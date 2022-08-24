Read full article on original website
Revere Beach Parkway crash: Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Route 16 in Everett
A car struck and killed a pedestrian on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday, authorities said. The pedestrian, identified only as male, was hit by the 2001 Toyota Camry around 1:40 a.m. on the westbound side of the parkway, also known as Route 16, just west of Vine Street, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
WCVB
Pedestrian fatally struck on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, state police say
EVERETT, Mass. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound side of the parkway, also known as Route 16, near the intersection of Vine Street. The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2001 Toyota Camry sedan.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Sturbridge crash Friday
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the early hours of Friday morning in Sturbridge. Sturbridge first responders received a report of a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian near 709 Main St. at 1:20 a.m., according to a press release from the Sturbridge Police Department. When they...
Curiosity about multi-vehicle crash on I-290 in Worcester likely caused second crash, Mass State Police say
Curiosity about a four-car crash involving a boat and trailer on Interstate 290 in Worcester likely caused a second multi-vehicle crash, according to Massachusetts State Police. The two crashes shut down multiple lanes of traffic on both I-290 eastbound and westbound Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Two injured after crash in Warwick
Warwick, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were hurt after a car crash on Bald Hill Road in Warwick on Saturday afternoon. Warwick Police tell 12 News that two cars were involved in the accident, and one was towed from the scene. The driver of one car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A […]
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into MBTA in Boston
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck reversed into the bus, which was stopped at an intersection in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in the city’s Roslindale section, an MBTA spokesman said.
Man driving in Leominster gets slashed with boxcutter in arm and head after suspect flags him down to pull over, police say
A man is in the hospital recovering after being slashed with a boxcutter by a man who flagged the victim down while he was driving Thursday, police said. The victim told police he was driving on Marguerite Avenue when he was flagged down by a Black male. After the victim got out of his car, the suspect then pulled out a boxcutter and demanded money. The suspect then slashed the victim on the arm and head, according to the Leominster Police Department.
liveboston617.org
Rollover on I-93 North Leaves Multiple Injured
On August 25th at approximately 5:30 a.m., Massachusetts State Police and Boston Fire Department received a call for a rollover with entrapment on 93 North Bound on the exit 20 ramp. When Police arrived on the scene they found one vehicle rolled over on the highway. Firefighters, State Troopers and...
NECN
1 Dead, Others Hurt After Crash on I-95 in Newburyport, Police Say
A crash Wednesday night in Newburyport, Massachusetts, left one person dead and other people hurt, according to state police. Troopers began getting reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, and responded to Interstate 95 North near mile marker 85. Investigators believe a chain reaction crash was set off when...
Suzete Mendes, of Hyannis, identified as 37-year-old killed on Route 24 in Stoughton
A Hyannis woman was killed Wednesday night when her car rolled over on a highway in Stoughton, according to the Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday, state police identified Suzete Mendes, 37, as the sole victim in the single-car crash. Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mendes was driving northbound in the right...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24
A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
Massachusetts State Police rescue two missing teenage boys lost in Easton woods on Wednesday
Massachusetts State Police utilized helicopters to locate two teenagers lost inside a dense woodland area in Easton during a 4-hour search operation on Wednesday. In a statement released by Massachusetts State Police, authorities responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woodland area.
Police looking for hit and run driver accused of damaging multiple cars in Essex
ESSEX, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a car allegedly rammed into two vehicles before driving off over the weekend. Essex Police say on August 13, the vehicle pictured hit a parked car and another car travelling on Main Street around 9:30 p.m. Both...
State police identify man who was struck, killed by car on Route 1 in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Investigators have identified a man who was struck and killed by car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus on Tuesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Burger King and the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. found 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Authorities identify motorcyclist who died in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died in a multi-vehicle crash in on Interstate 95 in Newburyport on Wednesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving several vehicles on the northbound side of the highway around 10:15 p.m. learned a motorcyclist had died in the wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.
WMUR.com
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
whdh.com
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
Worcester Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. Idris Gassar, 19, was last seen in Middleborough and may be in Worcester. He was last seen wearing the purple hat in the image above. He was also wearing a black ski jacket with fur trim.
Middlesex Turnpike closed after rollover crash
The Middlesex Turnpike was closed Friday afternoon after a rollover crash involving a small box truck. According to the Bedford Fire Department, two individuals were in the vehicle when it flipped but neither sustained serious injuries. Both occupants were transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. The road is...
Bomb Threat At Middlesex Courthouse In Woburn Forces Evacuation (DEVELOPING)
Massachusetts State Police evacuated the Middlesex County Courthouse in Woburn Thursday morning, Aug. 25, after someone made a bomb threat, the agency tweeted. Police did not go into detail about how the threat was made, but troopers took it as credible enough to evacuate the building. It's unclear when the threat was made.
