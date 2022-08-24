Read full article on original website
RCB soccer teams score twin victories over Wheeling Central
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd welcomed Wheeling Central Catholic’s boys and girls soccer teams to the Byrd Cage on Saturday — and sent them both back to the northern panhandle with identical defeats. RCB beat the Maroon Knights, 4-1, in both varsity games, with...
WVU hopes to get back on scoring track as it hosts Saint Francis
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Held to no goals in two of its first three contests of the 2022 season, West Virginia's women's soccer team will work to shore up its attack when it hosts Saint Francis at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. WVU put up five goals in a win over St. Joseph's a week ago, but trapping defense by Indiana and the overall strength of Penn State combined to keep the Mountaineers off the board in those two contests.
Lincoln girls move to 4-0; WVU women set for St. Francis
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars improved their record to 4-0 with an 8-0 blanking of the Braxton County Eagles on Saturday. Payton Riley fired her second hat trick in as many games and Eden Ashcraft and Gracey Fortney added two goals each.
Charleston Catholic wins state rematch over Philip Barbour, 3-1
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The rematch of last year’s Class A/AA girls soccer state championship game went to Charleston Catholic again. The Irish scored all three of their goals in a 10-minute span in the first half, countered only by a great strike from Braylyn Sparks, to defeat the Philip Barbour Colts, 3-1, at BC Bank Park on Saturday evening.
WVU has some big plays ready for Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Intense rivalries, such as the Backyard Brawl, which picks up where it left off 11 years ago with West Virginia winning, 21-20, over arch-rival Pitt, are often won on one play. It may not the final play of the game, but often is.
West Virginia University fans hopeful for winning football season, beginning with Thursday's Backyard Brawl
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With West Virginia University adding potential starting quarterback J.T. Daniels and fifth-year senior corner Rashad Ajayi this year, local Mountaineer fans are hopeful the team can improve on last season and go to a bowl game or the Big 12 Conference Championship. WVU's first...
Meigs dismantles Belpre, 50-0
BELPRE, Ohio — The Meigs Marauder offense exploded for four touchdowns in their first seven offensive plays, building up a 31-0 first period lead, and the maroon and gold coasted to a 50-0 win over Belpre Friday evening at Belpre High School. The Marauder defense held the Golden Eagles...
rcb 12 outpacing wv 11.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd welcomed Wheeling Central Catholic’s boys and g…
Barbour golf
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Annual Golf Tournament sponsored by the Barbour County Chamb…
Barbour, West Virginia, Chamber Golf Tournament to feature cash prizes
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Annual Golf Tournament sponsored by the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce has announced awards of $500 in cash for the winners and $300 for the runners-up during their yearly golf outing at the Barbour Country Club Sept. 9. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with play commencing at 10 a.m.
WVU Organic Field Day is Saturday
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center. The WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the...
West Virginia University opens new business school building
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has officially opened a new building to house its business school. The university says the grand opening and ribbon cutting for Reynolds Hall took place Friday at the Morgantown campus.
First Pride Parade comes to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Morgantown Pride Parade marched through downtown on Saturday evening, kicking off Morgantown Pride Weekend. Pride Month is in June, but Morgantown Pride President Ash Orr said he likes to wait until West Virginia University students are back to fully celebrate.
Success Summit to entice Clarksburg (West Virginia) residents to rent out rooms for short-term guests
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Festivals, concerts and outdoor activities throughout the city of Clarksburg are a draw to people outside West Virginia, but Clarksburg Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tina Yoke said there is a hurdle to that popularity: Available accommodations. “I’ve noticed the supply for lodging does not...
Small businesses have promising landscape in NCWV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the course of the summer, businesses were opening and moving into North Central West Virginia, suggesting a promising economic outlook. “We have had more ribbon cuttings this year, so far. I think we’re up to 35 this year to date. Last year, we did 32 for the entire year, so if that’s any indication, then things are looking up here in Harrison County,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.
Harrison County (West Virginia) 4-H Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon set Sept. 25 to benefit charity
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County 4-H Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at First United Methodist Church, corner of Pike and Second in downtown Clarksburg. Tickets are $15 for soup and a keepsake hand-painted bowl; $10 for...
Benvenuti: West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival returns to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is set to kick off next weekend in downtown Clarksburg after being missing since 2019. “We have gone through many challenges with COVID, of course, and last year coming so close to having the festival because of the pandemic, I am ecstatic. And I think the town of Clarksburg itself is ecstatic to be able to finally come together again in the streets, have that sense of community and honor our tradition,” said Marissa Bailey, Regina Maria XLIII.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — John Lucas Bart, 29, Clarksburg, to Shallon Sharee Watson, 26, Clarksburg.
Sheila D. Carpenter
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sheila D. Carpenter, age 66, of Vantage Hill Circle, Buckhannon, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born on July 17, 1956, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Rev. Donzel Wayne and Valta C. James Nicholson.
West Virginia University professor talks student loan debt forgiveness
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been a wide variety of reactions to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday announcement about student loan forgiveness. Some argue the decision does not go far enough and that Biden should have eliminated all student debt. Others claim the relief will cause already high inflation to worsen and that the program is unfair in many ways.
