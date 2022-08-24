Read full article on original website
Shobdon Airfield: Man dies in light aircraft crash
A pilot has died following a light aircraft crash, police said. Emergency services were called to Shobdon Airfield, near Leominster, Herefordshire, after the incident at 10:30 BST on Friday. West Mercia Police said no-one else was on board the fixed wing, single engine light aircraft, and no other aircraft were...
Woman forced to phone police after opening safe found in house bought for auction
A woman was forced to phone the police after she discovered an enormous safe stuffed away inside a house she bought at auction. Tiffany Ma, 28, from LA, bought the property with her partner in a bid to transform the run-down listing into a profitable home, but the pair got more than they bargained for when they stepped inside for the first time.
Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter
Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. A man's body was recovered on Thursday...
Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
Ashley Dale: Two arrests after woman shot in garden
A man and a woman have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a woman at her home, who police said was not the intended target of the attack. Ashley Dale, 28, was found wounded in her back garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday and died a short time later in hospital.
Police seek men on bikes after park robbery
Robbers on bikes kicked and punched a man while stealing his gold chain, detectives have said. Leicestershire Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace following the attack, which happened in Leicester Forest East at about 15.15 BST on 10 August. Detectives have said the victim,...
Perranporth: One dead after 'people in difficulty' at beach
One person has died after getting into difficulty at a beach in Cornwall. Two young adults were reported to be struggling while "rock jumping in the water" at Droskyn Point, Perranporth, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday, coastguards said. One was able to get back to shore while a female...
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Image of Audi issued in bid for information
Police investigating the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released an image of the car believed to have taken the intended target to hospital. The nine-year-old was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday. Merseyside Police also released aerial footage...
Harlow: Woman found guilty of husband's murder
A woman who stabbed her husband at their home has been found guilty of murder. Rebecca Searing, 52, called an ambulance to her home in Ryecroft, Harlow, Essex, for her husband Paul, saying she had stabbed him twice on 12 February at 02:12 GMT. The 57-year-old was taken to hospital...
'Fantastic dad' named as truck driver who died on M8 near Edinburgh
Police have named a 54-year-old man who died after his lorry overturned on the M8 near Edinburgh. James Murray, from Armadale in West Lothian, was driving a DAF heavy goods vehicle when it crashed west of Hermiston Gait roundabout at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday. The father-of-two was rescued from...
Son stole £1.5m from his mother for London shopping sprees
A son "plundered" more than £1.5 million from his wealthy elderly mother, leaving her little for her own care, a court has heard. Jonathan Feld, 62, allegedly moved £1.3m of Hannah Feld's money to a joint Swiss bank account before emptying it into his own account. Southwark Crown...
Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang
A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
Sudbury 'bags of bones' investigators release new image
A photo has been released of a pair police want to find two years after the remains of a man were discovered in two bin bags in a river. The bones were found in the River Stour in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August 2020, sparking a murder inquiry. The couple...
Oxfordshire: Tribute to teen who died in triple-fatal car crash
Relatives of one of three men who died in a car crash at the weekend have paid tribute to him, saying he loved life, his friends and music. Calum Leighton, 18, from Chippenham, died in the collision involving a coach on the A420 near Faringdon on Sunday. Two other men,...
Rotherham: Arrest over boy, 13, missing for nearly four weeks
Police searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in Rotherham have arrested a woman on suspicion of child abduction offences. Aaron was last seen at about 08:00 BST on 2 August in the Broom area. South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old woman known to Aaron had since been bailed while inquiries...
Leicester man jailed after killing wife and jumping off cliff
A depressed man who killed his wife then tried to kill himself by jumping off a cliff has been jailed. Loughborough Magistrates' Court heard Kaushik Solanki killed his wife Manisha in Leicester on 14 April 2021. The court was told the marriage had been a happy one for 25 years,...
Casey Flynn jailed for shooting at two boys in Norton
A shotgun-wielding man fired randomly at two teenage boys - with one receiving 87 pellet wounds. Casey Flynn, 25, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years on Thursday for the attack in Stoke-on-Trent last year. The stranger shot twice at the boys, aged 13 and 14; opening fire when their paths crossed...
Paraglider airlifted to hospital after crash
A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on Thursday. North East Wales Search and Rescue attended alongside air ambulance staff following the crash in Llangollen, Denbighshire at around 15:30 BST. After being treated by emergency crews the casualty was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by...
Poppy Devey Waterhouse: Father's Alps cycle in daughter's memory
The father of a murdered woman has taken on a gruelling charity challenge in her memory. Rupert Waterhouse, 60, from Frome, is cycling across the French Alps in memory of Poppy Devey Waterhouse. The 24-year-old was killed by her ex-partner, Joe Atkinson, in a flat they shared in Leeds. He...
