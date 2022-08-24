ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Who are DeSantis’ new Broward School Board appointments? 4 Republicans, 2 with insider School Board experience.

In remaking the Broward School Board on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis turned to four Republicans — two of whom have School Board experience and the kind of insider knowledge that could help them effect change in the problem-plagued School District. The Republican governor has now appointed five of the nine School Board members in the overwhelmingly Democratic county. “They’re all excellent picks,” ...
wlrn.org

Tight congressional races and school boards shaken up after Florida primaries

Florida’s primaries were held Tuesday, with a focus on education this time around. Governor DeSantis endorsed 30 school board candidates throughout Florida, and they did well. In Miami-Dade, Monica Colucci and Roberto Alonso won their elections for the school board, championing what the governor calls the “DeSantis Education Agenda.”
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Street parties on Sistrunk cost $45,000 a pop on taxpayer dime. Turns out they weren’t legal.

Chances are, you missed the parties — an expensive series of shindigs near downtown Fort Lauderdale known as Finally Friday on Sistrunk. But if you live in Broward County, you paid for them. Commissioner Robert McKinzie, who championed the event and says he attended every one, says it was key to energizing a once blighted area that is now undergoing a long-awaited transformation. “It brought ...
southfloridareporter.com

DeSantis’ War On Broward Women Could Backfire – Commentary

He took rights away from women. DeSantis was right to remove four Broward School Board members after a blistering Grand Jury report called them incompetent. But why did he remove four women and replace them with four men?. Are there no women in Broward who could serve as School Board...
iheart.com

Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race

Two days after the Primary, some South Florida voters are still waiting to find out who will be declared the winner in a Congressional race. Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
wlrn.org

Crist, Demings and other Dems celebrate wins, work to unite party

Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried sat next to each other, with an empty chair in between, during a Thursday night rally at a Broward County golf club. The event was designed to project party unity following Tuesday's primary elections, during which Crist trounced Fried in the bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
wqcs.org

Florida Democrats Rally for Unity, Facing a Tough Final Stretch

Tamarac - Thursday August 25, 2022: Following a bruising primary campaign for the democratic nomination for governor of Florida, the winner Charlie Crist, and the runner-up Nikkei Fried both appeared at a Unity Rally Thursday night in Tamarac. They were joined by Val Demings, the U.S. Senate nominee and other leading state democrats in a show of unity they hope will help pave the rough road they face ahead of the November election.
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
wlrn.org

Broward approves first part of a southern commuter rail link

The Broward County Commission on Thursday climbed aboard a plan for a proposed first segment of a commuter rail link that would provide local train services between Aventura and a point south of the New River in Fort Lauderdale. By unanimous consent, the commissioners approved $15.5 million for development and...
