Caroline Jane McCreary
Caroline Jane McCreary, 81, of Rockland Township, died Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. Private funeral arrangements will be completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. Interment will be in the Rockland Cemetery. To express online condolences to her family, please visit www.hilebest.com. Copyright ©...
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Forest County
There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region. (Pictured above: on the Allegheny River at Tionesta, 22.5-acre island.) We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the 5 counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Forest County.
Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville
CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
State Police Investigating Arson at Dollar General in Fryburg
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an arson that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Dollar General store in Fryburg. PSP Marienville received a report of arson around 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, at the Dollar General located at 2337 State Route 157, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals
Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals, age 65, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA. Born January 3, 1957 in Long Beach, California, Kathy was the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Bailey Jr. and Betty Jo Davis. Before retirement, Kathy served...
Kay R. Weller
Kay R. Weller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Kay had resided at Highland Oaks. Kay was born in Turkey City on January 22, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Katherine Klingler DeHart. Kay was a 1952 graduate...
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Tractor on Route 208
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Wednesday evening on State Route 208 in Washington Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, as an unidentified...
Lavonne D. Hutchinson
Lavonne D. Hutchinson, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in the early morning on August 26, 2022, at SouthWoods Assisting Living Facility in Titusville. Born on August 7, 1934, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Earl and Elizabeth Burneisen Karns. On January 1, 1954,...
R. Kelly Trusel
R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health. On February 11, 1959, in New Castle, PA, he became the fourth son of the late Rev. James A. and Patricia A. (Sadler) Trusel.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Custard Ice Cream
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Custard Ice Cream – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Don’t doubt your cooking skills… you can totally create this delectable recipe!. Ingredients. 2 cups sugar. 1/4 cup all-purpose flour. 1/4 teaspoon salt. 4 cups whole milk. 4 large...
Oil City Man Accused of Forgery After Deposited Money Orders Were Identified as Fictitious
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony counts of forgery after two money orders he deposited in a Cranberry Township bank were deemed to be “altered/fictitious.”. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 35-year-old Cecil Alexander Cohen, of...
Scott Eugene Lee George
Scott Eugene Lee George (Sang Gook Lee), 44, of Philiadelphia, formerly of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, passed from this life into the next on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1978 in Kang Won Do Province, South Korea, he was adopted by Marsha and Terry George. Scott and his biological brother, Kevin, arrived at JFK airport in New York City on July 3, 1984 and were met by his adoptive parents and sisters.
Sandy Lee Stewart
Sandy Lee Stewart, age 36, of Rossiter, PA died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. Born on October 30, 1985, in Clarion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Clark and Melody Moats Clark. Sandy married Ruth Stewart on September 15, 2011. She survives. She was...
Aggravated Assault While DUI Charges Filed Against Woman Who Allegedly Caused Route 8 Rollover Crash, Fled Scene
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an Oil City woman who crashed into a vehicle traveling on State Route 8, causing it to roll over, and leaving four people injured last month. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 60-year-old Sandra...
John Branson Dick
John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 PM Monday, August 22, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie; from complications due to a fall at his home. He was born May 16, 1972 in Greenville, a beloved son...
Venango County Inmate Accused of Aggravated Assault of Prison Employee
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly assaulting a prison employee on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Erin Elizabeth Emery, of Franklin, on Wednesday, August 24, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Details Emerge of Transient Man Who Resisted Arrest While Being Apprehended on Felony Warrants in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient man was charged with resisting arrest and related charges while being served a felony warrant in Franklin. Court documents indicate that the Venango County Sheriff’s Office filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Scotty Allen Peterson on Friday, August 26, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
SPONSORED: Browse a Full Line of Inventory at J & J Trailers and Equipment Sales.
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT)– Are you in the market for a new trailer? Look no further than J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales, in Shippenville and Strattanville. Browse a full line of inventory by visiting www.jjtrailersales.com. Don’t see what you need in stock? Request a personalized quote here, and the sales...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: All-American Barbecue Sandwiches
Venango County Recipe of the Day: All-American Barbecue Sandwiches – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. As summer comes to a close, enjoy a backyard barbecue one more time!. -In a Dutch oven, cook beef and onions until meat is no longer pink and onion is tender; drain....
Featured Local Job: Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician
Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible. Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays. Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 70 years. Gatesman Auto Body looks forward to hearing from you.
