ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Two popular SUV models in Georgia could go up in flames

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRtso_0hTLM3yK00

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Department of Transportation says two popular SUV models may pose a fire risk.

The two models involved in this latest recall from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are Hyundai Palisades models from 2020-2022, and Kia Tellurides. This includes 281,000 popular SUVs.

The issue is with a tow hitch, an option you can get through your dealer.

“The big difference with this recall is that it involves an electrical component, versus the larger recall (which) involved engines that failed that caused fire,” Michael Brooks with the Center for Auto Safety said.

The danger is even leading to a stoppage in sales of the two models at dealerships in Chamblee.

This latest alert pushes the number of Kia recalls to nearly 8.5 million, due to fire risks caused by everything from metal shavings in engine oil to problems with leaks in the anti-lock braking system modules.

Many of them are made right here in Georgia, at the West Point plant.

Channel 2 Action News also spoke with the family of Jordan Carlton, who rented a 2019 Kia Soul model that wasn’t on previous recall lists. He died after their rental car caught on fire.

In the latest recall, NHTSA says fires can happen even when the SUVs are parked and turned off. That’s why it recommends parking outside and away from buildings. In this consumer alert, NHTSA says:

“An accessory tow hitch sold through dealerships may allow moisture into the harness module, causing a short circuit. In some cases, an electrical short can cause a vehicle fire while driving or while parked and turned off.”

“This is happening in the electrical system, while the car is not in operation,” Brooks said.

The government is now requiring dealers to inspect the module and remove the fuse as an interim repair. When a permanent fix is ready, owners will get a notification by mail.

“It’s a wiring harness with a circuit board in them that gets contaminated. They’re not sure if it’s humidity or dirt or what yet. They’re still developing this recall, so it may be a few months before we see a resolution,” Brooks said.

According to the Center for Auto Safety, people in Canada reported fires, and in the U.S. some owners reported melting wires involving these two now-recalled SUVs.

NTHSA says so far it has no confirmed fires related to this issue in the U.S.

The Center for Auto Safety says cars these days use a lot of new electrical technology, which could lead to even more fire issues.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now

The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Suv#Electrical Wiring#Vehicles#Canada#Hyundai#Channel 2 Action News#Kia Soul#Nhtsa
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
Daily Mail

Mystery as two veteran cops are killed when helicopter they were traveling in strikes power lines and crashes - just minutes after witness reported seeing the aircraft driving 'erratically' in circles

Two cops were killed in on Tuesday when a helicopter crashed into a power line after reports of the aircraft moving 'erratically' in circles. Sergeant Lee Russell, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was killed alongside his passenger, Marion County Sherriff's deputy Matt Blansett, when their helicopter crashed into a wooded area near Aetna Mountain in Whiteside, Tennessee.
WHITESIDE, TN
Daily Mail

Horsepower! Tesla's self-driving software goes haywire when it spots a carriage on the highway and confuses the nostalgic way of traveling with a semi-truck

Tesla's self-driving system went haywire when the vehicle drove behind a horse-drawn carriage on the highway, confusing the rudimentary way of traveling with a large semi-truck. The screen on the dashboard shows a Model Y driving up behind what the AI-powered software computes as a truck, but then it changes...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Hyundai, Kia Recall Nearly 300,000 SUVs for Tow-Hitch Fire Risks

When automakers issue recalls for vehicles currently in production, they may also issue a stop-sale order, which halts sales until a remedy can be implemented. That's the case with the latest recall covering hundreds of thousands of Hyundai and Kia SUVs. Hyundai and Kia have issued recalls for the 2020-2022...
CARS
The Independent

Ford told to pay landmark $1.7bn to family after roof flaw caused couple to be crushed to death in crash

The Ford Motor Co has decided to appeal a landmark verdict delivered by an Atlanta court that has imposed a $1.7bn fine on the automaker for a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple in 2014.“While our sympathies go out to the Hill family, we do not believe the verdict is supported by the evidence, and we plan to appeal,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.In April 2014, Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in a car crash in their 2002 Ford F-250.The couple’s children Kim and Adam Hill had filed a case...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy