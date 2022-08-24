Professional Golfer Aza Muñoz Returns to LPGA Tour with New Solution for Treating Her Hypothyroidism

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

Professional golfer Azahara (Aza) Muñoz will return to the LPGA Tour this fall as a new mom and as the new spokesperson for Tirosint ® -SOL (levothyroxine sodium) solution. Muñoz has partnered with IBSA Pharma Inc. to promote Tirosint-SOL, a unique liquid hypothyroidism treatment. Muñoz suffers from Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, an autoimmune condition that attacks a person’s thyroid gland and produces symptoms of hypothyroidism, which include lethargy, weight gain, dry skin, and a heightened sensitivity to the cold.

Muñoz will appear as a spokesperson at in-person events and on social media to promote the brand while wearing the Tirosint-SOL logo on the sleeve of her golf attire. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Before Tirosint-SOL, I tried taking conventional thyroid hormone tablets, but I never felt like myself. My body ached, and practicing golf was so tough because I was always tired,” said Muñoz. “Since I started taking Tirosint-SOL, it’s been a game-changer. I’m excited to wake up every morning knowing I actually have the energy to practice my golf game and to play with my newborn son. I’m back in full swing – both on and off the course. I’m ready for my return to competition.”

As part of the partnership, Muñoz will appear as a spokesperson at in-person events and on social media to promote the brand while wearing the Tirosint-SOL logo on the sleeve of her golf attire.

Prior to Muñoz’s diagnosis in 2016, she thought that her symptoms were from the stress of playing professional golf. After months of continuing symptoms, she went to the doctor and was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis. She tried to treat her condition using conventional thyroid medicine, but she still struggled with the symptoms of hypothyroidism. While on maternity leave in 2021, Muñoz was prescribed Tirosint-SOL to treat her condition and has taken the medication daily ever since.

Tirosint-SOL is the first liquid formulation approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hypothyroidism, a condition in which a person cannot make enough thyroid hormone to meet their body’s needs. Tirosint-SOL has been clinically proven to effectively treat the full spectrum of hypothyroid patients, from patients with general hypothyroidism to those who have concomitant conditions or who are taking other medications that can complicate therapy.

With only three ingredients – levothyroxine, glycerol, and water – Tirosint-SOL does not contain other inactive ingredients or preservatives that are commonly found in traditional levothyroxine tablet therapies. These excipients can interfere with the tolerability or absorption of thyroid medication. 1

Tirosint-SOL has 15 dosing strengths, the widest range of any therapy for hypothyroidism available in the U.S. It is the only FDA-approved levothyroxine formulation that comes in unique monodose packaging for precision and convenience.

“As Aza stated, Tirosint-SOL was a game changer for her, and we think her partnership is a game changer for IBSA Pharma,” said Michael Scully, head of commercial operations, IBSA Pharma Inc. “To hear firsthand from a LPGA Tour player about how the product was able to effectively treat her hypothyroidism and get her back into the game is just tremendous. Hopefully, other patients can benefit from hearing Aza’s experience and seek a treatment option like Tirosint SOL. We wish Aza the best of luck and health as she returns to the Tour!”

Tirosint-SOL is widely available in retail pharmacies. IBSA offers a generous Copay Savings Coupon for Tirosint-SOL, which allows eligible patients with commercial insurance to pay as little as $4 for a one-month supply or $0 for a three-month supply. For patients with high deductibles/copays or without insurance, the company offers a convenient mail-order pharmacy program called Tirosint Direct that offers Tirosint-SOL at the lowest possible out-of-pocket price available, regardless of a patient’s insurance status. Additional information about these money-saving options can be found at TirosintSOL.com.

About IBSA Pharma Inc.

IBSA Pharma Inc. is part of IBSA Group, which is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland. The company is a world leader in the treatment of thyroid and musculoskeletal diseases and has a diversified product portfolio of prescription drugs. With products on five continents and over 90 countries, IBSA has a commitment to scientific research and improving the health of patients.

For more information about IBSA, visit www.ibsagroup.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: NOT FOR THE TREATMENT OF OBESITY OR FOR WEIGHT LOSS.

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning

Thyroid hormones, including TIROSINT-SOL, should not be used for the treatment of obesity or for weight loss.

Doses beyond the range of daily hormonal requirements may produce serious or even life-threatening manifestations of toxicity

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Hypersensitivity to glycerol

Uncorrected adrenal insufficiency

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Cardiac adverse reactions in the elderly and in patients with underlying cardiovascular disease: Initiate TIROSINT-SOL at less than the full replacement dose because of the increased risk of cardiac adverse reactions, including atrial fibrillation

Initiate TIROSINT-SOL at less than the full replacement dose because of the increased risk of cardiac adverse reactions, including atrial fibrillation Myxedema coma : Do not use oral thyroid hormone drug products to treat myxedema coma

: Do not use oral thyroid hormone drug products to treat myxedema coma Acute adrenal crisis in patients with concomitant adrenal insufficiency: Treat with replacement glucocorticoids prior to initiation of TIROSINT-SOL treatment

Treat with replacement glucocorticoids prior to initiation of TIROSINT-SOL treatment Prevention of hyperthyroidism or incomplete treatment of hypothyroidism: Proper dose titration and careful monitoring is critical to prevent the persistence of hypothyroidism or the development of hyperthyroidism

Proper dose titration and careful monitoring is critical to prevent the persistence of hypothyroidism or the development of hyperthyroidism Worsening of diabetic control: Therapy in patients with diabetes mellitus may worsen glycemic control and result in increased antidiabetic agent or insulin requirements. Carefully monitor glycemic control after starting, changing, or discontinuing thyroid hormone therapy

Therapy in patients with diabetes mellitus may worsen glycemic control and result in increased antidiabetic agent or insulin requirements. Carefully monitor glycemic control after starting, changing, or discontinuing thyroid hormone therapy Decreased bone mineral density associated with thyroid hormone over-replacement. Over-replacement can increase bone reabsorption and decrease bone mineral density. Give the lowest effective dose

Limitations of Use

Not indicated for suppression of benign thyroid nodules and nontoxic diffuse goiter in iodine-sufficient patients

Not indicated for treatment of transient hypothyroidism during the recovery phase of subacute thyroiditis

Adverse Reactions

Common adverse reactions with TIROSINT-SOL are primarily those of hyperthyroidism due to therapeutic overdosage including arrhythmias, myocardial infarction, dyspnea, muscle spasm, headache, nervousness, irritability, insomnia, tremors, muscle weakness, increased appetite, weight loss, diarrhea, heat intolerance, menstrual irregularities, and skin rash.

