Lakers projected lineup, rotation after trading for Patrick Beverley
The Lakers shook things up on Thursday night when they traded for Patrick Beverley. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz struck a deal for Patrick Beverley that was fertile ground for memes and reactions given the lack of amicability between Russell Westbrook and Pat Bev. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson are the outgoing pieces for the Lakers, meaning the Lakers rotation will look a little bit different moving forward.
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Tim Hardaway Jr. In Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made their long-awaited move, and, considering the drama that’s been surrounding the team since NBA superstar LeBron James arrived in La La Land, it was a bit of a letdown. Since James came to LA and held the front office hostage until they...
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Magic ‘Used to Hate’ Patrick Beverley Before Lakers Trade
The Lakers Hall-of-Famer expressed his excitement for the team’s acquisition of the veteran guard.
NBA Reacts To The Los Angeles Lakers Squad For The 2022-23 Season: "We Gonna Sit Here And Act Like This Is A Good Team?"
The 2022-23 NBA season is very important for the Los Angeles Lakers. After winning the NBA championship in 2020, the iconic franchise fell off big time. They have had back-to-back unsuccessful seasons. In one season, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, and in their most recent...
Report: Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz are viewed as ‘obvious’ landing spots for Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers could move guard Russell Westbrook this offseason, especially since they traded for guard Patrick Beverley earlier this week. It’s been reported that Los Angeles is looking to move Westbrook prior to the start of training camp, and one NBA executive believes there are three potential landing spots for the former MVP this offseason.
New Lakers’ coach Darvin Ham calls LeBron extension “huge”
The Lakers are LeBron James‘ team. Which is why — certainly on the court, but more importantly at the box office for the business — LeBron is worth every penny of the $97.1 million he signed with the Lakers this summer. Don’t take my word for it, check out what new Lakers coach Darvin Ham said about the extension to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield would make the Lakers a contender
The Lakers could make a run toward another title if they trade for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. The Los Angeles Lakers made a move to acquire Patrick Beverley earlier this week, but expectations are that the team is not done making tweaks to the roster in advance of the start of the 2022-23 season.
Lakers News: Robert Horry's Memorable Lakers Rookie Audition
A retired L.A. legend played one-on-one against then-NBA hopeful Robert Horry.
Gilbert Arenas: Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn't Understand Basketball Yet
Gilbert Arenas with maybe the worst take of 2022.
Could Lakers Leverage Spurs To Get Pacers Trade Done?
The Los Angeles Lakers made their first trade of the NBA offseason this week, acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz. That move is certainly a step in the right direction for Los Angeles, as Beverley is a great fit for their lineup. While Beverley is a solid addition to...
Los Angeles Lakers set to land Patrick Beverley from Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers have finalized a trade to acquire Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz. The deal will send Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to the Jazz, per sources. The 34-year-old Beverley, who was reportedly thrilled to learn of the impending deal, will join the player...
L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks
Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed. While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are The Only Players Remaining From The 2020 NBA Champions Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had intense offseasons in the past two years, making a lot of changes on the roster trying to stay competitive in a league that sees many teams change their stars and role players to assemble the best possible squad to win it all. The Lakers are no exception, but they haven't made the smartest decision while building their squads, going from being champions to missing the playoffs in just two seasons.
