Monday, August 22, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie; from complications due to a fall at his home. He was born May 16, 1972 in Greenville, a beloved son...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Venango County Inmate Accused of Aggravated Assault of Prison Employee

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly assaulting a prison employee on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Erin Elizabeth Emery, of Franklin, on Wednesday, August 24, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Details Emerge of Transient Man Who Resisted Arrest While Being Apprehended on Felony Warrants in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient man was charged with resisting arrest and related charges while being served a felony warrant in Franklin. Court documents indicate that the Venango County Sheriff’s Office filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Scotty Allen Peterson on Friday, August 26, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible. Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays. Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 70 years. Gatesman Auto Body looks forward to hearing from you.
LUCINDA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy