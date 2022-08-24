ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

WVNews

East Fairmont boys, Doddridge County girls shine at Charles Pointe Invitational

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It had been a while since the Bridgeport boys and girls cross country teams competed in a home meet. But Saturday’s Charles Pointe Invitational at The Bridge Sports Complex not only gave them the opportunity to host a cross country meet for the first time since 2019, but to race on a hilly new course.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

RCB soccer teams score twin victories over Wheeling Central

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd welcomed Wheeling Central Catholic’s boys and girls soccer teams to the Byrd Cage on Saturday — and sent them both back to the northern panhandle with identical defeats. RCB beat the Maroon Knights, 4-1, in both varsity games, with...
WHEELING, WV
WVNews

Meigs dismantles Belpre, 50-0

BELPRE, Ohio — The Meigs Marauder offense exploded for four touchdowns in their first seven offensive plays, building up a 31-0 first period lead, and the maroon and gold coasted to a 50-0 win over Belpre Friday evening at Belpre High School. The Marauder defense held the Golden Eagles...
BELPRE, OH
WVNews

Fast start floats Fairmont Senior over Frankfort, 5-0

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleven seconds was all it took for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears to seize a lead they wouldn’t surrender against the Frankfort Falcons in a 5-0 sectional victory at East-West Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Polar Bears dropped the kickoff back to Nate...
FAIRMONT, WV
Lewis County, WV
Sports
County
Lewis County, WV
WVNews

WVU has some big plays ready for Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Intense rivalries, such as the Backyard Brawl, which picks up where it left off 11 years ago with West Virginia winning, 21-20, over arch-rival Pitt, are often won on one play. It may not the final play of the game, but often is.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lincoln girls move to 4-0; WVU women set for St. Francis

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars improved their record to 4-0 with an 8-0 blanking of the Braxton County Eagles on Saturday. Payton Riley fired her second hat trick in as many games and Eden Ashcraft and Gracey Fortney added two goals each.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Charleston Catholic wins state rematch over Philip Barbour, 3-1

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The rematch of last year’s Class A/AA girls soccer state championship game went to Charleston Catholic again. The Irish scored all three of their goals in a 10-minute span in the first half, countered only by a great strike from Braylyn Sparks, to defeat the Philip Barbour Colts, 3-1, at BC Bank Park on Saturday evening.
PHILIPPI, WV
#High School#Golfers
WVNews

WVU Organic Field Day is Saturday

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center. The WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

First Pride Parade comes to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Morgantown Pride Parade marched through downtown on Saturday evening, kicking off Morgantown Pride Weekend. Pride Month is in June, but Morgantown Pride President Ash Orr said he likes to wait until West Virginia University students are back to fully celebrate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Benvenuti: West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival returns to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is set to kick off next weekend in downtown Clarksburg after being missing since 2019. “We have gone through many challenges with COVID, of course, and last year coming so close to having the festival because of the pandemic, I am ecstatic. And I think the town of Clarksburg itself is ecstatic to be able to finally come together again in the streets, have that sense of community and honor our tradition,” said Marissa Bailey, Regina Maria XLIII.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Sheila D. Carpenter

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sheila D. Carpenter, age 66, of Vantage Hill Circle, Buckhannon, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born on July 17, 1956, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Rev. Donzel Wayne and Valta C. James Nicholson.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine's Albert Wright details planned capital projects

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Shortly after opening the doors of the new $215 million, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in late September, the state’s largest health care system plans to begin its next phase of expansion projects. The WVU Health System board of directors recently approved...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Barbara 'Bobbie' Lynn Ogden Berry

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Ogden Berry, 83, of Sneads Ferry, NC, formerly of Wallace, WV, went home to the Lord while in her daughter’s arms on August 20, 2022, following a long battle with coronary heart disease. She was born October 27,...
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WVNews

West Virginia University professor talks student loan debt forgiveness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been a wide variety of reactions to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday announcement about student loan forgiveness. Some argue the decision does not go far enough and that Biden should have eliminated all student debt. Others claim the relief will cause already high inflation to worsen and that the program is unfair in many ways.
MORGANTOWN, WV

