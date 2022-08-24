Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo responded to that Edward Norton joke in the most recent episode of She-Hulk. During this entry, the MCU finally acknowledged the fact that this character wasn't even played by the same actor in their continuity. Entertainment Weekly spoke to the current Hulk about the funny moment and he was very open about it. Ruffalo joked that the Avenger roles would end up like Hamlet. (Some people have already joked this year that Spider-Man is headed down that road.) It makes a lot of sense, now that the multiverse is a known model in viewers' minds, the conveyor belt of reintroducing characters is moving faster than before. The Hulk star isn't running from that at all. He also mentioned that there have been conversations with Edward Norton about their tenures in this lineage. It's nice to hear that the two are cordial and things could have gotten really awkward with the recasting.

