ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Instantly Translate Speech with These Award-Winning Earbuds

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mb2uW_0hTLKQs800

After an extended hiatus, business travel has resumed again — both for people going to the office every day and for digital nomads exploring the world while working . It seems like everybody is traveling, which is part of the reason why air travel has been such a nightmare recently.

But once you've reached your destination, you'll want to reduce the travel stresses as much as possible. If you're going to a foreign country, that means being able to navigate in a language you don't understand. Rather than take the time to learn a new language, the Mymanu CLIK S earbuds offer an elegant solution to translating foreign languages instantly.

These true wireless earbuds offer real-time speech-to-speech translation in 37 languages, allowing you to speak to more than two billion people around the world. The proprietary system also offers both speech-to-text and text-to-speech translation so you can get fast translations of the world around you to fully understand what people are saying, how to read signs, and more. You can save frequent phrases in a phrasebook for easy access later and use the clipboard to see all translations in text form. And, of course, you can translate one-on-one or group conversations into text in real-time.

In addition to translation, the dual-sided CLIK buttons give you the convenience of the leading true wireless earbuds. You can enjoy your music in HD clarity, answer calls, and read notifications at your leisure for up to 30 hours on a single charge. The memory foam ear tips come in multiple sizes to fit all ears so you can listen comfortably for extended periods of time.

Find out why the Mymanu CLIK S earbuds have earned awards from Red Dot Design and CES. Right now, you can get a pair for just $99 (reg. $220) when you use promo code CLIK at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Skullcandy has super cheap true wireless earbuds — only $20 today

If you want to buy wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Lenovo’s offer for the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds. They’re already affordable at just $27, but you can get them now for an even cheaper price of $20 after a $7 discount. You won’t often find headphone deals like this, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible before it disappears.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Ring security systems

Ring offers more than just Ring doorbell deals, as the Amazon-owned brand also offers products like the Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit. The bundle will grant you peace of mind that your home is always protected, and while you can’t put a price on that, you can enjoy savings along the way. Best Buy has slashed the price of the eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit by $60, taking it down to $240 from its sticker price of $300, while the 14-piece Ring Alarm Pro Home Security Kit is cheaper by $80, lowering its price to $300 from $380 originally. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to avail either offer, as it’s unclear how long these deals will last.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

12 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speech Translation#Wireless Earbuds
Cult of Mac

Soundcore’s new Space A40 earbuds zero-out noise and play a long time [Review]

The new Soundcore Space A40 True-Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds came out Thursday alongside their sibling Space Q45 over-ear headphones. Upon release, both products made a lot of noise about strong active noise cancellation (ANC) and massive battery life. And like the headphones, which I already reviewed, the earbuds don’t disappoint.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Top Security Cameras Don’t Require a Subscription, Letting You Save Money While Staying Safe

Home security systems deter intruders, plain and simple. It’s been reported that 60% percent of burglars will avoid houses with home security cameras.  Thankfully, putting together a home security system is more affordable than ever. Many home security cameras and video doorbells cost under $100 but can significantly up your home’s security and protect you and your valuables. So, how come everybody doesn’t have a security camera at home? Well, one pesky inconvenience often deters people from getting or using a home security system: subscriptions. Many home security cameras and video doorbells keep features within their subscription. Even though subscriptions are...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Go Hands-Free and Add Alexa to Your Car for Just $20 With This Echo Auto Deal

Alexa is a useful companion in our day-to-day lives. After all, she keeps track of your calendar and shopping list and even opens your doors for you (if you have a smart home, anyway). But what about adding Alexa to your car? Right now, Echo Auto is only $20. It’s Amazon’s answer to Apple’s CarPlay or Android Auto. It gives you access to Alexa anytime you’re on the road, and you can use the smart assistant like you’ve come to expect. Ask questions about anything, do a bit of shopping, or even have her play your favorite travel playlist as you...
ELECTRONICS
Food & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Say This Bose Bluetooth Speaker is 'Great for Outdoor Gatherings,' and You Can Score It at a Discount

Whether you're cooking up a storm in your kitchen, hosting an al fresco dinner party, or attending a picnic with friends, having your favorite music playing in the background only adds to the fun. To do that anywhere, you'll need a quality, portable speaker. And if you're in the market for one, look no further. Amazon just quietly slashed the prices on every color of this highly-rated Bose speaker, and shoppers say they are "great for outdoor gatherings," which makes them an ideal summer purchase.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Gadget Flow

These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch

Love your luxury mechanical watch but wish it had some tech-forward features? Maybe you’d like quick access to boarding passes and navigation features for your yacht or plane. Well, the luxury smartwatches below are pretty fancy, merging design and cutting-edge tech. They’re so cool that you won’t even miss your traditional timepiece.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

MIT researchers design a battery-free wearable "e-skin" featuring various wireless sensors

Wearables represent one of the fastest growing industries to date, with an estimated global revenue of US$380.5 billion by 2028. Sensors powered by wireless tech are now small enough to be included in wristwatches or armbands and they can measure various human biomarkers like glucose concentration, blood pressure, heart rate, steps taken throughout the day etc. These chips still require a small battery, but, in the near future, there will not be any need for synthetic power sources, as researchers have managed to fabricate wearable sensors embedded in a thin mesh that does not require wireless chips or batteries.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch has an always-on display and color screen

Take your everyday fitness tracking one step further with the Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch. This smartwatch comes with an always-on display and A color screen. With its Active Zone Minutes feature, it can track your heart rate. Based on the metrics, you can easily adjust your efforts to match your goals. Additionally, the Stress Management Score and guided breathing sessions will let you handle your stress in a smarter way. There is also a Sleep Score and heart rate tracking to help you manage and improve your sleep. Finally, with the different metrics, this smartwatch entertains complete body monitoring from the comfort of your wrist. With a sleek design and up to a 10-day battery life, this is truly a Fitbit for your everyday life.
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?

Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard. Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How Long Do Routers Last? When is It Time to Upgrade

There is no definite answer to how long a router lasts. A router might serve you for a prolonged period without any need to replace it. However, with its extensive use, you may notice a slight performance dip. Moreover, the latest routers available in the market come equipped with different...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Review: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Offer Great Noise Cancellation and 1 Big Downside

Although Bose has been a leading player in the audio space for decades, they still have a lot to prove regarding wireless earbuds. It’s a relatively new category for them and one dominated by tech brands like Apple and Sony, Sennheiser and Master and Dynamic on the high end, and Jabra and OnePlus on the lower-price end. The QuietComfort Earbuds were first released in late 2020 and retailed for $279. Currently, they’re available for $199 from Bose, Best Buy, Target and Amazon. At full retail, they’re a relatively costly pair of earbuds. I’ve been wearing them for over four months to...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

LG's colorful air purifier doubles as a side table

LG’s latest smart home tech is a cute and quirky air-purifying table that blends right in with your furniture. LG’s new PuriCare Objet Aero Furniture collection “blurs the line between beautiful furniture and advanced air purifier,” the company said in a press release. Most air purifiers...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get 30% Off Earfun's Best Noise-Canceling Earbuds Yet

In the past, we've recommended Earfun's AirPro SV and Air Pro 2 as excellent budget noise-canceling earbuds choices, and they're still good values. But the new-for-2022 Earfun Air S may be the best of the trio, with multipoint Bluetooth pairing, the latest Qualcomm QCC3046 system-on-a-chip with the aptX audio codec for Android and other devices that support it. It's on sale now for $49 after you click the 10% instant coupon on the product page and apply the code AIRSCNET at checkout at Amazon. That code gets you an additional 20% off. The code is good through Sept. 11.
ELECTRONICS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy