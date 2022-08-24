Read full article on original website
Art walk in Winter Park
The streets and trails of Winter Park have been beautified with original artwork created by local and national artists. The Winter Park Art Trail kicked off this July, featuring 35 installed art pieces. The free trail winds from Winter Park Resort to the Headwaters Center. Some artwork is conveniently located along the sidewalk in town, while other artwork is next to the scenic Fraser River, where walkers can peruse the beauty of nature and the beauty of the artist’s work at once.
Fishing with Bernie update: Aug. 26-Sept. 2
Fishing has been consistently fair to slow depending on the day. Definitely in the mid-summer pattern with the water temps peaking for the season. Trollers are reporting success for rainbows and browns trolling pop gear and spinner tipped with a worm at 18 to 24 feet. Shore anglers are reporting the bite as slow with an occasional fish caught in the early morning or late evening. Lake trout have been most consistent bite in 65 to 120 feet of water. Glow tubes, grubs and minnow imitations have been the go-to plastics when tipped with a small piece of sucker, and as an additional attractant use a scent such as smelly jelly or powerbait. The bites have been light, but the fish are biting.
Kris Holinka says 20+ years with Colorado Parks and Wildlife perfect for an ‘adrenaline junkie’
When Kris Holinka took a call for an interview about her retirement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, she wasn’t sitting in an office — she was on the water at Shadow Mountain Lake doing boat training checks with new Parks and Wildlife officers. She was role-playing as if she was an angler, as the new officers learned how to approach a boat, announce themselves and check for fishing licenses — all the things they would do during a law enforcement check.
Letter: Cooper Creek Development will overwhelm Winter Park
The Sky-Hi News article concerning the proposed Cooper Creek Development project in Winter Park accurately described the scope of the project as detailed in the developer’s Final Development Plan, but did not completely detail the overwhelming opposition of residents of Winter Park who will be directly affected by the scope of this project. This proposed development is so massive that it will change the appearance and character of the town and surrounding communities.
Grand Park developer wants taxation-limit and timeline increases
The developer of Grand Park in Fraser is asking the Fraser Board of Trustees to change the taxation structure for property owners in Grand Park in such a way that it would extend the timeframe owners are expected to pay taxes, increase their debt and expand the number of metropolitan districts in the development.
Kremmling resident aims for Colorado House District 13
Kremmling resident David Buckley is running for the Colorado House District 13 seat in the November 8 election. Buckley will represent Grand County as well as Jackson, Summit, Lake, Park and Chaffee counties if elected. Buckley is a small business owner who hopes to tackle issues important to residents of the Western Slope.
Granby hosts DreamBuilder entrepreneurial program
Destination Granby and Grand County’s Economic Development office began a seven-week session of the DreamBuilder entrepreneurial program, created through a partnership between the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation and Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management, on Aug. 1. The program features 13 online courses that take 25-30 hours to...
