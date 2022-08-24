Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 arrive with more advanced health tracking and Google apps

What you need to know

The Fitbit Versa 4 launches with a focus on fitness, while the Sense 2 comes with a keen eye on health.

The Sense 2 comes with a new Body Response sensor, allowing the device to monitor important health metrics and alert you if necessary.

Google Maps and Google Wallet will be available on both smartwatches.

The Sense 2 and Versa 4 will be available for preorder for $229.95 and $299.95, respectively, on Fitbit.com. The smartwatches launch this fall.

Fitbit is here with the fall launch of its latest smartwatches, the Versa 4 and the Sense 2. Both smartwatches look to elevate health and fitness and are powered by the new Fitbit OS.

The successors to Fitbit's best fitness smartwatches look to ensure you have total comfort with lighter and thinner bodies. One welcome change to the devices is the presence of a physical button to replace the faux one on the previous models. The Versa 4 and Sense 2 will see the physical button return in a new spot, making it easy to press even during a workout.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The new Fitbit Sense 2 has everything about your health and wellbeing nestled directly into its core. The watch comes with a new Body Response sensor to help monitor your stress levels throughout the day by continuously tracking electrodermal activity (cEDA). This will take in your heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature to help you understand your body's stress.

Users can get a better look at this information via Fitbit's Stress Management Score . This helps you manage your stress and lets you know when you should take a beat, breathe, and settle down a bit. However, it's exclusive to Fitbit premium members.

The Sense 2 also has improvements made to its design, featuring a thinner, lightweight build. Fitbit says the Sense 2 is much thinner than the first iteration, even with its new sensor, so users can wear it comfortably all day, whether sleeping or exercising.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The Sense 2's advanced sensor technology only strengthens its improved health metrics and AFib detection. The latest smartwatch captures important pieces of your health, such as your breathing rate, resting heart rate, heart variability, SpO2, and skin temperature. The Sense 2 can also assist you in identifying any signs of arterial fibrillation (AFib) through the use of an ECG app and Fitbit's new photoplethysmography (PPG) algorithm. This new algorithm can alert you to signs of AFib while you're sleeping or simply resting.

Users can also see their health metric trends using the Sense 2 for the past 90-days if they are Premium members to spot changes in their overall wellbeing.

There's no Wear OS here, but the Sense 2 features a new operating system that the company boasts as "easier, simpler and faster," thanks to the presence of customizable tiles that display glanceable information — just like on Wear OS. Google is also putting more of its influence into the watches thanks to features like Fast Pair and apps such as Google Maps and Google Wallet , allowing users to use turn-by-turn navigation and quickly make purchases from their wrist. Fitbit says the new apps are "coming soon."

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit's Sense 2 comes with a long-lasting 6+ day battery life. The company also states that if you are in need of a charge, the watch can fast-charge in just 12 minutes to get you through the day. The Sense 2 will be available to preorder for $299.95, coming with six months of premium membership, and you can look through an assortment of new accessories for your health-focused partner as you get ready for its fall release.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The Versa 4 is the "fitness-focused smartwatch and the perfect sidekick to help you reach your personal activity goals." With the ability to track even more exercises directly from the Versa 4, the wearable provides real-time stats such as your target heart rate intensity levels. You're also able to receive calls, texts, and app notifications, even Google apps, from your lightweight partner.

The Versa 4 supports 40 different exercise modes. All these modes can be activated directly through the watch, including HIIT, weight lifting, Crossfit, and dance. The new watch also has built-in GPS, and Fitbit is encouraging users to head out and get active with over 1,000 workouts and mindfulness sessions available through Fitbit Premium .

Fitbit touts durable material to ensure it feels good during the most intense workouts and stays on your wrist throughout the day and into the night without interruption. And to help you out with that, the Versa 4 comes with a fast-charging 6+ day battery to keep you going during the day while giving you insight into your Sleep Profile after a good night's rest.

And like the Sense 2, the Versa 4 is also getting access to Google apps and the new Wear OS-like operating system.

The new Fitbit Versa 4 will be available for $229.95, with a six-month premium subscription. You can preorder the new smartwatch online at Fitbit.com and purchase a slew of new watch accessories to adorn your new friend in preparation for its fall release.

Fitbit Sense 2

The new Fitbit Sense 2 features an updated health sensor to help you keep track of your stress while keeping you on top of your health and wellness.

Fitbit Versa 4

The new Versa 4 features a thinner, lighter body that makes it more comfortable to wear all week. Plus it features six days of battery life and fast charging for a day's worth of tracking.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.