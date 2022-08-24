Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault
DEADWOOD — A local man pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Black Hills Pioneer
Man allegedly involved in casino theft case pleads not guilty
DEADWOOD — The third of six individuals to be arraigned on grand theft and conspiracy charges, allegedly taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
KEVN
A Box Elder woman now charged with premeditated first-degree murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Box Elder woman was back in court Wednesday on a count of premeditated first-degree murder. In February of 2021 police were called to a Box Elder home for reports of a child not breathing. The next day Precious Delacy Black Elk, 22, was arrested for second-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor under seven. Later Black Elk was also charged with second and first-degree murder. Black Elk’s charges have since been changed to premeditated first-degree murder and she was arraigned on those new charges Wednesday.
KEVN
A young man is sentenced to effectively 7 years for 2018 shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 19-year-old man who prosecutors say “recklessly” handled a handgun, killing Ty Scott, is sentenced to 30 years in prison with 23 suspended. Maxton Pfeiffer shot 19-year-old Scott in June of 2018. Pfieffer in court Wednesday claimed he believed the gun was empty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kelo.com
ATV crash leaves one dead in western South Dakota
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Authorities say three people were in the Ranger when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and were all thrown from the ATV when it rolled. The 51-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 25 and 39, received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
KELOLAND TV
2 arrested in connection with Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two people that authorities have identified as persons of interest in a fatal shooting have been arrested. Rapid City police say Robert Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros were taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement. The two were sought by authorities in...
KELOLAND TV
80-year-old killed in 2 vehicle crash
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Custer County Friday morning. Officials say preliminary crash information shows that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot in Hermosa, South Dakota.
kbhbradio.com
Police apprehend third person of interest in double homicide case
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A third person authorities have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested. Rapid City police say 20-year old Chase Quickbear was taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Wednesday evening. Authorities are still searching for 15-year-old Rochelle...
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Justin Coyle, 36, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine in western South Dakota. Coyle was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in Sept. 2020 and pled guilty in May 2022. Coyle wired money for methamphetamine to Mexico,...
KELOLAND TV
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal ATV crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One man died and two others were injured in an ATV crash south of Deadwood Friday, officials say. Preliminary crash information shows that a 2020 Ranger XP100 ATV was eastbound of Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The...
KEVN
Russell Martinez convicted of vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Russell Martinez has been convicted of homicide by vehicle on Tuesday. In November 2021 Martinez crashed his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado in Badlands National Park while under the influence of alcohol which resulted in the death of his passenger, Candace Arapahoe. The case was prosecuted by...
kotatv.com
Second suspect caught in weekend double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A second suspect in the weekend double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to post on the Rapid City Police Department’s Facebook Page. According to the post, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City was located and apprehended by...
KEVN
Police name Surfwood Drive shooting victims
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police released the names of two men shot to death Saturday morning at an apartment in North Rapid. They are 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City. Tuesday night, the Rosebud Police Department arrested five people in Mission, including...
KELOLAND TV
Person killed in Rapid City shooting identified
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the person who died in a shooting on Sunday. 30-year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City was found dead in a home on Country Road in Rapid City. The homeowner, who is the one...
kbhbradio.com
Rapid City police arrest man for attempted murder after Tuesday shooting incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Police say a Rapid City man has been arrested for Attempted Murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the area of 17 New York Street just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. On arrival, police located several witnesses and learned the incident had started as a verbal altercation between two males outside of 17 New York Street. One male got into a nearby Dodge pickup, while a passenger in the truck brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of the other male. The vehicle then fled the area.
kbhbradio.com
Authorities identify victims of Saturday double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in a August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Their identities follow Tuesday night’s arrest of 17-year-old Robert Yellow...
KEVN
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made, security increased at Central States Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement has made two arrests and beefed up security after two incidents at the Central States Fair in Rapid City this week. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Kasey John Arehart, 18, of Rapid City, was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the arrests stem from shots fired at two vehicles at about 11:58 p.m. Monday near Lacrosse and Centre Street as the fair was closing. No one was injured.
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela Heinz, a woman who died in Black Hills rock climbing accident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Heinz was at the base of a wall, when a rock...
Comments / 11