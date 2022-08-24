ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Mirror’: ‘Industry’ Star Myha’la Herrold Latest To Join Season Six Of Charlie Brooker Netflix Anthology

By Max Goldbart
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Industry star Myha’la Herrold has become the latest big name to join the cast of Black Mirror’s highly-anticipated sixth season.

Netflix is keeping quiet on casting for the time being but Deadline is aware Herrold, a rising star who also featured in A24 horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, is now one of the confirmed names to appear in an episode of Charlie Brooker ’s celebrated anthology.

She joins the likes of Signs star Rory Culkin , who Deadline revealed was in season six last week.

Herrold is fast becoming a household name both sides of the Pond following her highly-rated performance as Harper Stern in HBO / BBC drama Industry, about a group of interns competing for roles at a prestigious London investment bank. Season two launched on HBO on August 1 and is coming to the BBC soon, where it has been promoted from BBC Two to BBC One. Herrold, who just wrapped on Sam Esmail’s upcoming Netflix adaptation Leave the World Behind opposite Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke, mainly featured in plays prior to her Industry and Bodies Bodies Bodies roles.

Having entered production recently, the latest Black Mirror is the first from Brooker’s new Netflix-backed outfit Broke & Bones , which he runs with Black Mirror exec Annabel Jones. The dystopian anthology has been one of Netflix’s most successful international hits since it was picked up from the UK’s Channel 4 for its third, fourth and fifth seasons.

Each episode tells a contained story speculatively reflecting on the near future with a dystopian style. The fifth season featured the likes of Andrew Scott, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Miley Cyrus.

Herrold is repped by Laura Gibson at 11:11 Entertainment, UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Netflix declined to comment.

