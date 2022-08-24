Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant and Marion County Sheriff's Department Detective Killed in Helicopter Crash
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department saluted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Blansett as his body was escorted through Murfreesboro on Wednesday. Blansett and THP Sgt. Lee Russell died in a helicopter crash. On August 23, the Tennessee Department...
Helicopter crash kills Tennessee highway patrol trooper and sheriff's deputy
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a Marion County Sheriff's deputy have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Whiteside area of eastern Tennessee.
MFRD engineer owes life to Marion County detective killed in helicopter crash
An engineer with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department says he owes his life to a Marion County Sheriff's Office detective who died Tuesday in a helicopter crash.
Tennessee trooper and sheriff's deputy are dead after helicopter hits power lines and crashes
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and a sheriff's office deputy died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed during a news conference that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy had died in the crash in the area of Marion County, about 30 miles west of Chattanooga.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
Update: Helicopter that crashed was returning from missing person search, says TBI
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) tells our newsroom in an email that the helicopter that crashed was returning from a search for a missing person. TBI spokesman Josh DeVine says in an email, "it appears the crew was returning from pursuing a...
fox5atlanta.com
GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home
ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
Alabama man shot to death in Tennessee road rage case, authorities say
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 24 that happened in the hours following a deadly Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash that claimed two lives including a local officer, redoubling a day of tragedy in Marion County, Tennessee. Investigators told Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo”...
Tennessee state trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash identified
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday in Marion County near the Tennessee-Georgia border, authorities said. Update 9:24 p.m. EDT Aug. 24: According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sgt. Lee Russell of the department’s aviation division...
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
WDEF
Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24
HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
2 arrested after drugs, stolen guns found in Lincoln County
Two men were arrested in Lincoln County following an investigation into illegal drugs being sold in the community, according to authorities.
WDEF
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
Comments / 0