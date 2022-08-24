Fishing has been consistently fair to slow depending on the day. Definitely in the mid-summer pattern with the water temps peaking for the season. Trollers are reporting success for rainbows and browns trolling pop gear and spinner tipped with a worm at 18 to 24 feet. Shore anglers are reporting the bite as slow with an occasional fish caught in the early morning or late evening. Lake trout have been most consistent bite in 65 to 120 feet of water. Glow tubes, grubs and minnow imitations have been the go-to plastics when tipped with a small piece of sucker, and as an additional attractant use a scent such as smelly jelly or powerbait. The bites have been light, but the fish are biting.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO