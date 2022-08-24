ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Man allegedly involved in casino theft case pleads not guilty

DEADWOOD — The third of six individuals to be arraigned on grand theft and conspiracy charges, allegedly taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
KEVN

A Box Elder woman now charged with premeditated first-degree murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Box Elder woman was back in court Wednesday on a count of premeditated first-degree murder. In February of 2021 police were called to a Box Elder home for reports of a child not breathing. The next day Precious Delacy Black Elk, 22, was arrested for second-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor under seven. Later Black Elk was also charged with second and first-degree murder. Black Elk’s charges have since been changed to premeditated first-degree murder and she was arraigned on those new charges Wednesday.
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

A young man is sentenced to effectively 7 years for 2018 shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 19-year-old man who prosecutors say “recklessly” handled a handgun, killing Ty Scott, is sentenced to 30 years in prison with 23 suspended. Maxton Pfeiffer shot 19-year-old Scott in June of 2018. Pfieffer in court Wednesday claimed he believed the gun was empty.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Violent Crime#Rapid City Police
kelo.com

ATV crash leaves one dead in western South Dakota

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Authorities say three people were in the Ranger when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and were all thrown from the ATV when it rolled. The 51-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 25 and 39, received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
DEADWOOD, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 arrested in connection with Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people that authorities have identified as persons of interest in a fatal shooting have been arrested. Rapid City police say Robert Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros were taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement. The two were sought by authorities in...
KELOLAND TV

80-year-old killed in 2 vehicle crash

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Custer County Friday morning. Officials say preliminary crash information shows that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot in Hermosa, South Dakota.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Police apprehend third person of interest in double homicide case

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A third person authorities have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested. Rapid City police say 20-year old Chase Quickbear was taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Wednesday evening. Authorities are still searching for 15-year-old Rochelle...
KELOLAND TV

1 dead, 2 injured in fatal ATV crash

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One man died and two others were injured in an ATV crash south of Deadwood Friday, officials say. Preliminary crash information shows that a 2020 Ranger XP100 ATV was eastbound of Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The...
KEVN

Russell Martinez convicted of vehicular homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Russell Martinez has been convicted of homicide by vehicle on Tuesday. In November 2021 Martinez crashed his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado in Badlands National Park while under the influence of alcohol which resulted in the death of his passenger, Candace Arapahoe. The case was prosecuted by...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Second suspect caught in weekend double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A second suspect in the weekend double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to post on the Rapid City Police Department’s Facebook Page. According to the post, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City was located and apprehended by...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Police name Surfwood Drive shooting victims

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police released the names of two men shot to death Saturday morning at an apartment in North Rapid. They are 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City. Tuesday night, the Rosebud Police Department arrested five people in Mission, including...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Person killed in Rapid City shooting identified

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the person who died in a shooting on Sunday. 30-year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City was found dead in a home on Country Road in Rapid City. The homeowner, who is the one...
kbhbradio.com

Rapid City police arrest man for attempted murder after Tuesday shooting incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Police say a Rapid City man has been arrested for Attempted Murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the area of 17 New York Street just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. On arrival, police located several witnesses and learned the incident had started as a verbal altercation between two males outside of 17 New York Street. One male got into a nearby Dodge pickup, while a passenger in the truck brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of the other male. The vehicle then fled the area.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Authorities identify victims of Saturday double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in a August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Their identities follow Tuesday night’s arrest of 17-year-old Robert Yellow...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made, security increased at Central States Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement has made two arrests and beefed up security after two incidents at the Central States Fair in Rapid City this week. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Kasey John Arehart, 18, of Rapid City, was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the arrests stem from shots fired at two vehicles at about 11:58 p.m. Monday near Lacrosse and Centre Street as the fair was closing. No one was injured.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy