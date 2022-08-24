Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis suspends 4 Broward school board members after Parkland report
Out of the four sitting school board members scrutinized in the report, the terms of Levinson and Murray are set to expire in November with neither seeking reelection.
islandernews.com
Both FL gubernatorial candidates choose Hispanic women from Miami-Dade as running mates
Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams — in the way of geography. Both Crist and Ron DeSantis, who both have been elected governors, grew up in Pinellas County on...
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
click orlando
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Who are DeSantis’ new Broward School Board appointments? 4 Republicans, 2 with insider School Board experience.
In remaking the Broward School Board on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis turned to four Republicans — two of whom have School Board experience and the kind of insider knowledge that could help them effect change in the problem-plagued School District. The Republican governor has now appointed five of the nine School Board members in the overwhelmingly Democratic county. “They’re all excellent picks,” ...
wlrn.org
Tight congressional races and school boards shaken up after Florida primaries
Florida’s primaries were held Tuesday, with a focus on education this time around. Governor DeSantis endorsed 30 school board candidates throughout Florida, and they did well. In Miami-Dade, Monica Colucci and Roberto Alonso won their elections for the school board, championing what the governor calls the “DeSantis Education Agenda.”
Florida Judge Sets Expedited Schedule For Andrew Warren’s Suspension Lawsuit Against Gov. Ron DeSantis
The timetable is now set for Andrew Warren’s lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The expedited process will see all paperwork and hearings completed by September 20, with a ruling expected soon afterward. Both parties in the lawsuit agreed to the joint proposal. Judge Robert
RELATED PEOPLE
Street parties on Sistrunk cost $45,000 a pop on taxpayer dime. Turns out they weren’t legal.
Chances are, you missed the parties — an expensive series of shindigs near downtown Fort Lauderdale known as Finally Friday on Sistrunk. But if you live in Broward County, you paid for them. Commissioner Robert McKinzie, who championed the event and says he attended every one, says it was key to energizing a once blighted area that is now undergoing a long-awaited transformation. “It brought ...
DeSantis suspends four school board members after grand jury investigation into Parkland shooting
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended four members of the Broward County School Board on Friday after reviewing a grand jury investigation into the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. DeSantis filed an executive order suspending Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie...
southfloridareporter.com
DeSantis’ War On Broward Women Could Backfire – Commentary
He took rights away from women. DeSantis was right to remove four Broward School Board members after a blistering Grand Jury report called them incompetent. But why did he remove four women and replace them with four men?. Are there no women in Broward who could serve as School Board...
iheart.com
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Election Results: Palm Beach County Federal, State & Local Races
Congressman Brian Mast easily fends off 3 challengers, another U.S. House district is too close to call, while two School Board races head to a run-off. In the other two, the incumbents win.
These 'amazingly ridiculous' things were final straw for ex-Florida teacher
Florida is facing a shortage of 9,000 educators according to the Florida Education Association. Hear from teachers who are questioning their futures, and those who have left education entirely, because of controversial new legislation.
Independent Florida Alligator
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
wlrn.org
Crist, Demings and other Dems celebrate wins, work to unite party
Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried sat next to each other, with an empty chair in between, during a Thursday night rally at a Broward County golf club. The event was designed to project party unity following Tuesday's primary elections, during which Crist trounced Fried in the bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wqcs.org
Florida Democrats Rally for Unity, Facing a Tough Final Stretch
Tamarac - Thursday August 25, 2022: Following a bruising primary campaign for the democratic nomination for governor of Florida, the winner Charlie Crist, and the runner-up Nikkei Fried both appeared at a Unity Rally Thursday night in Tamarac. They were joined by Val Demings, the U.S. Senate nominee and other leading state democrats in a show of unity they hope will help pave the rough road they face ahead of the November election.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Almost Every Sheriff in Florida Backs Ashley Moody for Attorney General Over Aramis Ayala
With the primaries now over, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Thursday that 64 of the 66 elected sheriffs in the state are backing her over former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Moody did not face any opposition in the Republican primary on Tuesday, while Ayala scored a...
wlrn.org
Broward approves first part of a southern commuter rail link
The Broward County Commission on Thursday climbed aboard a plan for a proposed first segment of a commuter rail link that would provide local train services between Aventura and a point south of the New River in Fort Lauderdale. By unanimous consent, the commissioners approved $15.5 million for development and...
Comments / 0