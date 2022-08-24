Read full article on original website
Columbus seminary on probation after not meeting accreditation criteria
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is home to the only seminary in the United States that’s directly linked to the Vatican, and its accreditation is in jeopardy. The Pontifical College Josephinum was placed on probation by the Higher Learning Commission, an accreditation organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. The college has trained 1,900 […]
Ohio Teachers End Strike, Reach Agreement
'We are happy to report that we have reached a conceptual agreement with CEA leaders.'
Williams promoted to vice president at Mechanics Bank
MANSFIELD – Mark Masters, President and CEO of Mechanics Bank, has announced the promotion of Angie Williams to Vice President, Lead Branch Manager. Williams joined Mechanics in 1999 as a Customer Service Representative and has served in numerous positions of increasing responsibility, including Assistant Branch Manager, Branch Manager, and in her current role as Lead Branch Manager.
Eagle Crusher Co. names president
Eagle Crusher Co. Inc., Galion, Ohio, recently announced Mike Tinkey has been promoted to president of the company effective immediately. Susanne Cobey, who previously served as president, will remain as CEO of the company. According to a news release, Tinkey served as chief financial officer since joining Eagle Crusher in...
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
Behavioral Concepts of Ohio opens new location in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS — Behavioral Concepts of Ohio is celebrating a new location in Bucyrus. “When we heard there was a need for mental health and substance use counseling in Bucyrus,” Executive Director Dr. David Guardiola said, “we felt that we could make a positive impact on those individuals in need while becoming part of the community and partnering with local agencies to help combat mental health and substance use issues within the city and the surrounding area.”
Biodigester owner facing allegations from EPA
CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a notice of violation to Renergy, Inc., alleging permit violations at its Dovetail Energy facility in Greene County and Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County. Both facilities operate under permits issued by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, through the...
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Area prep football roundup Aug. 26
D — Max Payne 7 run (Payne kick), 7:09. D — Payne 4 run (Payne kick), 1:28. D — Kaiden Colopy 79 punt return (Payne kick), 10:04. D — Walker Weckesser 17 run (Payne kick), :54. Third quarter. D — Weckesser 8 run (Payne kick), 7:58....
Reverend Leroy C. Kerdolff
Reverend Leroy C. Kerdolff, 89, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Altercare of Bucyrus. He was born May 18, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Richard McKinley and Edna Mae (Pfau) Kerdolff. Leroy was a graduate of Withrow High School and went onto study at Heidelberg College before graduating from Eden Seminary in Webster Groves, MO. He served churches of the UCC denomination in Campbellstown, Ohio, Farmersville, Ohio and Inman, KS. Leroy was proud of his service time in the Navy and has always shown respect for fellow servicemen and law enforcement.
48th Annual Crestline Harvest Festival Starts September 15th
CRESTLINE—The 48th Annual Crestline Harvest Festival begins on Thursday, September 15th with an Opening Ceremony that begins at 5 pm on the Main Stage. This year, the Harvest Festival Committee raised $18,725 in sponsorships, exceeding their $15,000 goal. With the additional funding, the festival has added a Kid’s Stage that will feature a magician and a balloon animal artist to go along with an appearance by royal princesses and a face painter. The committee also increased their entertainment budget.
Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law
At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
GALLERY: Downtown Mansfield's Heart of the City Cruise-In (Part 2)
Photos from the 25th anniversary of the Heart of the City Cruise-In on Saturday in downtown Mansfield. The huge event over several blocks began at noon and runs through 8 p.m., complete with classic cars, concessions and live music at several locations.
Intel expected to start hiring this fall 3,000 workers for Ohio plants
(WLIO) - Intel is looking for 7,000 construction workers to build the 20 billion dollar project, but what about the workers that will be needed when the project is complete?. Intel is expected to start recruiting this fall for the 3,000 workers that will be needed in the Licking County plant, some will be training at their Arizona plant for up to a year and a half before the Ohio plants are expected to open. Intel also will be working with colleges like Rhodes State College and even Ohio high schools to get more of the workers that they will need. Intel’s 20 billion dollar investment is the largest in the state’s history and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says when companies look to invest or expand, the workforce becomes a factor in their decision.
Groundbreaking date set for Intel plant, with Biden to deliver remarks
The date for Intel's groundbreaking in Licking County has been set, with one major name on the guest list.
Area prep volleyball roundup Aug. 27
BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus Lady Redmen remained unbeaten on the volleyball season with a 3-0 sweep of Crestline — 25-6, 25-5, 25-18 — on Saturday at Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium. Emma Tyrell led the Redmen with 18 of 19 serving with nine aces. Tyrell was 19 of...
Colonel Crawford stifles Lakota, 42-3
NORTH ROBINSON — Physically, the Lakota Raiders are one of the smaller teams Colonel Crawford will face all season. Of the 35 players on the Raiders’ roster, just eight players are six feet tall or taller. And just five Lakota players weighed more than 200 pounds. So as...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Open Source: When will U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield be complete
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. ==============================================
