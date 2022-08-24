Read full article on original website
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel Maven
testudotimes.com
Predictions for Maryland football’s 2022 season
Maryland football kicks off its season in just eight days on Sept. 3 against Buffalo. With preseason camp winding down and the season right around the corner, Testudo Times’ editors and football beat reporters gave their predictions on the season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Maryland’s over/under win total this...
testudotimes.com
No. 20 Maryland men’s soccer vs. Liberty preview
No. 20 Maryland men’s soccer went into its season opener against No. 9 New Hampshire on Aug. 25 as underdogs, but walked away victorious. The Terps scored their second goal of the game in the 75th minute and were able to fend off a late-game surge, defeating the Wildcats, 2-1.
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland walk-on QB earns scholarship on last day of fall camp
Maryland had 1 more surprise left before its fall camp officially ended. The Terps gave out of scholarship when there were supposed to be a movie scheduled. Eric Najarian has been with Maryland football since 2019, and was offered a scholarship on Friday. He has appeared in 3 games, and actually played high school football for the team’s current running backs coach Elijah Brooks. Najarian chose Maryland over UMI and Fordham.
testudotimes.com
No. 4 Maryland field hockey throttles Drexel, 7-1, to open the season
With No. 4 Maryland field hockey holding a comfortable lead in the season opener against Drexel, sophomore attacker Hope Rose received the ball off a pass from senior midfielder Nathalie Fiechter. Rose ripped a shot past Drexel’s goalkeeper for her second goal of the day and extended the Terps’ lead to 6-0.
testudotimes.com
No. 20 Maryland men’s soccer defeats No. 9 New Hampshire, 2-1, in season opener
With both offenses stagnant in the second half, the game was free for the taking as No. 20 Maryland men’s soccer held a one goal lead over No. 9 New Hampshire. The Terps desperately needed to create offense and extend their lead against a ranked opponent. Maryland found its reliable redshirt sophomore star Joshua Bolma. The forward received a pass from junior defender Alex Nitzl and made his move.
testudotimes.com
No. 4 Maryland field hockey vs. Drexel preview
Head coach Missy Meharg and Maryland field hockey open their season with a home matchup against the Drexel Dragons on Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on BTN+. Maryland (0-0) opens the season following an exasperating 4-3 loss in last season’s Final Four to Liberty. Meharg and the Terps have an embarrassment of riches with talented freshmen and upperclassmen capable of scoring.
kiiky.com
10 Best Colleges in Baltimore | 2022
Baltimore is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland, as well as the 30th most populous city in the United States, with a population of 585,708 in 2020. The colleges in Baltimore have been ranked so high, such that the University of Baltimore has been ranked #3 public master’s university in Maryland (2021), #3 public master’s university in Maryland for advancing students’ social mobility (2021), #1 public university in Maryland (#31 nationally) on the list of Best 4-Year Colleges for Adult Learners (2019).
foxbaltimore.com
Big changes for the Maryland zoo
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland zoo in Baltimore is embarking on a plan that they say will define and shape the country’s third oldest zoo. The zoo's president Kirby fowler tells FOX45 news about the major changes that will take place. Visitors will have a brand new experience...
Baltimore News: SHAN Wallace’s Lexington Market, Matmos, ‘We Need Answers’ Podcast
This week’s news includes: Lexington Market photo essay by SHAN Wallace, Katie Pumphrey’s English Channel swim, Biden’s student debt announcement, and more reporting from Baltimore Magazine, The New York Times, Baltimore Beat, and other local and independent news sources. Header Image: SHAN Wallace in Baltimore Magazine. by...
Orioles announce plans for latest mural installations
On August 26, the Orioles announced plans for the latest mural installations as part of the Birdland Murals series.
Nottingham MD
American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected
PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
multihousingnews.com
SCG Breaks Ground on Baltimore Project
South Street Centre will offer both affordable and senior housing once completed. SCG Development Partners has begun is development of South Street Centre Apartments, a five-building, mixed residence, 152-unit affordable housing community located at 110-130 W South St. in Frederick, Md. SCG is building the community in a partnership with New Harbor Development and the Maryland and U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development. Morgan-Keller Construction will lead the fabrication of the new buildings. The project was funded in part through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and a Multifamily Bond Program.
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
WTOP
Maryland Renaissance Festival brings the fun and the traffic
The Maryland Renaissance Festival returns to Crownsville, Maryland, in Anne Arundel County on Saturday, bringing along whoops and hollers, goblets and grails, turkey legs that weigh a pound, spectacles, shows and, unfortunately, some traffic. The festival is held in the 27-acre, fictional Revel Grove Village in Oxfordshire, England. It runs...
msn.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Prince George’s County
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Dan Cox met with locals in Prince George’s County Friday. Cox attended Prince George’s County Police Department’s “Back to School” celebration in Palmer Park. “It's an honor to be here and gorgeous Prince George's,” he said. Cox discussed some of his...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem
Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police to soon implement cell phone tracking tech
Baltimore City police are getting a new and improved crime-fighting tool. The city's spending board OK'd the $920,000 purchase of new cell phone tracking technology. It will allow police to pinpoint a suspect's cell phone location. Police said it can also be used in missing children cases, suicides, and to...
